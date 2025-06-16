The States Spending The Most On Having Fun dwphotos / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Americans spent $2,207 per capita on recreation in 2023.

Spending on fun varies widely from state to state, ranging from $1,171 to $3,274.

Many of the states with the greatest fun expenditure have large tourism sectors and high cost of living overall.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

From movie nights to gym memberships, the cost of having fun isn’t what it used to be. Americans are spending record amounts on recreation services — and where you live can make a big difference.

In 2023, Americans spent $739.3 billion on recreation services — like gyms, sports, entertainment venues, live events, and other pay-to-play activities — up 28.4% from 2018. Adjusted for population, Americans spent an average of $2,207 per capita on recreation services in 2023. Per capita recreation spending varies widely across the country, ranging from $1,171 in the lowest spending state to $3,274 in the highest. Many of the highest spending states have large tourism sectors and high cost of living overall. A closer look at the data reveals the states where people spend the most on fun.

To determine the states spending the most on fun, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on recreation services per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,171 per capita

$1,171 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

49. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,172 per capita

$1,172 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care, food services and accommodations

48. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,207 per capita

$1,207 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

47. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,328 per capita

$1,328 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

46. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,342 per capita

$1,342 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

45. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,363 per capita

$1,363 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $9.4 billion

$9.4 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment

44. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,427 per capita

$1,427 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

43. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,446 per capita

$1,446 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, health care

42. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,476 per capita

$1,476 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services

41. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,484 per capita

$1,484 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

40. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,495 per capita

$1,495 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

39. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,585 per capita

$1,585 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $7.2 billion

$7.2 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, food services and accommodations

38. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,609 per capita

$1,609 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $16.1 billion

$16.1 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

37. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,615 per capita

$1,615 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, furnishings and durable household equipment, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

36. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,616 per capita

$1,616 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment

35. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,709 per capita

$1,709 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $10.1 billion

$10.1 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment

34. Delaware

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,789 per capita

$1,789 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

33. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,799 per capita

$1,799 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $21.2 billion

$21.2 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, furnishings and durable household equipment

32. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,805 per capita

$1,805 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $12.9 billion

$12.9 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, furnishings and durable household equipment

31. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,841 per capita

$1,841 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

30. South Carolina

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,966 per capita

$1,966 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations

29. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,968 per capita

$1,968 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $21.3 billion

$21.3 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries

28. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,999 per capita

$1,999 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

27. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,033 per capita

$2,033 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $12.6 billion

$12.6 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services

26. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,036 per capita

$2,036 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $26.4 billion

$26.4 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

25. South Dakota

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,072 per capita

$2,072 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Health care, furnishings and durable household equipment, transportation services, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations

24. Illinois

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,080 per capita

$2,080 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $26.1 billion

$26.1 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

23. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,113 per capita

$2,113 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services

22. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,143 per capita

$2,143 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $9.1 billion

$9.1 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

21. Georgia

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,178 per capita

$2,178 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $24.0 billion

$24.0 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, clothing and footwear, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods

20. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,179 per capita

$2,179 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $13.5 billion

$13.5 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations

19. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,179 per capita

$2,179 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $42.6 billion

$42.6 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, health care, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, transportation services, housing and utilities

18. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,183 per capita

$2,183 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $16.2 billion

$16.2 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment, motor vehicles and parts

17. Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,196 per capita

$2,196 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $67.0 billion

$67.0 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

16. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,214 per capita

$2,214 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, food services and accommodations, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

15. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,264 per capita

$2,264 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $51.2 billion

$51.2 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

14. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,337 per capita

$2,337 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

13. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,343 per capita

$2,343 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods

12. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,405 per capita

$2,405 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, clothing and footwear

11. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,411 per capita

$2,411 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $22.4 billion

$22.4 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care

10. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,507 per capita

$2,507 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

9. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,572 per capita

$2,572 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.6 billion

$3.6 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, health care

8. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,662 per capita

$2,662 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

7. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,705 per capita

$2,705 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, furnishings and durable household equipment, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

6. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,788 per capita

$2,788 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $19.5 billion

$19.5 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, food services and accommodations

5. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,814 per capita

$2,814 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $24.5 billion

$24.5 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations

4. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $2,828 per capita

$2,828 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $22.1 billion

$22.1 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, housing and utilities, furnishings and durable household equipment, groceries

3. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,217 per capita

$3,217 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $125.4 billion

$125.4 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, health care

2. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,273 per capita

$3,273 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations, furnishings and durable household equipment

1. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal recreation expenditure, adjusted for population: $3,274 per capita

$3,274 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total recreation expenditure: $19.2 billion

$19.2 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Furnishings and durable household equipment, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.