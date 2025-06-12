Dining Out Is Devouring Your Budget -- And It’s Worse in Some States Than Others DavideAngelini / Shutterstock.com

Americans spent $4,074 on going out to eat per capita in 2023.

Dining out costs vary widely from state to state, ranging from $2,870 to $5,298.

Many of the states with the highest food services expenditure have large tourism sectors and high cost of living overall.

Grabbing lunch shouldn’t feel like a splurge — but these days, it often does. Restaurant spending has skyrocketed, and in some states, going out to eat costs far more than you’d expect.

In 2023, Americans spent a combined $1.4 trillion on food services and accommodation, up 42.0% from 2018. Adjusted for population, spending on going out to eat amounts to $4,074 per American per year. That number is as high as $5,298 in some states, and as low as $2,870 in others. A closer look at the data reveals the states where Americans are spending the most on going out to eat.

To determine the states spending the most on going out to eat, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on food services and accommodation per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,870 per capita

$2,870 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $8.8 billion

$8.8 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

49. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,939 per capita

$2,939 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $5.2 billion

$5.2 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

48. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,957 per capita

$2,957 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $9.5 billion

$9.5 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, health care

47. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,004 per capita

$3,004 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services

46. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,161 per capita

$3,161 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $9.3 billion

$9.3 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care

45. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,212 per capita

$3,212 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $32.2 billion

$32.2 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

44. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,235 per capita

$3,235 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $16.5 billion

$16.5 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

43. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,253 per capita

$3,253 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

42. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,264 per capita

$3,264 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $14.8 billion

$14.8 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

41. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,273 per capita

$3,273 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $11.2 billion

$11.2 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

40. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,289 per capita

$3,289 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $38.8 billion

$38.8 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, furnishings and durable household equipment

39. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,335 per capita

$3,335 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $19.7 billion

$19.7 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment

38. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,342 per capita

$3,342 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $22.9 billion

$22.9 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

37. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,367 per capita

$3,367 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $43.6 billion

$43.6 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

36. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,368 per capita

$3,368 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $19.3 billion

$19.3 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

35. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,371 per capita

$3,371 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $6.7 billion

$6.7 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

34. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,480 per capita

$3,480 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $14.1 billion

$14.1 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

33. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,568 per capita

$3,568 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $22.1 billion

$22.1 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, transportation services

32. South Dakota

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,657 per capita

$3,657 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, transportation services, clothing and footwear

31. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,708 per capita

$3,708 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $40.2 billion

$40.2 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, recreation services

30. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,767 per capita

$3,767 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $17.2 billion

$17.2 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, financial services and insurance

29. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,814 per capita

$3,814 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services

28. Georgia

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,820 per capita

$3,820 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $42.1 billion

$42.1 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, clothing and footwear, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

27. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,853 per capita

$3,853 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment

26. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,888 per capita

$3,888 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $24.0 billion

$24.0 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services

25. South Carolina

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,911 per capita

$3,911 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $21.0 billion

$21.0 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, housing and utilities

24. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,931 per capita

$3,931 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $28.0 billion

$28.0 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

23. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,932 per capita

$3,932 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $8.3 billion

$8.3 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

22. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,965 per capita

$3,965 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

21. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,973 per capita

$3,973 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $121.2 billion

$121.2 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, recreation services, financial services and insurance, recreational goods and vehicles

20. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,980 per capita

$3,980 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $34.7 billion

$34.7 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

19. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,065 per capita

$4,065 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $14.7 billion

$14.7 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

18. Illinois

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,079 per capita

$4,079 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $51.2 billion

$51.2 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment

17. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,080 per capita

$4,080 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $37.9 billion

$37.9 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, health care

16. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,083 per capita

$4,083 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $31.9 billion

$31.9 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries

15. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,101 per capita

$4,101 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $17.4 billion

$17.4 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

14. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,115 per capita

$4,115 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $13.1 billion

$13.1 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance

13. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,117 per capita

$4,117 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $5.8 billion

$5.8 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

12. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,149 per capita

$4,149 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $30.8 billion

$30.8 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

11. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,153 per capita

$4,153 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods

10. Delaware

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,243 per capita

$4,243 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

9. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,470 per capita

$4,470 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, motor vehicles and parts, health care

8. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,637 per capita

$4,637 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $90.8 billion

$90.8 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, health care, financial services and insurance, transportation services, housing and utilities

7. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,821 per capita

$4,821 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

6. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,845 per capita

$4,845 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $109.6 billion

$109.6 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

5. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $4,864 per capita

$4,864 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $34.1 billion

$34.1 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services

4. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $5,107 per capita

$5,107 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $3.7 billion

$3.7 billion Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment

3. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $5,189 per capita

$5,189 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $202.2 billion

$202.2 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, recreation services, housing and utilities, transportation services, health care

2. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $5,295 per capita

$5,295 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $31.1 billion

$31.1 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreation services, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear

1. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal food service and accommodation expenditure, adjusted for population: $5,298 per capita

$5,298 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total food service and accommodation expenditure: $7.6 billion

$7.6 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, housing and utilities, transportation services, recreation services, clothing and footwear

