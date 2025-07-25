The City Forecast To Gain Nearly 3 Million New Residents By 2100 Almerra / Shutterstock.com

Key Points New population projections show urban growth will be highly uneven throughout the U.S. for the next 75 years.

While some of the largest urban centers are forecast to shrink, some cities will more than double in size.

Of the 40 cities projected to see the largest increases in population through 2100, eight are in Texas and six are in California.

What is the forecast for your financial future? Click here to get started.

Recent long-term demographic projections show that population growth in the 21st century will be highly uneven throughout the United States. While some of the largest metropolitan areas face stagnation or decline due to aging populations, outbound migration, and housing constraints, some urban areas are poised for sustained expansion, forecast to more than double in size.

Population growth is forecast to concentrate disproportionately in the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Of the 40 cities projected to see the largest increases in population through 2100, eight are in Texas, and six are in California. Some are already major cities, while others are fast-growing suburbs in major metropolitan areas. A closer look at the data reveals the cities forecast to gain the most residents over the next 75 years.

To determine the U.S. cities forecast to add the most residents through 2100, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed long-range population projections from the Global 1-km Downscaled Population Base Year and Projection Grids Based on the SSPs from the Depopulation 2100 project at the University of Illinois Chicago. Population forecasts are based on SSP2 in the Shared Socioeconomic Pathways system, a “middle-of-the-road” scenario in which historical demographic trends largely continue. Cities were ranked based on forecast raw population growth from 2020 to 2100. Supplemental data on income, housing, and economic sector concentration are from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Sacramento, CA

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +268,308 residents (+50.8% increase)

+268,308 residents (+50.8% increase) Current population, 2020: 527,919 residents

527,919 residents Forecast population, 2100: 796,228 residents

796,228 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

39. Oakland, CA

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +271,704 residents (+61.3% increase)

+271,704 residents (+61.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 443,175 residents

443,175 residents Forecast population, 2100: 714,879 residents

714,879 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, administrative and support and waste management services

38. Colorado Springs, CO

Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +280,165 residents (+58.1% increase)

+280,165 residents (+58.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 481,860 residents

481,860 residents Forecast population, 2100: 762,025 residents

762,025 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing

37. Madison, WI

tadphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +282,090 residents (+103.9% increase)

+282,090 residents (+103.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 271,573 residents

271,573 residents Forecast population, 2100: 553,663 residents

553,663 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance

36. Denton, TX

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +283,957 residents (+201.6% increase)

+283,957 residents (+201.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 140,864 residents

140,864 residents Forecast population, 2100: 424,821 residents

424,821 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, retail trade

35. Omaha, NE

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +285,726 residents (+58.4% increase)

+285,726 residents (+58.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 489,147 residents

489,147 residents Forecast population, 2100: 774,874 residents

774,874 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, administrative and support and waste management services, health care and social assistance, construction, professional, scientific, and technical services

34. Lubbock, TX

Patricia Elaine Thomas / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +288,145 residents (+111.3% increase)

+288,145 residents (+111.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 258,942 residents

258,942 residents Forecast population, 2100: 547,086 residents

547,086 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, educational services, accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, retail trade

33. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +297,975 residents (+43.9% increase)

+297,975 residents (+43.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 679,399 residents

679,399 residents Forecast population, 2100: 977,374 residents

977,374 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, educational services, health care and social assistance, information

32. Fargo, ND

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +302,048 residents (+238.0% increase)

+302,048 residents (+238.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 126,918 residents

126,918 residents Forecast population, 2100: 428,966 residents

428,966 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, accommodation and food services

31. Orlando, FL

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +306,456 residents (+99.1% increase)

+306,456 residents (+99.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 309,374 residents

309,374 residents Forecast population, 2100: 615,830 residents

615,830 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services

30. Henderson, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +311,153 residents (+97.3% increase)

+311,153 residents (+97.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 319,732 residents

319,732 residents Forecast population, 2100: 630,885 residents

630,885 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing

29. Portland, OR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +320,901 residents (+48.9% increase)

+320,901 residents (+48.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 656,027 residents

656,027 residents Forecast population, 2100: 976,927 residents

976,927 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, utilities, health care and social assistance

28. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +333,562 residents (+66.5% increase)

+333,562 residents (+66.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 501,877 residents

501,877 residents Forecast population, 2100: 835,439 residents

835,439 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, management of companies and enterprises, information, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

27. Frisco, TX

Jerry Ballard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +338,056 residents (+167.5% increase)

+338,056 residents (+167.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 201,882 residents

201,882 residents Forecast population, 2100: 539,938 residents

539,938 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

26. Lincoln, NE

Miriam Bade / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +351,534 residents (+119.9% increase)

+351,534 residents (+119.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 293,092 residents

293,092 residents Forecast population, 2100: 644,626 residents

644,626 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, educational services, public administration, retail trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation

25. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +351,621 residents (+91.0% increase)

+351,621 residents (+91.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 386,366 residents

386,366 residents Forecast population, 2100: 737,987 residents

737,987 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, educational services, management of companies and enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing

24. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +358,236 residents (+51.7% increase)

+358,236 residents (+51.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 693,261 residents

693,261 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,051,497 residents

1,051,497 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services

23. Seattle, WA

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +361,246 residents (+48.8% increase)

+361,246 residents (+48.8% increase) Current population, 2020: 740,859 residents

740,859 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,102,105 residents

1,102,105 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, management of companies and enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

22. Oklahoma City, OK

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +386,023 residents (+56.4% increase)

+386,023 residents (+56.4% increase) Current population, 2020: 684,962 residents

684,962 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,070,985 residents

1,070,985 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, public administration, retail trade, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration

21. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +387,654 residents (+14.0% increase)

+387,654 residents (+14.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 2,762,336 residents

2,762,336 residents Forecast population, 2100: 3,149,990 residents

3,149,990 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services

20. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +401,165 residents (+55.7% increase)

+401,165 residents (+55.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 719,587 residents

719,587 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,120,752 residents

1,120,752 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, real estate and rental and leasing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises

19. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +405,055 residents (+25.1% increase)

+405,055 residents (+25.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,613,041 residents

1,613,041 residents Forecast population, 2100: 2,018,096 residents

2,018,096 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Health care and social assistance, public administration, educational services, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services

18. Raleigh, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +411,851 residents (+87.5% increase)

+411,851 residents (+87.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 470,498 residents

470,498 residents Forecast population, 2100: 882,350 residents

882,350 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

17. Jacksonville, FL

Susanne Neumann / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +422,245 residents (+44.2% increase)

+422,245 residents (+44.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 954,611 residents

954,611 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,376,856 residents

1,376,856 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, retail trade

16. Indianapolis, IN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +433,843 residents (+48.6% increase)

+433,843 residents (+48.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 893,014 residents

893,014 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,326,858 residents

1,326,858 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, manufacturing, health care and social assistance

15. Columbus, OH

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +437,372 residents (+48.0% increase)

+437,372 residents (+48.0% increase) Current population, 2020: 910,856 residents

910,856 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,348,228 residents

1,348,228 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance

14. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +470,523 residents (+53.5% increase)

+470,523 residents (+53.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 878,773 residents

878,773 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,349,296 residents

1,349,296 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing

13. San Jose, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +570,112 residents (+55.9% increase)

+570,112 residents (+55.9% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,019,185 residents

1,019,185 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,589,297 residents

1,589,297 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, professional, scientific, and technical services, management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management services

12. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +577,770 residents (+65.7% increase)

+577,770 residents (+65.7% increase) Current population, 2020: 879,684 residents

879,684 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,457,453 residents

1,457,453 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

11. San Diego, CA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +608,007 residents (+43.6% increase)

+608,007 residents (+43.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,394,816 residents

1,394,816 residents Forecast population, 2100: 2,002,823 residents

2,002,823 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, information

10. Las Vegas, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +614,266 residents (+95.1% increase)

+614,266 residents (+95.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 646,158 residents

646,158 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,260,425 residents

1,260,425 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

9. Fort Worth, TX

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +633,232 residents (+68.5% increase)

+633,232 residents (+68.5% increase) Current population, 2020: 924,461 residents

924,461 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,557,693 residents

1,557,693 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, construction, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises

8. Washington, DC

f11photo / Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +683,878 residents (+98.6% increase)

+683,878 residents (+98.6% increase) Current population, 2020: 693,646 residents

693,646 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,377,524 residents

1,377,524 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration, information, real estate and rental and leasing

7. San Antonio, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +791,037 residents (+54.8% increase)

+791,037 residents (+54.8% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,442,754 residents

1,442,754 residents Forecast population, 2100: 2,233,791 residents

2,233,791 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, construction, administrative and support and waste management services

6. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +815,690 residents (+84.3% increase)

+815,690 residents (+84.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 967,556 residents

967,556 residents Forecast population, 2100: 1,783,246 residents

1,783,246 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation

5. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +942,518 residents (+58.3% increase)

+942,518 residents (+58.3% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,617,503 residents

1,617,503 residents Forecast population, 2100: 2,560,021 residents

2,560,021 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, construction, real estate and rental and leasing

4. Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +990,166 residents (+25.2% increase)

+990,166 residents (+25.2% increase) Current population, 2020: 3,922,520 residents

3,922,520 residents Forecast population, 2100: 4,912,686 residents

4,912,686 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, administrative and support and waste management services

3. Dallas, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +1,340,025 residents (+102.1% increase)

+1,340,025 residents (+102.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 1,312,702 residents

1,312,702 residents Forecast population, 2100: 2,652,726 residents

2,652,726 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, construction, finance and insurance, administrative and support and waste management services

2. Houston, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +2,763,315 residents (+119.1% increase)

+2,763,315 residents (+119.1% increase) Current population, 2020: 2,319,493 residents

2,319,493 residents Forecast population, 2100: 5,082,809 residents

5,082,809 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, construction, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +2,989,776 residents (+33.8% increase)

+2,989,776 residents (+33.8% increase) Current population, 2020: 8,856,032 residents

8,856,032 residents Forecast population, 2100: 11,845,808 residents

11,845,808 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now