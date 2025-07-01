Your Toaster Costs More Than Ever. These Are the States Spending the Most on Home Goods LightFieldStudios / Getty Images

Americans spent $1,434 per capita on home goods in 2023.

Spending on run varies widely from state to state, ranging from $1,068 to $1,767.

While home good expenditures correlates with overall cost of living, several outliers persist throughout the country.

From sofas to smart TVs, Americans are dropping serious cash to outfit their homes — and the price tag depends heavily on where they live. Spending on furniture and home equipment has surged, and in some states, it’s become a major category of personal expenditure.

In 2023, Americans spent $616.6 billion on furnishings and durable housing equipment — anything from laptops to beds to washers to power tools — up 35.2% from 2018. Adjusted for population, Americans spent an average of $1,434 per capita on home goods in 2023. Per capita home goods spending varies widely across the country, ranging from just $1,068 in the lowest spending state to $1,767 in the highest. A closer look at the data reveals the states where people spend the most on home goods.

To determine the states spending the most on home goods, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on personal consumption expenditures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. States were ranked based on annual personal expenditure on furnishings and durable housing equipment per capita in 2023. Expenditure totals were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

50. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,068 per capita

$1,068 per capita Cost of living: -12.7% less than national average

-12.7% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, health care, food services and accommodations

49. West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,089 per capita

$1,089 per capita Cost of living: -10.2% less than national average

-10.2% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Total population: 1.8 million

1.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities

48. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,187 per capita

$1,187 per capita Cost of living: -9.5% less than national average

-9.5% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion Total population: 4.5 million

4.5 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, health care, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services, food services and accommodations

47. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,187 per capita

$1,187 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Total population: 2.1 million

2.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

46. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,205 per capita

$1,205 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $4.9 billion

$4.9 billion Total population: 4.1 million

4.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, health care, recreational goods and vehicles

45. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,209 per capita

$1,209 per capita Cost of living: -11.2% less than national average

-11.2% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, health care

44. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,211 per capita

$1,211 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Total population: 5.1 million

5.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

43. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,234 per capita

$1,234 per capita Cost of living: -5.8% less than national average

-5.8% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $12.4 billion

$12.4 billion Total population: 10.0 million

10.0 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities

42. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,244 per capita

$1,244 per capita Cost of living: -9.6% less than national average

-9.6% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, health care, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

41. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,248 per capita

$1,248 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, transportation services

40. Georgia

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,270 per capita

$1,270 per capita Cost of living: -3.3% less than national average

-3.3% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $14.0 billion

$14.0 billion Total population: 11.0 million

11.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, clothing and footwear, groceries, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

39. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,275 per capita

$1,275 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, food services and accommodations, recreation services, groceries, housing and utilities, health care

38. Arkansas

usdagov / Flickr

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,282 per capita

$1,282 per capita Cost of living: -13.5% less than national average

-13.5% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion Total population: 3.1 million

3.1 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, recreational goods and vehicles, health care

37. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,300 per capita

$1,300 per capita Cost of living: -7.8% less than national average

-7.8% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $8.9 billion

$8.9 billion Total population: 6.9 million

6.9 million Other major spending categories: Health care, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

36. Maryland

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,311 per capita

$1,311 per capita Cost of living: +4.0% more than national average

+4.0% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $8.1 billion

$8.1 billion Total population: 6.2 million

6.2 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations

35. Minnesota

rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,312 per capita

$1,312 per capita Cost of living: -1.6% less than national average

-1.6% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion Total population: 5.7 million

5.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

34. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,324 per capita

$1,324 per capita Cost of living: -8.2% less than national average

-8.2% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $15.6 billion

$15.6 billion Total population: 11.8 million

11.8 million Other major spending categories: Health care, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services

33. Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,342 per capita

$1,342 per capita Cost of living: -11.7% less than national average

-11.7% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $6.1 billion

$6.1 billion Total population: 4.6 million

4.6 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

32. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,343 per capita

$1,343 per capita Cost of living: -7.5% less than national average

-7.5% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $9.6 billion

$9.6 billion Total population: 7.1 million

7.1 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts

31. Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,345 per capita

$1,345 per capita Cost of living: -8.6% less than national average

-8.6% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Total population: 2.0 million

2.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, housing and utilities, transportation services

30. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,353 per capita

$1,353 per capita Cost of living: -10.0% less than national average

-10.0% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $4.0 billion

$4.0 billion Total population: 2.9 million

2.9 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods

29. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,363 per capita

$1,363 per capita Cost of living: -6.9% less than national average

-6.9% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $8.1 billion

$8.1 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care

28. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,367 per capita

$1,367 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, recreation services, clothing and footwear

27. South Carolina

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,383 per capita

$1,383 per capita Cost of living: -6.8% less than national average

-6.8% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $7.4 billion

$7.4 billion Total population: 5.4 million

5.4 million Other major spending categories: Gasoline and other energy goods, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations

26. New York

Ryan DeBerardinis / Shutterstock.com

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,413 per capita

$1,413 per capita Cost of living: +7.6% more than national average

+7.6% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $27.7 billion

$27.7 billion Total population: 19.6 million

19.6 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, health care, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, transportation services, housing and utilities

25. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,419 per capita

$1,419 per capita Cost of living: -9.2% less than national average

-9.2% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $828.6 million

$828.6 million Total population: 584,057

584,057 Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, clothing and footwear, motor vehicles and parts, gasoline and other energy goods, groceries, transportation services

24. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,419 per capita

$1,419 per capita Cost of living: -2.5% less than national average

-2.5% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $18.4 billion

$18.4 billion Total population: 13.0 million

13.0 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, health care, gasoline and other energy goods, clothing and footwear

23. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,420 per capita

$1,420 per capita Cost of living: -2.8% less than national average

-2.8% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $43.3 billion

$43.3 billion Total population: 30.5 million

30.5 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, recreation services, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles

22. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,420 per capita

$1,420 per capita Cost of living: +0.7% more than national average

+0.7% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $12.4 billion

$12.4 billion Total population: 8.7 million

8.7 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, food services and accommodations

21. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,427 per capita

$1,427 per capita Cost of living: -3.4% less than national average

-3.4% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $923.7 million

$923.7 million Total population: 647,464

647,464 Other major spending categories: Groceries, motor vehicles and parts, health care, food services and accommodations, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods

20. South Dakota

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,444 per capita

$1,444 per capita Cost of living: -11.9% less than national average

-11.9% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Total population: 919,318

919,318 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, transportation services, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations

19. Illinois

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,451 per capita

$1,451 per capita Cost of living: -1.1% less than national average

-1.1% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $18.2 billion

$18.2 billion Total population: 12.5 million

12.5 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations

18. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,472 per capita

$1,472 per capita Cost of living: -11.4% less than national average

-11.4% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total population: 783,926

783,926 Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, health care, financial services and insurance, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear

17. Maine

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,480 per capita

$1,480 per capita Cost of living: -2.9% less than national average

-2.9% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, gasoline and other energy goods, recreation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, health care

16. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,485 per capita

$1,485 per capita Cost of living: -9.8% less than national average

-9.8% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Total population: 1.1 million

1.1 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, recreation services, gasoline and other energy goods, transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles

15. Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,487 per capita

$1,487 per capita Cost of living: +1.1% more than national average

+1.1% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $11.0 billion

$11.0 billion Total population: 7.4 million

7.4 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, transportation services, food services and accommodations, motor vehicles and parts, recreation services

14. California

travelview / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,488 per capita

$1,488 per capita Cost of living: +12.6% more than national average

+12.6% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $58.0 billion

$58.0 billion Total population: 39.0 million

39.0 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, recreation services, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities, transportation services, health care

13. Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,491 per capita

$1,491 per capita Cost of living: +8.6% more than national average

+8.6% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $11.7 billion

$11.7 billion Total population: 7.8 million

7.8 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, recreational goods and vehicles, recreation services, housing and utilities, groceries

12. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,514 per capita

$1,514 per capita Cost of living: -5.9% less than national average

-5.9% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $16.4 billion

$16.4 billion Total population: 10.8 million

10.8 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, clothing and footwear, groceries, recreation services

11. Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,514 per capita

$1,514 per capita Cost of living: -3.0% less than national average

-3.0% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $4.8 billion

$4.8 billion Total population: 3.2 million

3.2 million Other major spending categories: Groceries, recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, financial services and insurance

10. Delaware

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,533 per capita

$1,533 per capita Cost of living: -0.7% less than national average

-0.7% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Total population: 1.0 million

1.0 million Other major spending categories: Health care, food services and accommodations, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

9. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,555 per capita

$1,555 per capita Cost of living: +1.7% more than national average

+1.7% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Total population: 733,406

733,406 Other major spending categories: Health care, recreation services, recreational goods and vehicles, transportation services, food services and accommodations

8. Massachusetts

Pixonian / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,562 per capita

$1,562 per capita Cost of living: +8.2% more than national average

+8.2% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $10.9 billion

$10.9 billion Total population: 7.0 million

7.0 million Other major spending categories: Transportation services, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, health care, recreation services, food services and accommodations

7. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,620 per capita

$1,620 per capita Cost of living: -5.0% less than national average

-5.0% less than national average Total home goods expenditure: $5.5 billion

$5.5 billion Total population: 3.4 million

3.4 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, motor vehicles and parts, transportation services, gasoline and other energy goods, housing and utilities

6. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,633 per capita

$1,633 per capita Cost of living: +3.7% more than national average

+3.7% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Total population: 3.6 million

3.6 million Other major spending categories: Financial services and insurance, transportation services, recreation services, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

5. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,657 per capita

$1,657 per capita Cost of living: +8.9% more than national average

+8.9% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $15.4 billion

$15.4 billion Total population: 9.3 million

9.3 million Other major spending categories: Clothing and footwear, housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, recreation services, health care

4. New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,660 per capita

$1,660 per capita Cost of living: +5.3% more than national average

+5.3% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Total population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Other major spending categories: Motor vehicles and parts, groceries, financial services and insurance, housing and utilities, clothing and footwear

3. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,662 per capita

$1,662 per capita Cost of living: +4.7% more than national average

+4.7% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $7.0 billion

$7.0 billion Total population: 4.2 million

4.2 million Other major spending categories: Recreational goods and vehicles, groceries, clothing and footwear, food services and accommodations, housing and utilities

2. Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,743 per capita

$1,743 per capita Cost of living: +3.5% more than national average

+3.5% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $39.4 billion

$39.4 billion Total population: 22.6 million

22.6 million Other major spending categories: Housing and utilities, financial services and insurance, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, groceries

1. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Personal home goods expenditure, adjusted for population: $1,767 per capita

$1,767 per capita Cost of living: +1.4% more than national average

+1.4% more than national average Total home goods expenditure: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Total population: 5.9 million

5.9 million Other major spending categories: Recreation services, housing and utilities, food services and accommodations, recreational goods and vehicles, clothing and footwear

