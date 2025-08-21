Hundreds Of Miles Away From Any City, This Cultural Hub Draws 50,000 Visitors Every Year. See The Remote Cities With The Most Museums

Key Points
- While the most popular museums are in major cities, several remote, out-of-the-way towns boast dense concentrations of cultural institutions.
- Some of these cities draw tourist volumes more than 20 times greater than their populations every year.
- One cultural hub in Texas draws 50,000 visitors every year, despite being hundreds of miles from any major city.
According to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, there are over 23,000 museums nationwide. While many of the country’s museum capitals are in major metropolitan areas like New York City and Washington, D.C., some of the country’s richest museum environments exist far from any urban corridor.
In these remote cities, strong historical preservation, unique local industries, and support from academic communities support vibrant networks of cultural institutions. Many showcase cultural heritage sites, university research collections, historical battlefield or archaeological sites, birthplaces of notable figures, or local art scenes. Several remote cultural hubs exist hundreds of miles from any major city — Marfa, Texas, for example, where the population is just 2,200 people — and draw tens of thousands of tourists every year. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities with the most museums.
To determine the remote cities with the most museums, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Cities located outside of any metropolitan statistical area were ranked based on the number of museums within their boundaries in 2024. Supplemental data on population is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.
40. Abilene, KS
- Museum count: 8 institutions (124.1 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $56,592
- Total population: 6,449
- Popular museums: Historic Abilene, Dickinson County Historical Society, Greyhound Hall Of Fame, Abilene Smokey Valley Railroad Association
39. Marfa, TX
- Museum count: 8 institutions (367.1 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $38,205
- Total population: 2,179
- Popular museums: Chinati Foundation, Marfa And Presidio County Museum Association, Marfa And Presidio County Museum
38. Manteo, NC
- Museum count: 8 institutions (431.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $78,594
- Total population: 1,853
- Popular museums: Manteo Preservation Trust, Outer Banks History Center Association, Pea Island Preservation Society
37. Butte-Silver Bow, MT
- Museum count: 9 institutions (25.8 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $57,633
- Total population: 34,929
- Popular museums: World Museum Of Mining, Butte Archives, Mai Wah Society, Butte Historical Society
36. Galesburg, IL
- Museum count: 9 institutions (30.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $45,213
- Total population: 29,653
- Popular museums: Discovery Depot Children’s Museum, National Railroad Hall Of Fame, Galesburg Railroad Museum, Galesburg Preservation, Galesburg Historical Society, Carl Sandburg Historic Site, Galesburg Community Veterans Memorial
35. Jamestown, NY
- Museum count: 9 institutions (31.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $44,878
- Total population: 28,401
- Popular museums: Lucy-Desi Museum, Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Center, Robert H Jackson Center, Fenton Historical Society, Chautauqua Sports Hall Of Fame
34. Moscow, ID
- Museum count: 9 institutions (34.8 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $56,497
- Total population: 25,868
- Popular museums: Mc Connell Mansion, Latah County Historical Foundation, Appaloosa Museum & Heritage Center, Realms Of Avalon
33. Carbondale, IL
- Museum count: 9 institutions (41.3 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $29,670
- Total population: 21,813
- Popular museums: Science Center, R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home, Community Conservation Botanical Garden Of Southern Illinois
32. Plattsburgh, NY
- Museum count: 9 institutions (45.3 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $53,962
- Total population: 19,878
- Popular museums: North Country Cultural Center, Champlain Valley Transportation Museum, Clinton County Historical Association, Old Stone Barracks, Imaginarium Children’s Museum Of The North Country
31. Augusta, ME
- Museum count: 9 institutions (47.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $48,756
- Total population: 18,999
- Popular museums: Viles Arboretum, Maine State Museum, Children’s Discovery Museum, Kennebec Historical Society, Heritage Center At Mill Park, Colonial Theater, Maine Military Historical Society
30. Jacksonville, IL
- Museum count: 9 institutions (51.5 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $62,615
- Total population: 17,490
- Popular museums: Jacksonville Area Center For Independent Living, Prairieland Heritage Museum, Morgan County Historical Society, Governor Duncan Association, Chapin Community Historical Society, Jacksonville Area Genealogical
29. Danville, KY
- Museum count: 9 institutions (52.2 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $53,370
- Total population: 17,235
- Popular museums: Community Arts Center, Jacobs Hall Museum, McDowell House Museum
28. Cambridge, MD
- Museum count: 9 institutions (68.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $46,261
- Total population: 13,094
- Popular museums: Allegany County Historical Society, Cumberland County Historical Society, Dorchester County Historical, Cumberland Cultural Foundation, Historic Cambridge, Dorchester Skipjack Committee, Stanley Institute, Oriole Historical Society
27. Spearfish, SD
- Museum count: 9 institutions (71.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $59,731
- Total population: 12,551
- Popular museums: High Plains Heritage Society, Spearfish Area Historical Society, Lantis Enterprises
26. Corning, NY
- Museum count: 9 institutions (84.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $61,017
- Total population: 10,666
- Popular museums: Corning Painted Post Historical Society, Benjamin Patterson Inn Museum, Caribbean Volunteer Expeditions
25. Maryville, MO
- Museum count: 9 institutions (85.3 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $48,099
- Total population: 10,556
- Popular museums: Nodaway County Historical Society
24. Astoria, OR
- Museum count: 9 institutions (88.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $70,043
- Total population: 10,162
- Popular museums: Clatsop County Historical Society, Flavel House Museum, Liberty Restoration, Columbia River Maritime Museum Endowment Tr, Astoria Rr Preservation Association, Astoria Column
23. Little Falls, MN
- Museum count: 9 institutions (99.0 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $46,284
- Total population: 9,094
- Popular museums: Minnesota Fishing Museum, Pine Grove Zoo, Morrison County Historical Society, Linden Hill, Dewey-Radke, Lindbergh Heritage, Morrison County Genealogy Society
22. Lexington, VA
- Museum count: 9 institutions (121.3 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $89,598
- Total population: 7,420
- Popular museums: George C. Marshall Museum, Historic Lexington Foundation
21. Nebraska City, NE
- Museum count: 9 institutions (123.5 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $67,993
- Total population: 7,287
- Popular museums: Lewis And Clark Interpretive Center, Kregel Windmill Museum Company, River Country Nature Center, Nebraska City Museum Association, Mayhew Cabin And Historical Village Foundation, Nebraska City Historical Society, G A R Hall, Gar Hall Museum
20. Aspen, CO
- Museum count: 9 institutions (131.2 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $78,636
- Total population: 6,862
- Popular museums: Aspen Center For Environmental Studies, Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Science Center, Aspen Hall Of Fame
19. Roswell, NM
- Museum count: 10 institutions (20.9 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $50,294
- Total population: 47,823
- Popular museums: International Ufo Museum & Research Center At Roswell Ne, Roswell Museum And Art Center, Historical Society For Southeast New Mexico, Wilson-Cobb History And Genealogy Research Library, Walker Aviation Museum Foundation
18. Findlay, OH
- Museum count: 10 institutions (24.8 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $57,344
- Total population: 40,280
- Popular museums: Hancock Historical Museum, Hancock Historical Museum Association, Hancock County Historical Museum, Hancock Historical Museum, Children’s Museum Of Findlay
17. Muskogee, OK
- Museum count: 10 institutions (27.2 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $48,735
- Total population: 36,819
- Popular museums: Ataloa Lodge Museum, Oklahoma Music Hall Of Fame & Museum, Five Civilized Tribes Museum And Center, Muskogee County Genealogical Society, Muskogee Arts & Science Center
16. Natchitoches, LA
- Museum count: 10 institutions (56.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $38,731
- Total population: 17,682
- Popular museums: Cane River National Heritage Area, Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame Foundation, Association Of Natchitoches Women For The Preservation, Natchitoches Parish Old Courthouse Museum, Natchitoches Genealogical & Historical Association
15. Hannibal, MO
- Museum count: 10 institutions (59.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $54,071
- Total population: 16,825
- Popular museums: Ilasco Area Historical Preservation Society, Historic Hannibal Marketing Council
14. Vermillion, SD
- Museum count: 10 institutions (84.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $52,815
- Total population: 11,800
- Popular museums: Museum Wh Over Museum, Historical Society Inc Clay County
13. Cody, WY
- Museum count: 10 institutions (98.8 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $68,676
- Total population: 10,121
- Popular museums: Buffalo Bill Center Of The West, Museum Of The Old West, Buffalo Bill Dam Visitors Center, Cody Heritage Museum, Park County History
12. Decorah, IA
- Museum count: 10 institutions (131.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $62,177
- Total population: 7,597
- Popular museums: Vesterheim Norwegian American Museum, Porter House Museum, Oneota Historic Future Alliance
11. Wilson, NC
- Museum count: 11 institutions (23.0 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $47,294
- Total population: 47,740
- Popular museums: Science Museums Of Wilson, Historical Preservation Fund Of Wilson County, North Carolina Baseball Museum, Oliver Nestus Freeman Roundhouse, Wilson Botanical Gardens
10. Nacogdoches, TX
- Museum count: 11 institutions (34.3 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $38,855
- Total population: 32,104
- Popular museums: Texas Forest Trail Region, Millards Crossing Historic Village, East Texas Historical Association, Pineywoods Architectural Preservation, Historic Nacogdoches, Space Shuttle Columbia National, Nine Flags Museum
9. Pullman, WA
- Museum count: 11 institutions (34.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $45,097
- Total population: 31,939
- Popular museums: Palouse Discovery Science Center, Whitman County Genealogical Society
8. Taos, NM
- Museum count: 11 institutions (170.1 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $46,579
- Total population: 6,468
- Popular museums: Taos Historic Museums, Kit Carson Home & Museum, Taos County Historical Society, Po Pay Society, Museum Association Of Taos
7. Quincy, IL
- Museum count: 12 institutions (30.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $56,372
- Total population: 39,188
- Popular museums: Quincy Art Center, Quincy Museum Of The American Indian, Castle/Villa Kathrine, Dr Richard Eells House, Historical Society Of Quincy And Adams County, Saukenauk Preservation Society, Log Cabin, Great River Genealogical Society, American Collectibles Museum
6. Arcata, CA
- Museum count: 12 institutions (64.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $48,731
- Total population: 18,578
- Popular museums: Historical Sites Society Of Arcata, Hertha Elisabeth Solmitz, Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center
5. Crawfordsville, IN
- Museum count: 12 institutions (73.1 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $49,327
- Total population: 16,408
- Popular museums: Lew Wallace Study Preservation Society, Lew Wallace Study And Museum, Ropkey Armor Museum, Montgomery County Historical Society, Crawfordsville Main Street Program, Carnegie Cultural Museum, Elston Memorial Foundation, Basketball Heritage Project
4. Concord, NH
- Museum count: 13 institutions (29.4 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $83,701
- Total population: 44,219
- Popular museums: New Hampshire Historical Society, Penacook Historical Society, New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, Bridges House, Concord Historical Society, Abbot-Downing Historical Society
3. Juneau, AK
- Museum count: 13 institutions (40.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $100,513
- Total population: 31,969
- Popular museums: Sealaska Heritage Institute, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation, Whale Project, Alaska State Museum, Alaska Lighthouse Association, Gastineau Channel Historical Society, Treadwell Historic Preservation & Restoration Society, Claudia Kelsey Doll Museum, Storis Museum, Juneau Douglas City Museum
2. Stillwater, OK
- Museum count: 15 institutions (30.7 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $42,015
- Total population: 48,818
- Popular museums: National Wrestling Hall Of Fame, Oklahoma Wondertorium, Sheerar Museum, Oklahoma Steam Threshers Association, Stillwater High School Museum, Guthrie Gunfighters, Diamond Point Preservation Association, Hall Of Fame Of Womens Oklahoma Golf Association
1. Key West, FL
- Museum count: 27 institutions (104.6 per 100,000 residents)
- Median household income: $78,532
- Total population: 25,824
- Popular museums: Key West Art & Historical Society, Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society Museum, Mel Fisher’s Treasure Museum, Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society, Historic Florida Keys Foundation, Key West Botanical Garden Society, Schooner Western Union Preservation Society, Miami-Dade Historical Maritime Museum, Key West Art Center, Little White House
