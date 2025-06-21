The U.S. Cities People Are Leaving In Droves Kenzo75 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Over the past 10 years, the U.S. population grew by 6.7%.

Growth was highly uneven, with 14,000 of 29,000 cities registering declines in population.

Of the 40 cities with the largest population declines, 16 are in the South and 13 are in the Midwest.

While the U.S. population grew by 6.7% from 2013 to 2023, population growth was far from even across the country. Of the roughly 29,000 cities with available data, 14,000 experienced population declines over the period, as more and more of the population concentrated in major metro areas in the Sun Belt.

Several major cities lost tens of thousands of residents. While some shrinking cities continued decades-long trends of population decline, in other cities — like Paradise, Nevada, Memphis, Tennessee, and Aurora, Illinois — contraction is a much more recent phenomenon. Of the 40 cities that lost the most residents from 2013 to 2023, 16 are in the South, 13 are in the Midwest, nine are in the West, and two are in the Northeast. Some are losing residents to long-declining manufacturing sectors, while others may be pushing residents away with high cost of living or growing climate risk. A closer look at the data reveals the cities people are leaving in droves.

To determine the cities people are leaving in droves, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were ranked based on raw population chance from 2013 to 2013. Supplemental data on average home value, median home value, and industry concentration are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Camden, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -5,885 residents (-7.6% decline)

-5,885 residents (-7.6% decline) Current population, 2023: 71,471 residents

71,471 residents Past population, 2013: 77,356 residents

77,356 residents Average home value: $47,446

$47,446 Median household income: $40,450

$40,450 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services

39. Anchorage, AK

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,168 residents (-2.1% decline)

-6,168 residents (-2.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 289,069 residents

289,069 residents Past population, 2013: 295,237 residents

295,237 residents Average home value: $263,671

$263,671 Median household income: $98,152

$98,152 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, public administration, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises, utilities

38. Holualoa, HI

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,217 residents (-68.8% decline)

-6,217 residents (-68.8% decline) Current population, 2023: 2,825 residents

2,825 residents Past population, 2013: 9,042 residents

9,042 residents Average home value: $869,161

$869,161 Median household income: $109,444

$109,444 Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, information, educational services, other services, except public administration

37. Montgomery, AL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,320 residents (-3.1% decline)

-6,320 residents (-3.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 198,440 residents

198,440 residents Past population, 2013: 204,760 residents

204,760 residents Average home value: $120,175

$120,175 Median household income: $55,687

$55,687 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, retail trade

36. Kendale Lakes, FL

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,432 residents (-11.0% decline)

-6,432 residents (-11.0% decline) Current population, 2023: 52,141 residents

52,141 residents Past population, 2013: 58,573 residents

58,573 residents Average home value: $307,954

$307,954 Median household income: $69,150

$69,150 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance

35. Lawton, OK

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,485 residents (-6.7% decline)

-6,485 residents (-6.7% decline) Current population, 2023: 90,662 residents

90,662 residents Past population, 2013: 97,147 residents

97,147 residents Average home value: $98,525

$98,525 Median household income: $53,588

$53,588 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, retail trade

34. Meridian, MS

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,603 residents (-16.1% decline)

-6,603 residents (-16.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 34,466 residents

34,466 residents Past population, 2013: 41,069 residents

41,069 residents Average home value: $81,355

$81,355 Median household income: $34,657

$34,657 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

33. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,705 residents (-4.7% decline)

-6,705 residents (-4.7% decline) Current population, 2023: 136,741 residents

136,741 residents Past population, 2013: 143,446 residents

143,446 residents Average home value: $56,526

$56,526 Median household income: $43,454

$43,454 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

32. Youngstown, OH

Jack Pearce from Boardman, OH, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,906 residents (-10.4% decline)

-6,906 residents (-10.4% decline) Current population, 2023: 59,605 residents

59,605 residents Past population, 2013: 66,511 residents

66,511 residents Average home value: $43,312

$43,312 Median household income: $34,746

$34,746 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing

31. Long Beach, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,933 residents (-1.5% decline)

-6,933 residents (-1.5% decline) Current population, 2023: 458,491 residents

458,491 residents Past population, 2013: 465,424 residents

465,424 residents Average home value: $344,533

$344,533 Median household income: $83,969

$83,969 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, administrative and support and waste management services, information, accommodation and food services

30. Hialeah, FL

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,042 residents (-3.1% decline)

-7,042 residents (-3.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 221,901 residents

221,901 residents Past population, 2013: 228,943 residents

228,943 residents Average home value: $177,067

$177,067 Median household income: $53,079

$53,079 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, construction, other services, except public administration, administrative and support and waste management services

29. Fort Hood, TX

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,116 residents (-21.6% decline)

-7,116 residents (-21.6% decline) Current population, 2023: 25,786 residents

25,786 residents Past population, 2013: 32,902 residents

32,902 residents Average home value: $1,055

$1,055 Median household income: $59,661

$59,661 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

28. Erie, PA

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,168 residents (-7.1% decline)

-7,168 residents (-7.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 94,156 residents

94,156 residents Past population, 2013: 101,324 residents

101,324 residents Average home value: $66,461

$66,461 Median household income: $43,397

$43,397 Most concentrated economic sectors: Health care and social assistance, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, finance and insurance

27. Saginaw, MI

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,286 residents (-14.2% decline)

-7,286 residents (-14.2% decline) Current population, 2023: 43,879 residents

43,879 residents Past population, 2013: 51,165 residents

51,165 residents Average home value: $40,086

$40,086 Median household income: $37,298

$37,298 Most concentrated economic sectors: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing

26. El Monte, CA

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,346 residents (-6.4% decline)

-7,346 residents (-6.4% decline) Current population, 2023: 107,066 residents

107,066 residents Past population, 2013: 114,412 residents

114,412 residents Average home value: $267,097

$267,097 Median household income: $64,484

$64,484 Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

25. Pine Bluff, AR

Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,495 residents (-15.6% decline)

-7,495 residents (-15.6% decline) Current population, 2023: 40,436 residents

40,436 residents Past population, 2013: 47,931 residents

47,931 residents Average home value: $60,851

$60,851 Median household income: $41,250

$41,250 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, retail trade

24. Miami Beach, FL

ULora / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -8,093 residents (-9.1% decline)

-8,093 residents (-9.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 81,319 residents

81,319 residents Past population, 2013: 89,412 residents

89,412 residents Average home value: $471,666

$471,666 Median household income: $67,014

$67,014 Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, information, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services

23. East St. Louis, IL

Population decline, 2013-2023: -8,552 residents (-31.9% decline)

-8,552 residents (-31.9% decline) Current population, 2023: 18,278 residents

18,278 residents Past population, 2013: 26,830 residents

26,830 residents Average home value: $75,007

$75,007 Median household income: $30,992

$30,992 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, public administration, finance and insurance

22. Norfolk, VA

NathanIngramPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,053 residents (-3.7% decline)

-9,053 residents (-3.7% decline) Current population, 2023: 235,037 residents

235,037 residents Past population, 2013: 244,090 residents

244,090 residents Average home value: $156,679

$156,679 Median household income: $64,017

$64,017 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

21. Albany, GA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,257 residents (-12.0% decline)

-9,257 residents (-12.0% decline) Current population, 2023: 67,939 residents

67,939 residents Past population, 2013: 77,196 residents

77,196 residents Average home value: $56,144

$56,144 Median household income: $45,201

$45,201 Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, educational services

20. Akron, OH

benkrut / Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,512 residents (-4.8% decline)

-9,512 residents (-4.8% decline) Current population, 2023: 189,526 residents

189,526 residents Past population, 2013: 199,038 residents

199,038 residents Average home value: $73,604

$73,604 Median household income: $48,544

$48,544 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, retail trade

19. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -10,019 residents (-5.1% decline)

-10,019 residents (-5.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 185,097 residents

185,097 residents Past population, 2013: 195,116 residents

195,116 residents Average home value: $116,664

$116,664 Median household income: $51,090

$51,090 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, retail trade, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing

18. Isla Vista, CA

Population decline, 2013-2023: -10,940 residents (-44.4% decline)

-10,940 residents (-44.4% decline) Current population, 2023: 13,717 residents

13,717 residents Past population, 2013: 24,657 residents

24,657 residents Average home value: $00

$00 Median household income: $24,428

$24,428 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade

17. Gary, IN

Thinkstock

Population decline, 2013-2023: -11,318 residents (-14.2% decline)

-11,318 residents (-14.2% decline) Current population, 2023: 68,604 residents

68,604 residents Past population, 2013: 79,922 residents

79,922 residents Average home value: $56,763

$56,763 Median household income: $37,380

$37,380 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

16. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -12,973 residents (-6.1% decline)

-12,973 residents (-6.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 199,322 residents

199,322 residents Past population, 2013: 212,295 residents

212,295 residents Average home value: $94,039

$94,039 Median household income: $44,376

$44,376 Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing

15. East Los Angeles, CA

albertc111 / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -13,280 residents (-10.4% decline)

-13,280 residents (-10.4% decline) Current population, 2023: 114,617 residents

114,617 residents Past population, 2013: 127,897 residents

127,897 residents Average home value: $207,672

$207,672 Median household income: $68,378

$68,378 Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, construction, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

14. Toledo, OH

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -16,998 residents (-6.0% decline)

-16,998 residents (-6.0% decline) Current population, 2023: 268,461 residents

268,461 residents Past population, 2013: 285,459 residents

285,459 residents Average home value: $68,030

$68,030 Median household income: $47,532

$47,532 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, retail trade

13. Santa Ana, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -17,080 residents (-5.2% decline)

-17,080 residents (-5.2% decline) Current population, 2023: 311,639 residents

311,639 residents Past population, 2013: 328,719 residents

328,719 residents Average home value: $302,829

$302,829 Median household income: $88,354

$88,354 Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction

12. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -17,232 residents (-8.6% decline)

-17,232 residents (-8.6% decline) Current population, 2023: 183,483 residents

183,483 residents Past population, 2013: 200,715 residents

200,715 residents Average home value: $124,738

$124,738 Median household income: $48,465

$48,465 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

11. Aurora, IL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -18,859 residents (-9.5% decline)

-18,859 residents (-9.5% decline) Current population, 2023: 179,867 residents

179,867 residents Past population, 2013: 198,726 residents

198,726 residents Average home value: $193,726

$193,726 Median household income: $90,109

$90,109 Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing

10. Paradise, CA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population decline, 2013-2023: -19,426 residents (-74.1% decline)

-19,426 residents (-74.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 6,793 residents

6,793 residents Past population, 2013: 26,219 residents

26,219 residents Average home value: $383,592

$383,592 Median household income: $67,042

$67,042 Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

9. Flint, MI

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -20,814 residents (-20.5% decline)

-20,814 residents (-20.5% decline) Current population, 2023: 80,835 residents

80,835 residents Past population, 2013: 101,649 residents

101,649 residents Average home value: $38,800

$38,800 Median household income: $36,194

$36,194 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, retail trade, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services

8. Memphis, TN

FangXiaNuo / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -21,869 residents (-3.4% decline)

-21,869 residents (-3.4% decline) Current population, 2023: 629,063 residents

629,063 residents Past population, 2013: 650,932 residents

650,932 residents Average home value: $107,118

$107,118 Median household income: $51,211

$51,211 Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, accommodation and food services, wholesale trade

7. Jackson, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -24,170 residents (-13.9% decline)

-24,170 residents (-13.9% decline) Current population, 2023: 149,827 residents

149,827 residents Past population, 2013: 173,997 residents

173,997 residents Average home value: $83,646

$83,646 Median household income: $43,238

$43,238 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, other services, except public administration, health care and social assistance

6. St. Louis, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -25,846 residents (-8.1% decline)

-25,846 residents (-8.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 293,109 residents

293,109 residents Past population, 2013: 318,955 residents

318,955 residents Average home value: $108,378

$108,378 Median household income: $55,279

$55,279 Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, educational services, finance and insurance

5. Milwaukee, WI

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -26,703 residents (-4.5% decline)

-26,703 residents (-4.5% decline) Current population, 2023: 569,756 residents

569,756 residents Past population, 2013: 596,459 residents

596,459 residents Average home value: $84,476

$84,476 Median household income: $51,888

$51,888 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services

4. Cleveland, OH

Population decline, 2013-2023: -26,812 residents (-6.8% decline)

-26,812 residents (-6.8% decline) Current population, 2023: 367,523 residents

367,523 residents Past population, 2013: 394,335 residents

394,335 residents Average home value: $55,705

$55,705 Median household income: $39,187

$39,187 Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

3. Paradise, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -35,460 residents (-16.0% decline)

-35,460 residents (-16.0% decline) Current population, 2023: 186,178 residents

186,178 residents Past population, 2013: 221,638 residents

221,638 residents Average home value: $160,457

$160,457 Median household income: $58,874

$58,874 Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

2. Baltimore, MD

Population decline, 2013-2023: -44,252 residents (-7.1% decline)

-44,252 residents (-7.1% decline) Current population, 2023: 577,193 residents

577,193 residents Past population, 2013: 621,445 residents

621,445 residents Average home value: $129,871

$129,871 Median household income: $59,623

$59,623 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, educational services, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

1. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population decline, 2013-2023: -70,019 residents (-9.9% decline)

-70,019 residents (-9.9% decline) Current population, 2023: 636,644 residents

636,644 residents Past population, 2013: 706,663 residents

706,663 residents Average home value: $59,897

$59,897 Median household income: $39,575

$39,575 Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance

