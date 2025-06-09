U.S. Vacation Hot Spots Getting Flooded With New Residents oscargutzo / Shutterstock.com

While the full effects of the pandemic on U.S. residential mobility are still being tabulated, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau makes one pattern clear. As remote work becomes more commonplace, and a larger share of Americans age into retirement, more and more U.S. residents are relocating to remote vacation towns.

While nationwide the U.S. population grew 6.7% from 2013 to 2023, dozens of vacation destinations — defined as cities and towns where at least 20% of the housing stock is reserved for seasonal or recreational use — grew at more than five times that pace. The largest increases are happening in vacation destinations along the Florida Gulf Coast, while many mid-Atlantic beach towns, as well as a few cities in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast, are also experiencing large influxes of new residents. A closer look at the data reveals the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents.

To determine the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities where at least 20% of housing units are vacant for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and industry concentration are also from the Census Bureau.

40. Desert Aire, WA

departmentofenergy / Flickr

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,455 residents (+97.1% increase)

+1,455 residents (+97.1% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $83,482

$83,482 Current population, 2023: 2,953 residents

2,953 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, educational services, real estate and rental and leasing

39. Cypress Lake, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,471 residents (+12.6% increase)

+1,471 residents (+12.6% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.4%

22.4% Median household income: $62,767

$62,767 Current population, 2023: 13,145 residents

13,145 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

38. Ocean Shores, WA

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,492 residents (+26.7% increase)

+1,492 residents (+26.7% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income: $62,750

$62,750 Current population, 2023: 7,076 residents

7,076 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services

37. Rotonda, FL

Florida Aerial Pics / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,534 residents (+17.5% increase)

+1,534 residents (+17.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $67,383

$67,383 Current population, 2023: 10,312 residents

10,312 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade

36. Sterling, AK

Courtesy of Sterling Community Center

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,545 residents (+29.5% increase)

+1,545 residents (+29.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $110,341

$110,341 Current population, 2023: 6,776 residents

6,776 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, construction

35. Garden City, SC

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,579 residents (+17.1% increase)

+1,579 residents (+17.1% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.9%

42.9% Median household income: $50,027

$50,027 Current population, 2023: 10,820 residents

10,820 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing

34. East Hampton North, NY

Kirkikis / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,580 residents (+37.9% increase)

+1,580 residents (+37.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.5%

28.5% Median household income: $105,776

$105,776 Current population, 2023: 5,751 residents

5,751 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, other services, except public administration, construction

33. Ocean Pines, MD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,607 residents (+15.4% increase)

+1,607 residents (+15.4% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $91,400

$91,400 Current population, 2023: 12,028 residents

12,028 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

32. Treasure Lake, PA

jasonmurphyphotography / Flickr

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,655 residents (+42.9% increase)

+1,655 residents (+42.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.7%

34.7% Median household income: $112,482

$112,482 Current population, 2023: 5,513 residents

5,513 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, utilities, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, educational services

31. Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,682 residents (+80.9% increase)

+1,682 residents (+80.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 58.2%

58.2% Median household income: $83,205

$83,205 Current population, 2023: 3,762 residents

3,762 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, utilities, information, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services

30. Surf City, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,830 residents (+78.5% increase)

+1,830 residents (+78.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 53.7%

53.7% Median household income: $84,833

$84,833 Current population, 2023: 4,160 residents

4,160 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, construction, public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services

29. Oak Island, NC

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,918 residents (+27.5% increase)

+1,918 residents (+27.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 49.7%

49.7% Median household income: $83,483

$83,483 Current population, 2023: 8,888 residents

8,888 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, public administration, construction, finance and insurance

28. Lincoln City, OR

forestservicenw / Flickr

Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,922 residents (+24.1% increase)

+1,922 residents (+24.1% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.3%

33.3% Median household income: $56,322

$56,322 Current population, 2023: 9,890 residents

9,890 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, retail trade, wholesale trade

27. Key Biscayne, FL

Gabriele Maltinti / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,000 residents (+15.9% increase)

+2,000 residents (+15.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 26.4%

26.4% Median household income: $172,604

$172,604 Current population, 2023: 14,560 residents

14,560 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, wholesale trade

26. Branson, MO

John S Stewart / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,019 residents (+18.8% increase)

+2,019 residents (+18.8% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.5%

34.5% Median household income: $54,961

$54,961 Current population, 2023: 12,760 residents

12,760 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

25. North Sea, NY

Buckyboot / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,142 residents (+49.0% increase)

+2,142 residents (+49.0% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.1%

38.1% Median household income: $155,139

$155,139 Current population, 2023: 6,517 residents

6,517 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing

24. Palm Desert, CA

StephenBridger / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,245 residents (+4.6% increase)

+2,245 residents (+4.6% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $79,508

$79,508 Current population, 2023: 51,551 residents

51,551 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services

23. Miramar Beach, FL

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,344 residents (+37.5% increase)

+2,344 residents (+37.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $97,159

$97,159 Current population, 2023: 8,587 residents

8,587 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, accommodation and food services

22. Conway, NH

Thinkstock

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,678 residents (+231.9% increase)

+2,678 residents (+231.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.9%

20.9% Median household income: $58,796

$58,796 Current population, 2023: 3,833 residents

3,833 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, construction, utilities, retail trade

21. Gold Canyon, AZ

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,709 residents (+27.7% increase)

+2,709 residents (+27.7% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $85,833

$85,833 Current population, 2023: 12,488 residents

12,488 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, retail trade, accommodation and food services

20. Orange Beach, AL

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,716 residents (+49.1% increase)

+2,716 residents (+49.1% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.3%

31.3% Median household income: $89,034

$89,034 Current population, 2023: 8,244 residents

8,244 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, manufacturing, construction, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services

19. Aventura, FL

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,065 residents (+8.4% increase)

+3,065 residents (+8.4% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income: $82,777

$82,777 Current population, 2023: 39,372 residents

39,372 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, wholesale trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance

18. Houghton Lake, MI

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,066 residents (+113.8% increase)

+3,066 residents (+113.8% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $50,861

$50,861 Current population, 2023: 5,761 residents

5,761 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, public administration, wholesale trade, construction

17. Punta Gorda, FL

choicegraphx / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,090 residents (+18.4% increase)

+3,090 residents (+18.4% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.7%

21.7% Median household income: $79,291

$79,291 Current population, 2023: 19,886 residents

19,886 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, health care and social assistance, public administration

16. St. Simons, GA

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,124 residents (+24.2% increase)

+3,124 residents (+24.2% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%

22.1% Median household income: $105,944

$105,944 Current population, 2023: 16,026 residents

16,026 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, public administration, accommodation and food services

15. Nantucket, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,177 residents (+41.5% increase)

+3,177 residents (+41.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%

48.1% Median household income: $109,988

$109,988 Current population, 2023: 10,837 residents

10,837 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services

14. Springs, NY

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,243 residents (+51.9% increase)

+3,243 residents (+51.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $147,277

$147,277 Current population, 2023: 9,489 residents

9,489 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

13. Hallandale Beach, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,466 residents (+9.2% increase)

+3,466 residents (+9.2% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $48,518

$48,518 Current population, 2023: 41,224 residents

41,224 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration

12. Lely Resort, FL

mit4711 / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,627 residents (+77.7% increase)

+3,627 residents (+77.7% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $100,163

$100,163 Current population, 2023: 8,296 residents

8,296 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, retail trade, public administration

11. Barnstable Town, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,288 residents (+9.5% increase)

+4,288 residents (+9.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $97,348

$97,348 Current population, 2023: 49,232 residents

49,232 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, construction, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade

10. Englewood, FL

Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com

Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,419 residents (+29.5% increase)

+4,419 residents (+29.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.5%

24.5% Median household income: $65,557

$65,557 Current population, 2023: 19,385 residents

19,385 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services

9. Hampton Bays, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,458 residents (+35.2% increase)

+4,458 residents (+35.2% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.2%

28.2% Median household income: $129,080

$129,080 Current population, 2023: 17,138 residents

17,138 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, other services, except public administration

8. North Myrtle Beach, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,147 residents (+36.3% increase)

+5,147 residents (+36.3% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.1%

45.1% Median household income: $72,111

$72,111 Current population, 2023: 19,343 residents

19,343 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, accommodation and food services, construction, other services, except public administration

7. Gulf Shores, AL

Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,563 residents (+54.4% increase)

+5,563 residents (+54.4% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $73,873

$73,873 Current population, 2023: 15,785 residents

15,785 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, information, retail trade

6. Venice, FL

Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,574 residents (+26.7% increase)

+5,574 residents (+26.7% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $74,340

$74,340 Current population, 2023: 26,467 residents

26,467 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, other services, except public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance

5. Panama City Beach, FL

RobHainer / Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +6,743 residents (+57.4% increase)

+6,743 residents (+57.4% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 54.5%

54.5% Median household income: $78,921

$78,921 Current population, 2023: 18,493 residents

18,493 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration, retail trade

4. New Smyrna Beach, FL

Population growth, 2013-2023: +8,437 residents (+37.0% increase)

+8,437 residents (+37.0% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.8%

22.8% Median household income: $78,373

$78,373 Current population, 2023: 31,212 residents

31,212 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services

3. Bonita Springs, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +9,587 residents (+21.2% increase)

+9,587 residents (+21.2% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.0%

32.0% Median household income: $90,486

$90,486 Current population, 2023: 54,830 residents

54,830 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

2. Estero, FL

Murmakova / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +14,247 residents (+61.9% increase)

+14,247 residents (+61.9% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.4%

29.4% Median household income: $100,459

$100,459 Current population, 2023: 37,258 residents

37,258 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, wholesale trade, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance

1. Four Corners, FL

aileen kang / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Population growth, 2013-2023: +31,863 residents (+111.5% increase)

+31,863 residents (+111.5% increase) Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.9%

33.9% Median household income: $74,202

$74,202 Current population, 2023: 60,443 residents

60,443 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information

