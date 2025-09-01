New Projection Data Forecasts This Suburb Will Add Over 330,000 New Residents By 2100 Fang Zheng / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points Over the next century, the U.S. population will increasingly concentrate in a few key megaregions.

According to population projections from the University of Illinois Chicago, there are 29 suburbs that will grow by at least 100,000 residents from 2020 to 2100.

Of the 40 suburbs projected to add the most residents from 2020 to 2100, five are in the Phoenix metro area, and five are in the Dallas metro area.

Planning for growth in your financial future? Click here to get started.

Over the next 75 years, the U.S. population will increasingly concentrate around a few key regions megaregions throughout the country. While some of the populations of some of the largest cities will plateau or contract, other metropolitan areas are forecast to more than double in size. The biggest winners of the coming wave of urbanization will likely be suburban cities, towns, and villages on the fringe of major metropolitan areas.

According to population projections from the University of Illinois Chicago, there are 29 suburbs that will grow by at least 100,000 residents from 2020 to 2100. Many of the fastest-growing suburbs are in the Sun Belt and Mountain West, in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. Of the 40 suburbs projected to add the most residents from 2020 to 2100, five are in the Phoenix metro area, and five are in the Dallas metro area. A closer look at the data reveals the suburbs that will add the most residents this century.

To determine the suburbs forecast to add the most residents through 2100, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed long-range population projections from the Global 1-km Downscaled Population Base Year and Projection Grids Based on the SSPs from the Depopulation 2100 project at the University of Illinois Chicago. Population forecasts are based on SSP2 in the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways system, a “middle-of-the-road” scenario in which historical demographic trends largely continue. Suburbs of metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on forecast raw population growth from 2020 to 2100. Suburbs of metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Suburbs were assigned to principal cities based on boundary definitions and delineation files from the U.S. Census Bureau. Supplemental data on income, housing, and economic sector concentration are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Avondale, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +90,343 residents (+100.4% increase)

+90,343 residents (+100.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 89,939 residents

89,939 residents Forecast population, 2100: 180,283 residents

180,283 residents Distance from principal city center: 18.6 miles

18.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, utilities, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

39. Moore, OK (Oklahoma City metro area)

Majestic_Aerials / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +90,548 residents (+143.2% increase)

+90,548 residents (+143.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 63,226 residents

63,226 residents Forecast population, 2100: 153,773 residents

153,773 residents Distance from principal city center: 9.8 miles

9.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, public administration, management of companies and enterprises, wholesale trade, utilities

38. The Colony, TX (Dallas metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +90,692 residents (+202.2% increase)

+90,692 residents (+202.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 44,851 residents

44,851 residents Forecast population, 2100: 135,543 residents

135,543 residents Distance from principal city center: 22.0 miles

22.0 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, utilities, professional, scientific, and technical services, information

37. Palm Coast, FL (Deltona metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +93,652 residents (+104.4% increase)

+93,652 residents (+104.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 89,704 residents

89,704 residents Forecast population, 2100: 183,357 residents

183,357 residents Distance from principal city center: 43.8 miles

43.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, retail trade

36. Buckeye, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Marine 69-71 / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +93,725 residents (+101.7% increase)

+93,725 residents (+101.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 92,126 residents

92,126 residents Forecast population, 2100: 185,851 residents

185,851 residents Distance from principal city center: 33.3 miles

33.3 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, construction, transportation and warehousing, public administration, retail trade

35. Little Elm, TX (Dallas metro area)

<a href="Own work" target="_blank">Downtown Little Elm</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Bbqnerd&action=edit&redlink=1" target="_blank">Bbqnerd</a>

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +95,021 residents (+203.1% increase)

+95,021 residents (+203.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 46,784 residents

46,784 residents Forecast population, 2100: 141,805 residents

141,805 residents Distance from principal city center: 28.7 miles

28.7 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services

34. Coral Springs, FL (Miami metro area)

traiansum / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +95,104 residents (+70.4% increase)

+95,104 residents (+70.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 135,165 residents

135,165 residents Forecast population, 2100: 230,269 residents

230,269 residents Distance from principal city center: 34.3 miles

34.3 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation

33. Kyle, TX (Austin metro area)

nolagirl1969 / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +96,943 residents (+210.7% increase)

+96,943 residents (+210.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 46,021 residents

46,021 residents Forecast population, 2100: 142,964 residents

142,964 residents Distance from principal city center: 22.5 miles

22.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, management of companies and enterprises, public administration, educational services, retail trade

32. Westminster, CO (Denver metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +97,420 residents (+83.3% increase)

+97,420 residents (+83.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 117,013 residents

117,013 residents Forecast population, 2100: 214,433 residents

214,433 residents Distance from principal city center: 13.0 miles

13.0 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing, management of companies and enterprises

31. Fontana, CA (Riverside metro area)

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +99,286 residents (+47.4% increase)

+99,286 residents (+47.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 209,649 residents

209,649 residents Forecast population, 2100: 308,935 residents

308,935 residents Distance from principal city center: 11.6 miles

11.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, utilities, construction, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade

30. Nampa, ID (Boise metro area)

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +99,598 residents (+98.7% increase)

+99,598 residents (+98.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 100,867 residents

100,867 residents Forecast population, 2100: 200,465 residents

200,465 residents Distance from principal city center: 16.7 miles

16.7 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration

29. Peoria, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +101,703 residents (+53.0% increase)

+101,703 residents (+53.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 192,071 residents

192,071 residents Forecast population, 2100: 293,774 residents

293,774 residents Distance from principal city center: 18.9 miles

18.9 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, utilities, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade

28. Riverview, FL (Tampa metro area)

sonia-cervantes / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +102,838 residents (+95.1% increase)

+102,838 residents (+95.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 108,088 residents

108,088 residents Forecast population, 2100: 210,927 residents

210,927 residents Distance from principal city center: 14.6 miles

14.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

27. Lewisville, TX (Dallas metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +103,022 residents (+91.6% increase)

+103,022 residents (+91.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 112,520 residents

112,520 residents Forecast population, 2100: 215,542 residents

215,542 residents Distance from principal city center: 21.2 miles

21.2 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation and warehousing

26. Moreno Valley, CA (Riverside metro area)

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +104,273 residents (+49.6% increase)

+104,273 residents (+49.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 210,049 residents

210,049 residents Forecast population, 2100: 314,322 residents

314,322 residents Distance from principal city center: 11.0 miles

11.0 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, construction, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade

25. Leander, TX (Austin metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +106,299 residents (+178.3% increase)

+106,299 residents (+178.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 59,622 residents

59,622 residents Forecast population, 2100: 165,921 residents

165,921 residents Distance from principal city center: 20.1 miles

20.1 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, utilities, retail trade

24. Hollywood, FL (Miami metro area)

NAPA74 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +108,616 residents (+70.6% increase)

+108,616 residents (+70.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 153,950 residents

153,950 residents Forecast population, 2100: 262,567 residents

262,567 residents Distance from principal city center: 17.8 miles

17.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services

23. Brandon, FL (Tampa metro area)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +108,644 residents (+94.2% increase)

+108,644 residents (+94.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 115,364 residents

115,364 residents Forecast population, 2100: 224,007 residents

224,007 residents Distance from principal city center: 10.9 miles

10.9 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, utilities, real estate and rental and leasing

22. West Fargo, ND (Fargo metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +108,779 residents (+279.4% increase)

+108,779 residents (+279.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 38,926 residents

38,926 residents Forecast population, 2100: 147,705 residents

147,705 residents Distance from principal city center: 3.6 miles

3.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, health care and social assistance

21. Thornton, CO (Denver metro area)

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +111,592 residents (+78.2% increase)

+111,592 residents (+78.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 142,711 residents

142,711 residents Forecast population, 2100: 254,303 residents

254,303 residents Distance from principal city center: 11.5 miles

11.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, construction, utilities, information, wholesale trade

20. League City, TX (Houston metro area)

BFS Man from Webster, TX, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +116,624 residents (+101.3% increase)

+116,624 residents (+101.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 115,141 residents

115,141 residents Forecast population, 2100: 231,765 residents

231,765 residents Distance from principal city center: 26.6 miles

26.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, utilities, manufacturing, educational services

19. Atascocita, TX (Houston metro area)

Patrick Feller / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +119,123 residents (+134.1% increase)

+119,123 residents (+134.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 88,854 residents

88,854 residents Forecast population, 2100: 207,977 residents

207,977 residents Distance from principal city center: 17.6 miles

17.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, educational services, utilities

18. Cedar Park, TX (Austin metro area)

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +119,698 residents (+153.2% increase)

+119,698 residents (+153.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 78,118 residents

78,118 residents Forecast population, 2100: 197,815 residents

197,815 residents Distance from principal city center: 15.2 miles

15.2 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, utilities, information, retail trade

17. Allen, TX (Dallas metro area)

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +120,083 residents (+114.1% increase)

+120,083 residents (+114.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 105,284 residents

105,284 residents Forecast population, 2100: 225,367 residents

225,367 residents Distance from principal city center: 22.4 miles

22.4 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

16. West Jordan, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +127,675 residents (+108.3% increase)

+127,675 residents (+108.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 117,937 residents

117,937 residents Forecast population, 2100: 245,612 residents

245,612 residents Distance from principal city center: 12.6 miles

12.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing, construction

15. Lakewood, CO (Denver metro area)

Thinkstock

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +129,104 residents (+82.3% increase)

+129,104 residents (+82.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 156,907 residents

156,907 residents Forecast population, 2100: 286,011 residents

286,011 residents Distance from principal city center: 13.6 miles

13.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, utilities

14. Meridian, ID (Boise metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +129,281 residents (+109.1% increase)

+129,281 residents (+109.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 118,448 residents

118,448 residents Forecast population, 2100: 247,728 residents

247,728 residents Distance from principal city center: 8.5 miles

8.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, construction, information

13. Hialeah, FL (Miami metro area)

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +130,029 residents (+57.9% increase)

+130,029 residents (+57.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 224,420 residents

224,420 residents Forecast population, 2100: 354,449 residents

354,449 residents Distance from principal city center: 8.8 miles

8.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, construction, other services, except public administration, administrative and support and waste management services

12. Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas metro area)

mj0007 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +133,335 residents (+67.6% increase)

+133,335 residents (+67.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 197,307 residents

197,307 residents Forecast population, 2100: 330,642 residents

330,642 residents Distance from principal city center: 16.5 miles

16.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, manufacturing, construction, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

11. Alafaya, FL (Orlando metro area)

Courtesy of Google Maps 2011

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +137,435 residents (+147.7% increase)

+137,435 residents (+147.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 93,063 residents

93,063 residents Forecast population, 2100: 230,497 residents

230,497 residents Distance from principal city center: 9.8 miles

9.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration

10. Surprise, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +146,230 residents (+101.5% increase)

+146,230 residents (+101.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 144,121 residents

144,121 residents Forecast population, 2100: 290,351 residents

290,351 residents Distance from principal city center: 22.2 miles

22.2 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration

9. West Valley City, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +148,507 residents (+105.0% increase)

+148,507 residents (+105.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 141,378 residents

141,378 residents Forecast population, 2100: 289,885 residents

289,885 residents Distance from principal city center: 7.5 miles

7.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, construction, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade

8. Pearland, TX (Houston metro area)

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +148,645 residents (+117.4% increase)

+148,645 residents (+117.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 126,662 residents

126,662 residents Forecast population, 2100: 275,307 residents

275,307 residents Distance from principal city center: 16.3 miles

16.3 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing

7. Glendale, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

DCorn / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +190,391 residents (+76.2% increase)

+190,391 residents (+76.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 249,872 residents

249,872 residents Forecast population, 2100: 440,263 residents

440,263 residents Distance from principal city center: 9.0 miles

9.0 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, construction, finance and insurance, retail trade

6. Sunrise Manor, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +192,041 residents (+92.8% increase)

+192,041 residents (+92.8% increase) Current population, 2020: 206,970 residents

206,970 residents Forecast population, 2100: 399,011 residents

399,011 residents Distance from principal city center: 12.7 miles

12.7 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, construction, transportation and warehousing

5. Spring Valley, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +212,609 residents (+98.0% increase)

+212,609 residents (+98.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 217,040 residents

217,040 residents Forecast population, 2100: 429,650 residents

429,650 residents Distance from principal city center: 9.5 miles

9.5 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

4. Enterprise, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +220,157 residents (+98.6% increase)

+220,157 residents (+98.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 223,320 residents

223,320 residents Forecast population, 2100: 443,478 residents

443,478 residents Distance from principal city center: 15.6 miles

15.6 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises

3. McKinney, TX (Dallas metro area)

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +223,880 residents (+113.9% increase)

+223,880 residents (+113.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 196,525 residents

196,525 residents Forecast population, 2100: 420,404 residents

420,404 residents Distance from principal city center: 28.8 miles

28.8 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

2. Garland, TX (Dallas metro area)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +240,875 residents (+97.3% increase)

+240,875 residents (+97.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 247,568 residents

247,568 residents Forecast population, 2100: 488,443 residents

488,443 residents Distance from principal city center: 11.3 miles

11.3 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, other services, except public administration, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance

1. Frisco, TX (Dallas metro area)

Jerry Ballard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +338,056 residents (+167.5% increase)

+338,056 residents (+167.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 201,882 residents

201,882 residents Forecast population, 2100: 539,938 residents

539,938 residents Distance from principal city center: 25.2 miles

25.2 miles Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.