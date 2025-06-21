Special Report

The U.S. Cities People Are Leaving In Droves

Kenzo75 / iStock via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:
Last Updated:

Key Points

  • Over the past 10 years, the U.S. population grew by 6.7%.

  • Growth was highly uneven, with 14,000 of 29,000 cities registering declines in population.

  • Of the 40 cities with the largest population declines, 16 are in the South and 13 are in the Midwest.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

While the U.S. population grew by 6.7% from 2013 to 2023, population growth was far from even across the country. Of the roughly 29,000 cities with available data, 14,000 experienced population declines over the period, as more and more of the population concentrated in major metro areas in the Sun Belt.

Several major cities lost tens of thousands of residents. While some shrinking cities continued decades-long trends of population decline, in other cities — like Paradise, Nevada, Memphis, Tennessee, and Aurora, Illinois — contraction is a much more recent phenomenon. Of the 40 cities that lost the most residents from 2013 to 2023, 16 are in the South, 13 are in the Midwest, nine are in the West, and two are in the Northeast. Some are losing residents to long-declining manufacturing sectors, while others may be pushing residents away with high cost of living or growing climate risk. A closer look at the data reveals the cities people are leaving in droves.

To determine the cities people are leaving in droves, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities were ranked based on raw population chance from 2013 to 2013. Supplemental data on average home value, median home value, and industry concentration are also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

40. Camden, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -5,885 residents (-7.6% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 71,471 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 77,356 residents
  • Average home value: $47,446
  • Median household income: $40,450
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services

39. Anchorage, AK

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,168 residents (-2.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 289,069 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 295,237 residents
  • Average home value: $263,671
  • Median household income: $98,152
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, public administration, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises, utilities

38. Holualoa, HI

View of Pacific Ocean from Hol... by Ken Lund
View of Pacific Ocean from Hol... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,217 residents (-68.8% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 2,825 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 9,042 residents
  • Average home value: $869,161
  • Median household income: $109,444
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, information, educational services, other services, except public administration

37. Montgomery, AL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,320 residents (-3.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 198,440 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 204,760 residents
  • Average home value: $120,175
  • Median household income: $55,687
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, retail trade

36. Kendale Lakes, FL

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,432 residents (-11.0% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 52,141 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 58,573 residents
  • Average home value: $307,954
  • Median household income: $69,150
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance

35. Lawton, OK

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,485 residents (-6.7% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 90,662 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 97,147 residents
  • Average home value: $98,525
  • Median household income: $53,588
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, retail trade

34. Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS | Meridian, Mississippi
DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,603 residents (-16.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 34,466 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 41,069 residents
  • Average home value: $81,355
  • Median household income: $34,657
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

33. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,705 residents (-4.7% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 136,741 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 143,446 residents
  • Average home value: $56,526
  • Median household income: $43,454
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

32. Youngstown, OH

Jack Pearce from Boardman, OH, USA / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,906 residents (-10.4% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 59,605 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 66,511 residents
  • Average home value: $43,312
  • Median household income: $34,746
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing

31. Long Beach, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -6,933 residents (-1.5% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 458,491 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 465,424 residents
  • Average home value: $344,533
  • Median household income: $83,969
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, administrative and support and waste management services, information, accommodation and food services

30. Hialeah, FL

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,042 residents (-3.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 221,901 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 228,943 residents
  • Average home value: $177,067
  • Median household income: $53,079
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, construction, other services, except public administration, administrative and support and waste management services

29. Fort Hood, TX

Ambulances line up at Fort Hoo... by The U.S. Army
Ambulances line up at Fort Hoo... (CC BY 2.0) by The U.S. Army
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,116 residents (-21.6% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 25,786 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 32,902 residents
  • Average home value: $1,055
  • Median household income: $59,661
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

28. Erie, PA

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,168 residents (-7.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 94,156 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 101,324 residents
  • Average home value: $66,461
  • Median household income: $43,397
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Health care and social assistance, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, finance and insurance

27. Saginaw, MI

Aerial View of Saginaw, Michigan during Summer by Jacob Boomsma
Aerial View of Saginaw, Michigan during Summer (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,286 residents (-14.2% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 43,879 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 51,165 residents
  • Average home value: $40,086
  • Median household income: $37,298
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing

26. El Monte, CA

Peck Rd. Water Conservation Pa... by Person-with-No Name
Peck Rd. Water Conservation Pa... (CC BY 2.0) by Person-with-No Name
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,346 residents (-6.4% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 107,066 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 114,412 residents
  • Average home value: $267,097
  • Median household income: $64,484
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

25. Pine Bluff, AR

Looking down Main Street in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA with the Jefferson County Courthouse in the background. by Roland Klose
Looking down Main Street in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA with the Jefferson County Courthouse in the background. (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Roland Klose
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -7,495 residents (-15.6% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 40,436 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 47,931 residents
  • Average home value: $60,851
  • Median household income: $41,250
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, retail trade

24. Miami Beach, FL

ULora / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -8,093 residents (-9.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 81,319 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 89,412 residents
  • Average home value: $471,666
  • Median household income: $67,014
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, information, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services

23. East St. Louis, IL

View from East St. Louis by Paul Sableman
View from East St. Louis (CC BY 2.0) by Paul Sableman
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -8,552 residents (-31.9% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 18,278 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 26,830 residents
  • Average home value: $75,007
  • Median household income: $30,992
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, public administration, finance and insurance

22. Norfolk, VA

NathanIngramPhotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,053 residents (-3.7% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 235,037 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 244,090 residents
  • Average home value: $156,679
  • Median household income: $64,017
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

21. Albany, GA

Albany, Georgia | File:Albany Arch.JPG
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,257 residents (-12.0% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 67,939 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 77,196 residents
  • Average home value: $56,144
  • Median household income: $45,201
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, educational services

20. Akron, OH

benkrut / Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -9,512 residents (-4.8% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 189,526 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 199,038 residents
  • Average home value: $73,604
  • Median household income: $48,544
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, retail trade

19. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -10,019 residents (-5.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 185,097 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 195,116 residents
  • Average home value: $116,664
  • Median household income: $51,090
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, retail trade, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing

18. Isla Vista, CA

Isla Vista, California by Ken Lund
Isla Vista, California (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -10,940 residents (-44.4% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 13,717 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 24,657 residents
  • Average home value: $00
  • Median household income: $24,428
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade

17. Gary, IN

Thinkstock
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -11,318 residents (-14.2% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 68,604 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 79,922 residents
  • Average home value: $56,763
  • Median household income: $37,380
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

16. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -12,973 residents (-6.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 199,322 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 212,295 residents
  • Average home value: $94,039
  • Median household income: $44,376
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing

15. East Los Angeles, CA

albertc111 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -13,280 residents (-10.4% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 114,617 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 127,897 residents
  • Average home value: $207,672
  • Median household income: $68,378
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, construction, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

14. Toledo, OH

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -16,998 residents (-6.0% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 268,461 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 285,459 residents
  • Average home value: $68,030
  • Median household income: $47,532
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, retail trade

13. Santa Ana, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -17,080 residents (-5.2% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 311,639 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 328,719 residents
  • Average home value: $302,829
  • Median household income: $88,354
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction

12. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -17,232 residents (-8.6% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 183,483 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 200,715 residents
  • Average home value: $124,738
  • Median household income: $48,465
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

11. Aurora, IL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -18,859 residents (-9.5% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 179,867 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 198,726 residents
  • Average home value: $193,726
  • Median household income: $90,109
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing

10. Paradise, CA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -19,426 residents (-74.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 6,793 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 26,219 residents
  • Average home value: $383,592
  • Median household income: $67,042
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

9. Flint, MI

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -20,814 residents (-20.5% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 80,835 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 101,649 residents
  • Average home value: $38,800
  • Median household income: $36,194
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, accommodation and food services, retail trade, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services

8. Memphis, TN

FangXiaNuo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -21,869 residents (-3.4% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 629,063 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 650,932 residents
  • Average home value: $107,118
  • Median household income: $51,211
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Transportation and warehousing, administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, accommodation and food services, wholesale trade

7. Jackson, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -24,170 residents (-13.9% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 149,827 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 173,997 residents
  • Average home value: $83,646
  • Median household income: $43,238
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, public administration, administrative and support and waste management services, other services, except public administration, health care and social assistance

6. St. Louis, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -25,846 residents (-8.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 293,109 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 318,955 residents
  • Average home value: $108,378
  • Median household income: $55,279
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, educational services, finance and insurance

5. Milwaukee, WI

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -26,703 residents (-4.5% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 569,756 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 596,459 residents
  • Average home value: $84,476
  • Median household income: $51,888
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, administrative and support and waste management services, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services

4. Cleveland, OH

Downtown view by Bruce Fingerhood
Downtown view (CC BY 2.0) by Bruce Fingerhood
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -26,812 residents (-6.8% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 367,523 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 394,335 residents
  • Average home value: $55,705
  • Median household income: $39,187
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

3. Paradise, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -35,460 residents (-16.0% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 186,178 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 221,638 residents
  • Average home value: $160,457
  • Median household income: $58,874
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

2. Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Mount Vernon View (2... by Andrew Parlette
Baltimore Mount Vernon View (2... (CC BY 2.0) by Andrew Parlette
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -44,252 residents (-7.1% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 577,193 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 621,445 residents
  • Average home value: $129,871
  • Median household income: $59,623
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, educational services, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

1. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population decline, 2013-2023: -70,019 residents (-9.9% decline)
  • Current population, 2023: 636,644 residents
  • Past population, 2013: 706,663 residents
  • Average home value: $59,897
  • Median household income: $39,575
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

These Counties Will Have Supercharged Population Growth Over The Next 75 Years

The Most Educated Americans Want Global Warming Taught In Schools

The Price of the Whopper Over the Years
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice