Rising NEET Rates And The Countries Where Gen Z Is Being Left Behind My Ocean Production / Shutterstock.com

Key Points NEET is an acronym referring to young people “not in education, employment or training.”

While NEET rates have fallen since cresting in 2020, dozens of countries have reported rises in the share of youth not employed or in education.

The countries where NEET rates are rising fastest include conflict-torn states in the Middle East, middle-income countries with weak labor markets, and several wealthy, advanced economies.

A secure financial future starts with sound planning today. Click here to talk to an expert.

The acronym NEET refers to young people “not in education, employment or training.” While the term NEET has come to be associated with modern dropout culture and feelings of discouragement common amongst Gen Z, NEET cohorts also encompass young people who are actively looking for employment and educational opportunities, and can reflect broad systemic economic issues.

The share of young people not in education, employment or training crested globally in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns shuttered schools, slowed hiring, and forced millions of young people out of both classrooms and workplaces. While the NEET rate has since fallen well below pre-COVID levels, dozens of countries have reported net increases in the share of unengaged young people over the past five years.

The countries where NEET rates are rising the most represent a diverse mix of economic structures and challenges. In conflict-torn nations like Afghanistan, Syria, and Sudan, violence and instability have forced young people out of schools and jobs, driving NEET rates to some of the highest in the world. In middle-income economies such as Peru, Pakistan, and the Dominican Republic, weak labor markets and slowing growth have left youth unable to transition into stable work. Many wealthier, advanced economies — like Austria, Luxembourg, and the United States — have also seen NEET rates go up, likely as a result of rising housing costs, skills mismatches, and policy gaps that exclude Gen Z from stable employment and educational opportunities. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where NEET rates are rising the fastest.

To determine the countries where NEET rates are rising the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical data on youth unemployment and education from the International Labour Organization. Countries were ranked based on the change in the percentage of youth ages 15 to 24 not in education, employment or training from 2019 to 2024. Supplemental data on unemployment among advanced degree holders are also from the ILO. Data on GDP is from the World Bank.

44. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.8 percentage points

+0.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 11.6%

11.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 10.8%

10.8% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.8%

3.8% Gross domestic product: $18.7 trillion ($13,303 per capita)

$18.7 trillion ($13,303 per capita) Largest urban areas: Guangzhou, Shanghai, Jieyang, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Beijing, Wuhan, Suzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang

43. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.8 percentage points

+0.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 15.1%

15.1% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 14.3%

14.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 2.4%

2.4% Gross domestic product: $540.4 billion ($54,177 per capita)

$540.4 billion ($54,177 per capita) Largest urban areas: Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beer Sheva, Ashdod, Nazareth, Netanya, Modi’In Illit, Ashkelon, Qiryat Ata, Eilat

42. United States

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.8 percentage points

+0.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 11.2%

11.2% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 10.4%

10.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 2.4%

2.4% Gross domestic product: $29.2 trillion ($85,810 per capita)

$29.2 trillion ($85,810 per capita) Largest urban areas: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, San Jose, San Diego, Houston, Washington D.C.

41. Sao Tome and Principe

Rui T Guedes / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.8 percentage points

+0.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 49.8%

49.8% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 49.0%

49.0% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 0.0%

0.0% Gross domestic product: $764.3 million ($3,245 per capita)

$764.3 million ($3,245 per capita) Largest urban areas: Sío Tomé, Santo António, Passadeira

40. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.8 percentage points

+0.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 21.4%

21.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 20.5%

20.5% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.6%

3.6% Gross domestic product: $1.4 trillion ($4,925 per capita)

$1.4 trillion ($4,925 per capita) Largest urban areas: Jakarta, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Bandung, Medan, Semarang, Tegal, Palembang, Tasikmalaya, Pati

39. Solomon Islands

HenrikAMeyer / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.9 percentage points

+0.9 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 8.2%

8.2% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 7.3%

7.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 0.5%

0.5% Gross domestic product: $1.8 billion ($2,149 per capita)

$1.8 billion ($2,149 per capita) Largest urban areas: Honiara, Auki

38. Dominican Republic

Lya_Cattel / E+ via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +0.9 percentage points

+0.9 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 25.7%

25.7% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 24.7%

24.7% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.7%

5.7% Gross domestic product: $124.3 billion ($10,876 per capita)

$124.3 billion ($10,876 per capita) Largest urban areas: Santo Domingo, Santiago De Los Caballeros, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Puerto Plata, La Romana, Las Matas De Santa Cruz, San Juan De La Maguana, San Francisco De Macoris, Bonao

37. Cambodia

urf / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.0 percentage points

+1.0 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 12.4%

12.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 11.4%

11.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 1.0%

1.0% Gross domestic product: $46.4 billion ($2,628 per capita)

$46.4 billion ($2,628 per capita) Largest urban areas: Phnom Penh, Battambang, Sisophon, Kampong Chhnang, Neak Loeung, Kampot, Khemara Phoumin, Pursat, Sihanoukville, Siem Reap

36. Ecuador

reisegraf / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.1 percentage points

+1.1 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 18.6%

18.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 17.5%

17.5% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.5%

5.5% Gross domestic product: $124.7 billion ($6,875 per capita)

$124.7 billion ($6,875 per capita) Largest urban areas: Guayaquil, Quito, Cuenca, Manta, Machala, Ambato, City Of Loja, Portoviejo, Riobamba, Quevedo

35. Equatorial Guinea

vestica / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.2 percentage points

+1.2 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 24.5%

24.5% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 23.3%

23.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 0.0%

0.0% Gross domestic product: $12.8 billion ($6,745 per capita)

$12.8 billion ($6,745 per capita) Largest urban areas: Bata, Malabo, Niefang, Ebebiyí­n, Aconibe, Micomeseng, Añisoc, Nsork, Moca, Mongomo

34. Samoa

mvaligursky / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.3 percentage points

+1.3 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 30.3%

30.3% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 29.0%

29.0% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.2%

3.2% Gross domestic product: $1.1 billion ($4,899 per capita)

$1.1 billion ($4,899 per capita) Largest urban areas: Apia, Puipa’A, Faleasiu, Vaiusu

33. Syria

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.4 percentage points

+1.4 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 38.8%

38.8% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 37.4%

37.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 0.0%

0.0% Gross domestic product: $20.0 billion ($847 per capita)

$20.0 billion ($847 per capita) Largest urban areas: Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Latakia, Hama, Qamishli, Ar Raqqah, Al-Hasakah, Tartus, Manbij

32. Myanmar

Soft_Light / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.5 percentage points

+1.5 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 15.2%

15.2% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 13.8%

13.8% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 0.8%

0.8% Gross domestic product: $74.1 billion ($1,359 per capita)

$74.1 billion ($1,359 per capita) Largest urban areas: Naypyidaw, Tatkon, Lewe, Ywa Htauk Village, Naypyidaw, Set Yon Su

31. South Africa

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.5 percentage points

+1.5 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 33.9%

33.9% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 32.5%

32.5% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 15.1%

15.1% Gross domestic product: $400.3 billion ($6,253 per capita)

$400.3 billion ($6,253 per capita) Largest urban areas: Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Evaton, Klipgat, Phuthaditjhaba, Bloemfontein, Edendale

30. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.5 percentage points

+1.5 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 25.0%

25.0% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 23.5%

23.5% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 14.5%

14.5% Gross domestic product: $20.1 billion ($3,478 per capita)

$20.1 billion ($3,478 per capita) Largest urban areas: Beirut, Tripoli, Saida, Zouk Bhanine, Zahlé, Memneh, Bezbina, Tyre, Halba, Baalbek

29. Democratic Republic of Congo

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.6 percentage points

+1.6 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 31.5%

31.5% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 29.9%

29.9% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.5%

5.5% Gross domestic product: $70.7 billion ($647 per capita)

$70.7 billion ($647 per capita) Largest urban areas: Kinshasa, Mbuji-Mayi, Beni, Bukavu, Boma, Kikwit, Goma, Matadi, Mongbwalu, Bunia

28. Bangladesh

Ibnul Asaf Jawed Susam / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.7 percentage points

+1.7 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 30.0%

30.0% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 28.3%

28.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 11.8%

11.8% Gross domestic product: $450.1 billion ($2,593 per capita)

$450.1 billion ($2,593 per capita) Largest urban areas: Dhaka, Comilla, Chattogram, Khulna, Sirajganj, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Bogura, Tangail, Rangpur

27. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.7 percentage points

+1.7 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 9.6%

9.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 7.9%

7.9% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.6%

3.6% Gross domestic product: $42.8 billion ($31,170 per capita)

$42.8 billion ($31,170 per capita) Largest urban areas: Kohtla-Järve, Tallinn, Narva, Tartu, Pärnu, Sillamäe, Valga, Viljandi, Haapsalu, Paide

26. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 10.4%

10.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 8.6%

8.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.8%

3.8% Gross domestic product: $84.9 billion ($29,386 per capita)

$84.9 billion ($29,386 per capita) Largest urban areas: Kaunas, Vilnius, Klaipėda, Panevėžys, Šiauliai, Alytus, Marijampolė, Telšiai, Utena, Visaginas

25. Timor-Leste

View over tropical dry forest to coastal strand vegetation on Jaco Island, Tutuala, Lautem, Timor-Leste by Colin Trainor / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 29.1%

29.1% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 27.3%

27.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 2.3%

2.3% Gross domestic product: $1.9 billion ($1,343 per capita)

$1.9 billion ($1,343 per capita) Largest urban areas: Dili, Lospalos, Maubisse, Likisá, Same, Maliana, Racolo, Baucau, Pante Macassar, Gleno

24. Ethiopia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 17.4%

17.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 15.6%

15.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 10.6%

10.6% Gross domestic product: $126.8 billion ($1,011 per capita)

$126.8 billion ($1,011 per capita) Largest urban areas: Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Dire Dawa, Merawi, Kombolcha, Mota, Dessie, Jijiga, Hawassa, Kobo

23. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 23.1%

23.1% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 21.3%

21.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 18.8%

18.8% Gross domestic product: $51.3 billion ($1,762 per capita)

$51.3 billion ($1,762 per capita) Largest urban areas: Yaounde, Douala, Maroua, Garoua, Mokolo, Bafoussam, Bamenda, Mbouda, Dschang, Yagoua

22. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 7.4%

7.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 5.6%

5.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 2.1%

2.1% Gross domestic product: $4.7 trillion ($55,800 per capita)

$4.7 trillion ($55,800 per capita) Largest urban areas: Dortmund, Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt Am Main, Wuppertal, Dusseldorf, Hanover

21. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.9 percentage points

+1.9 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 16.6%

16.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 14.7%

14.7% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 1.6%

1.6% Gross domestic product: $382.8 billion ($20,072 per capita)

$382.8 billion ($20,072 per capita) Largest urban areas: Bucharest, Galați, Craiova, Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Timișoara, Brasov, Ploiești

20. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +1.9 percentage points

+1.9 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 33.6%

33.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 31.7%

31.7% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 6.4%

6.4% Gross domestic product: $12.0 billion ($1,080 per capita)

$12.0 billion ($1,080 per capita) Largest urban areas: Malualkon, Aweil, Wau, Juba, Rumbek, Kuajok, Bor, Pieri, Alek, Yirol

19. Trinidad and Tobago

jaysunlp / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.0 percentage points

+2.0 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 16.6%

16.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 14.6%

14.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 2.6%

2.6% Gross domestic product: $26.4 billion ($19,315 per capita)

$26.4 billion ($19,315 per capita) Largest urban areas: Port Of Spain, San Fernando, Arima, Debe, Chaguanas, Couva, Sangre Grande, Scarborough, Point Fortin, Princes Town

18. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.1 percentage points

+2.1 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 13.1%

13.1% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 11.0%

11.0% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.6%

3.6% Gross domestic product: $521.6 billion ($56,833 per capita)

$521.6 billion ($56,833 per capita) Largest urban areas: Vienna, Linz, Graz, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Wels, Steyr, Bregenz, Villach

17. Mauritius

Nuture / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.3 percentage points

+2.3 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 20.4%

20.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 18.1%

18.1% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.5%

5.5% Gross domestic product: $15.0 billion ($11,872 per capita)

$15.0 billion ($11,872 per capita) Largest urban areas: Port Louis, Rose Belle, Goodlands, Triolet, Mahébourg, Moka, Central Flacq, Chamouny, Bon Accueil, Grand Baie

16. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.3 percentage points

+2.3 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 17.9%

17.9% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 15.6%

15.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.9%

5.9% Gross domestic product: $1.2 trillion ($35,057 per capita)

$1.2 trillion ($35,057 per capita) Largest urban areas: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Mecca, Medina, Hofuf, Khamis Mushait, Tabuk, At Taif, Al Khobar

15. Burundi

guenterguni / Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.6 percentage points

+2.6 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 12.6%

12.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 10.0%

10.0% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 9.2%

9.2% Gross domestic product: $2.2 billion ($154 per capita)

$2.2 billion ($154 per capita) Largest urban areas: Rurama, Bujumbura, Kibaya, Buhiga, Nyamurenza, Makamba, Bubanza, Musigati, Marangara, Mutoyi

14. Montenegro

emicristea / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.6 percentage points

+2.6 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 20.0%

20.0% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 17.3%

17.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 11.8%

11.8% Gross domestic product: $8.1 billion ($12,935 per capita)

$8.1 billion ($12,935 per capita) Largest urban areas: Bijelo Polje, Podgorica, Niksic, Pljevlja, Berane, Bar, Herceg Novi, Rožaje, Cetinje, Ulcinj

13. Ghana

Kwame Kwegyir-Addo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.7 percentage points

+2.7 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 27.6%

27.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 24.9%

24.9% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.1%

5.1% Gross domestic product: $82.8 billion ($2,406 per capita)

$82.8 billion ($2,406 per capita) Largest urban areas: Accra, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tamale, Somanya, Bawku, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, Sunyani, Suhum

12. Togo

tree8e / Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +2.9 percentage points

+2.9 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 13.3%

13.3% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 10.4%

10.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 7.1%

7.1% Gross domestic product: $9.9 billion ($1,043 per capita)

$9.9 billion ($1,043 per capita) Largest urban areas: Lomé, Kara, Sokodé, Bassar, Niamtougou, Kpalimé, Blitta-Gare, Atakpamé, Dapaong, Sansanné-Mango

11. Sudan

ferozeea / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +3.1 percentage points

+3.1 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 47.0%

47.0% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 43.8%

43.8% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 22.4%

22.4% Gross domestic product: $49.9 billion ($989 per capita)

$49.9 billion ($989 per capita) Largest urban areas: Khartoum, Al Managil, Geneina, Wad MadanÄ«, Al-Ubayyid, Kosti, Al-Qadarif, Umm Ruwaba, Nyala, Dilling

10. Costa Rica

HonestTraveller / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +3.2 percentage points

+3.2 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 20.8%

20.8% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 17.6%

17.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.2%

5.2% Gross domestic product: $95.4 billion ($18,587 per capita)

$95.4 billion ($18,587 per capita) Largest urban areas: San José, Cartago, Limón, Barranca, San Isidro De El General, Siquirres, San Ramón, Turrialba, Ciudad Quesada, Grecia

9. Honduras

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +3.5 percentage points

+3.5 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 30.3%

30.3% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 26.8%

26.8% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 8.5%

8.5% Gross domestic product: $37.1 billion ($3,426 per capita)

$37.1 billion ($3,426 per capita) Largest urban areas: Tegucigalpa, San Pedro Sula, Choluteca, El Progreso, La Ceiba, Puerto Cortés, Danli, Comayagua, Pespire

8. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +4.0 percentage points

+4.0 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 8.8%

8.8% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 4.8%

4.8% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 3.9%

3.9% Gross domestic product: $93.2 billion ($137,517 per capita)

$93.2 billion ($137,517 per capita) Largest urban areas: Luxembourg, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Differdange, Ettelbruck, Aubange, Dudelange, Diekirch, Grevenmacher, Huncherange, Prettingen

7. Saint Lucia

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +4.1 percentage points

+4.1 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 34.4%

34.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 30.3%

30.3% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 6.3%

6.3% Gross domestic product: $2.5 billion ($14,182 per capita)

$2.5 billion ($14,182 per capita) Largest urban areas: Castries, Laborie, Micoud, Monkey Town, Dennery, Gros Islet, Soufriere

6. Pakistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +4.3 percentage points

+4.3 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 34.0%

34.0% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 29.7%

29.7% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 16.1%

16.1% Gross domestic product: $373.1 billion ($1,485 per capita)

$373.1 billion ($1,485 per capita) Largest urban areas: Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Quetta

5. Botswana

Palenque / Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +5.6 percentage points

+5.6 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 37.6%

37.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 32.0%

32.0% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 15.8%

15.8% Gross domestic product: $19.4 billion ($7,695 per capita)

$19.4 billion ($7,695 per capita) Largest urban areas: Gaborone, Lobatse, Kanye, Mahalapye, Francistown, Selebi Phikwe, Palapye, Mmopane, Maun

4. Peru

antorti / iStock via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +6.7 percentage points

+6.7 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 23.6%

23.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 16.9%

16.9% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 5.3%

5.3% Gross domestic product: $289.2 billion ($8,452 per capita)

$289.2 billion ($8,452 per capita) Largest urban areas: Lima, Arequipa, Trujillo, Chiclayo, Chimbote, Cusco, Huancayo, Piura, Pucallpa, Sullana

3. The Gambia

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +8.3 percentage points

+8.3 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 39.7%

39.7% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 31.4%

31.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 10.7%

10.7% Gross domestic product: $2.5 billion ($909 per capita)

$2.5 billion ($909 per capita) Largest urban areas: Serrekunda, Banjul, Bansang, Farafenni, Basse Santa Su, Brikama, Barra, Soma, Kerr Cosa, Dankunku

2. Bhutan

narvikk / Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +9.2 percentage points

+9.2 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 19.6%

19.6% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 10.4%

10.4% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 9.3%

9.3% Gross domestic product: $3.0 billion ($3,839 per capita)

$3.0 billion ($3,839 per capita) Largest urban areas: Nk Darranga, Pasakha, Chang Bangdu, Samtse

1. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Change in NEET rate, 2019 to 2024: +12.7 percentage points

+12.7 percentage points Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2024: 55.4%

55.4% Share of youth not in education, employment or training, 2019: 42.6%

42.6% Unemployment among advanced degree holders: 9.8%

9.8% Gross domestic product: $17.2 billion ($414 per capita)

$17.2 billion ($414 per capita) Largest urban areas: Kabul, Ghazni, Mazar I Sharif, Kandahar, Herat, Chaman, Kunduz

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.