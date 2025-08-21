Hundreds Of Miles Away From Any City, This Cultural Hub Draws 50,000 Visitors Every Year. See The Remote Cities With The Most Museums halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points While the most popular museums are in major cities, several remote, out-of-the-way towns boast dense concentrations of cultural institutions.

Some of these cities draw tourist volumes more than 20 times greater than their populations every year.

One cultural hub in Texas draws 50,000 visitors every year, despite being hundreds of miles from any major city.

According to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, there are over 23,000 museums nationwide. While many of the country’s museum capitals are in major metropolitan areas like New York City and Washington, D.C., some of the country’s richest museum environments exist far from any urban corridor.

In these remote cities, strong historical preservation, unique local industries, and support from academic communities support vibrant networks of cultural institutions. Many showcase cultural heritage sites, university research collections, historical battlefield or archaeological sites, birthplaces of notable figures, or local art scenes. Several remote cultural hubs exist hundreds of miles from any major city — Marfa, Texas, for example, where the population is just 2,200 people — and draw tens of thousands of tourists every year. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities with the most museums.

To determine the remote cities with the most museums, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Cities located outside of any metropolitan statistical area were ranked based on the number of museums within their boundaries in 2024. Supplemental data on population is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

40. Abilene, KS

Museum count: 8 institutions (124.1 per 100,000 residents)

8 institutions (124.1 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $56,592

$56,592 Total population: 6,449

6,449 Popular museums: Historic Abilene, Dickinson County Historical Society, Greyhound Hall Of Fame, Abilene Smokey Valley Railroad Association

39. Marfa, TX

Museum count: 8 institutions (367.1 per 100,000 residents)

8 institutions (367.1 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $38,205

$38,205 Total population: 2,179

2,179 Popular museums: Chinati Foundation, Marfa And Presidio County Museum Association, Marfa And Presidio County Museum

38. Manteo, NC

Museum count: 8 institutions (431.7 per 100,000 residents)

8 institutions (431.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $78,594

$78,594 Total population: 1,853

1,853 Popular museums: Manteo Preservation Trust, Outer Banks History Center Association, Pea Island Preservation Society

37. Butte-Silver Bow, MT

Museum count: 9 institutions (25.8 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (25.8 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $57,633

$57,633 Total population: 34,929

34,929 Popular museums: World Museum Of Mining, Butte Archives, Mai Wah Society, Butte Historical Society

36. Galesburg, IL

Museum count: 9 institutions (30.4 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (30.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $45,213

$45,213 Total population: 29,653

29,653 Popular museums: Discovery Depot Children’s Museum, National Railroad Hall Of Fame, Galesburg Railroad Museum, Galesburg Preservation, Galesburg Historical Society, Carl Sandburg Historic Site, Galesburg Community Veterans Memorial

35. Jamestown, NY

Museum count: 9 institutions (31.7 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (31.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $44,878

$44,878 Total population: 28,401

28,401 Popular museums: Lucy-Desi Museum, Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center, Robert H Jackson Center, Fenton Historical Society, Chautauqua Sports Hall Of Fame

34. Moscow, ID

Museum count: 9 institutions (34.8 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (34.8 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $56,497

$56,497 Total population: 25,868

25,868 Popular museums: Mc Connell Mansion, Latah County Historical Foundation, Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center, Realms Of Avalon

33. Carbondale, IL

Museum count: 9 institutions (41.3 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (41.3 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $29,670

$29,670 Total population: 21,813

21,813 Popular museums: Science Center, R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home, Community Conservation Botanical Garden Of Southern Illinois

32. Plattsburgh, NY

Museum count: 9 institutions (45.3 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (45.3 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $53,962

$53,962 Total population: 19,878

19,878 Popular museums: North Country Cultural Center, Champlain Valley Transportation Museum, Clinton County Historical Association, Old Stone Barracks, Imaginarium Children’s Museum Of The North Country

31. Augusta, ME

Museum count: 9 institutions (47.4 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (47.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $48,756

$48,756 Total population: 18,999

18,999 Popular museums: Viles Arboretum, Maine State Museum, Children’s Discovery Museum, Kennebec Historical Society, Heritage Center At Mill Park, Colonial Theater, Maine Military Historical Society

30. Jacksonville, IL

Museum count: 9 institutions (51.5 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (51.5 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $62,615

$62,615 Total population: 17,490

17,490 Popular museums: Jacksonville Area Center For Independent Living, Prairieland Heritage Museum, Morgan County Historical Society, Governor Duncan Association, Chapin Community Historical Society, Jacksonville Area Genealogical

29. Danville, KY

Museum count: 9 institutions (52.2 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (52.2 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $53,370

$53,370 Total population: 17,235

17,235 Popular museums: Community Arts Center, Jacobs Hall Museum, McDowell House Museum

28. Cambridge, MD

Museum count: 9 institutions (68.7 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (68.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $46,261

$46,261 Total population: 13,094

13,094 Popular museums: Allegany County Historical Society, Cumberland County Historical Society, Dorchester County Historical, Cumberland Cultural Foundation, Historic Cambridge, Dorchester Skipjack Committee, Stanley Institute, Oriole Historical Society

27. Spearfish, SD

Museum count: 9 institutions (71.7 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (71.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $59,731

$59,731 Total population: 12,551

12,551 Popular museums: High Plains Heritage Society, Spearfish Area Historical Society, Lantis Enterprises

26. Corning, NY

Museum count: 9 institutions (84.4 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (84.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $61,017

$61,017 Total population: 10,666

10,666 Popular museums: Corning Painted Post Historical Society, Benjamin Patterson Inn Museum, Caribbean Volunteer Expeditions

25. Maryville, MO

Museum count: 9 institutions (85.3 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (85.3 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $48,099

$48,099 Total population: 10,556

10,556 Popular museums: Nodaway County Historical Society

24. Astoria, OR

Museum count: 9 institutions (88.6 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (88.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $70,043

$70,043 Total population: 10,162

10,162 Popular museums: Clatsop County Historical Society, Flavel House Museum, Liberty Restoration, Columbia River Maritime Museum Endowment Tr, Astoria Rr Preservation Association, Astoria Column

23. Little Falls, MN

Museum count: 9 institutions (99.0 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (99.0 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $46,284

$46,284 Total population: 9,094

9,094 Popular museums: Minnesota Fishing Museum, Pine Grove Zoo, Morrison County Historical Society, Linden Hill, Dewey-Radke, Lindbergh Heritage, Morrison County Genealogy Society

22. Lexington, VA

Museum count: 9 institutions (121.3 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (121.3 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $89,598

$89,598 Total population: 7,420

7,420 Popular museums: George C. Marshall Museum, Historic Lexington Foundation

21. Nebraska City, NE

Museum count: 9 institutions (123.5 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (123.5 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $67,993

$67,993 Total population: 7,287

7,287 Popular museums: Lewis And Clark Interpretive Center, Kregel Windmill Museum Company, River Country Nature Center, Nebraska City Museum Association, Mayhew Cabin And Historical Village Foundation, Nebraska City Historical Society, G A R Hall, Gar Hall Museum

20. Aspen, CO

Museum count: 9 institutions (131.2 per 100,000 residents)

9 institutions (131.2 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $78,636

$78,636 Total population: 6,862

6,862 Popular museums: Aspen Center For Environmental Studies, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Science Center, Aspen Hall Of Fame

19. Roswell, NM

Museum count: 10 institutions (20.9 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (20.9 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $50,294

$50,294 Total population: 47,823

47,823 Popular museums: International Ufo Museum & Research Center At Roswell Ne, Roswell Museum And Art Center, Historical Society For Southeast New Mexico, Wilson-Cobb History And Genealogy Research Library, Walker Aviation Museum Foundation

18. Findlay, OH

Museum count: 10 institutions (24.8 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (24.8 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $57,344

$57,344 Total population: 40,280

40,280 Popular museums: Hancock Historical Museum, Hancock Historical Museum Association, Hancock County Historical Museum, Hancock Historical Museum, Children’s Museum Of Findlay

17. Muskogee, OK

Museum count: 10 institutions (27.2 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (27.2 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $48,735

$48,735 Total population: 36,819

36,819 Popular museums: Ataloa Lodge Museum, Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame & Museum, Five Civilized Tribes Museum And Center, Muskogee County Genealogical Society, Muskogee Arts & Science Center

16. Natchitoches, LA

Museum count: 10 institutions (56.6 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (56.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $38,731

$38,731 Total population: 17,682

17,682 Popular museums: Cane River National Heritage Area, Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame Foundation, Association Of Natchitoches Women For The Preservation, Natchitoches Parish Old Courthouse Museum, Natchitoches Genealogical & Historical Association

15. Hannibal, MO

Museum count: 10 institutions (59.4 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (59.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $54,071

$54,071 Total population: 16,825

16,825 Popular museums: Ilasco Area Historical Preservation Society, Historic Hannibal Marketing Council

14. Vermillion, SD

Museum count: 10 institutions (84.7 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (84.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $52,815

$52,815 Total population: 11,800

11,800 Popular museums: Museum Wh Over Museum, Historical Society Inc Clay County

13. Cody, WY

Museum count: 10 institutions (98.8 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (98.8 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $68,676

$68,676 Total population: 10,121

10,121 Popular museums: Buffalo Bill Center Of The West, Museum Of The Old West, Buffalo Bill Dam Visitors Center, Cody Heritage Museum, Park County History

12. Decorah, IA

Museum count: 10 institutions (131.6 per 100,000 residents)

10 institutions (131.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $62,177

$62,177 Total population: 7,597

7,597 Popular museums: Vesterheim Norwegian American Museum, Porter House Museum, Oneota Historic Future Alliance

11. Wilson, NC

Museum count: 11 institutions (23.0 per 100,000 residents)

11 institutions (23.0 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $47,294

$47,294 Total population: 47,740

47,740 Popular museums: Science Museums Of Wilson, Historical Preservation Fund Of Wilson County, North Carolina Baseball Museum, Oliver Nestus Freeman Roundhouse, Wilson Botanical Gardens

10. Nacogdoches, TX

Museum count: 11 institutions (34.3 per 100,000 residents)

11 institutions (34.3 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $38,855

$38,855 Total population: 32,104

32,104 Popular museums: Texas Forest Trail Region, Millards Crossing Historic Village, East Texas Historical Association, Pineywoods Architectural Preservation, Historic Nacogdoches, Space Shuttle Columbia National, Nine Flags Museum

9. Pullman, WA

Museum count: 11 institutions (34.4 per 100,000 residents)

11 institutions (34.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $45,097

$45,097 Total population: 31,939

31,939 Popular museums: Palouse Discovery Science Center, Whitman County Genealogical Society

8. Taos, NM

Museum count: 11 institutions (170.1 per 100,000 residents)

11 institutions (170.1 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $46,579

$46,579 Total population: 6,468

6,468 Popular museums: Taos Historic Museums, Kit Carson Home & Museum, Taos County Historical Society, Po Pay Society, Museum Association Of Taos

7. Quincy, IL

Museum count: 12 institutions (30.6 per 100,000 residents)

12 institutions (30.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $56,372

$56,372 Total population: 39,188

39,188 Popular museums: Quincy Art Center, Quincy Museum Of The American Indian, Castle/Villa Kathrine, Dr Richard Eells House, Historical Society Of Quincy And Adams County, Saukenauk Preservation Society, Log Cabin, Great River Genealogical Society, American Collectibles Museum

6. Arcata, CA

Museum count: 12 institutions (64.6 per 100,000 residents)

12 institutions (64.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $48,731

$48,731 Total population: 18,578

18,578 Popular museums: Historical Sites Society Of Arcata, Hertha Elisabeth Solmitz, Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center

5. Crawfordsville, IN

Museum count: 12 institutions (73.1 per 100,000 residents)

12 institutions (73.1 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $49,327

$49,327 Total population: 16,408

16,408 Popular museums: Lew Wallace Study Preservation Society, Lew Wallace Study And Museum, Ropkey Armor Museum, Montgomery County Historical Society, Crawfordsville Main Street Program, Carnegie Cultural Museum, Elston Memorial Foundation, Basketball Heritage Project

4. Concord, NH

Museum count: 13 institutions (29.4 per 100,000 residents)

13 institutions (29.4 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $83,701

$83,701 Total population: 44,219

44,219 Popular museums: New Hampshire Historical Society, Penacook Historical Society, New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, Bridges House, Concord Historical Society, Abbot-Downing Historical Society

3. Juneau, AK

Museum count: 13 institutions (40.7 per 100,000 residents)

13 institutions (40.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $100,513

$100,513 Total population: 31,969

31,969 Popular museums: Sealaska Heritage Institute, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Whale Project, Alaska State Museum, Alaska Lighthouse Association, Gastineau Channel Historical Society, Treadwell Historic Preservation & Restoration Society, Claudia Kelsey Doll Museum, Storis Museum, Juneau Douglas City Museum

2. Stillwater, OK

Museum count: 15 institutions (30.7 per 100,000 residents)

15 institutions (30.7 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $42,015

$42,015 Total population: 48,818

48,818 Popular museums: National Wrestling Hall Of Fame, Oklahoma Wondertorium, Sheerar Museum, Oklahoma Steam Threshers Association, Stillwater High School Museum, Guthrie Gunfighters, Diamond Point Preservation Association, Hall Of Fame Of Womens Oklahoma Golf Association

1. Key West, FL

Museum count: 27 institutions (104.6 per 100,000 residents)

27 institutions (104.6 per 100,000 residents) Median household income: $78,532

$78,532 Total population: 25,824

25,824 Popular museums: Key West Art & Historical Society, Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society Museum, Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum, Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society, Historic Florida Keys Foundation, Key West Botanical Garden Society, Schooner Western Union Preservation Society, Miami-Dade Historical Maritime Museum, Key West Art Center, Little White House

