U.S. Vacation Hot Spots Getting Flooded With New Residents

While the full effects of the pandemic on U.S. residential mobility are still being tabulated, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau makes one pattern clear. As remote work becomes more commonplace, and a larger share of Americans age into retirement, more and more U.S. residents are relocating to remote vacation towns.
While nationwide the U.S. population grew 6.7% from 2013 to 2023, dozens of vacation destinations — defined as cities and towns where at least 20% of the housing stock is reserved for seasonal or recreational use — grew at more than five times that pace. The largest increases are happening in vacation destinations along the Florida Gulf Coast, while many mid-Atlantic beach towns, as well as a few cities in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast, are also experiencing large influxes of new residents. A closer look at the data reveals the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents.
To determine the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities where at least 20% of housing units are vacant for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and industry concentration are also from the Census Bureau.
40. Desert Aire, WA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,455 residents (+97.1% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.6%
- Median household income: $83,482
- Current population, 2023: 2,953 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, educational services, real estate and rental and leasing
39. Cypress Lake, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,471 residents (+12.6% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.4%
- Median household income: $62,767
- Current population, 2023: 13,145 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation
38. Ocean Shores, WA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,492 residents (+26.7% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.4%
- Median household income: $62,750
- Current population, 2023: 7,076 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services
37. Rotonda, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,534 residents (+17.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 25.9%
- Median household income: $67,383
- Current population, 2023: 10,312 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade
36. Sterling, AK
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,545 residents (+29.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%
- Median household income: $110,341
- Current population, 2023: 6,776 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, construction
35. Garden City, SC
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,579 residents (+17.1% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.9%
- Median household income: $50,027
- Current population, 2023: 10,820 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing
34. East Hampton North, NY
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,580 residents (+37.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.5%
- Median household income: $105,776
- Current population, 2023: 5,751 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, other services, except public administration, construction
33. Ocean Pines, MD
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,607 residents (+15.4% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.7%
- Median household income: $91,400
- Current population, 2023: 12,028 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
32. Treasure Lake, PA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,655 residents (+42.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.7%
- Median household income: $112,482
- Current population, 2023: 5,513 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, utilities, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, educational services
31. Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,682 residents (+80.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 58.2%
- Median household income: $83,205
- Current population, 2023: 3,762 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, utilities, information, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services
30. Surf City, NC
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,830 residents (+78.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 53.7%
- Median household income: $84,833
- Current population, 2023: 4,160 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, construction, public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services
29. Oak Island, NC
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,918 residents (+27.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 49.7%
- Median household income: $83,483
- Current population, 2023: 8,888 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, public administration, construction, finance and insurance
28. Lincoln City, OR
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,922 residents (+24.1% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.3%
- Median household income: $56,322
- Current population, 2023: 9,890 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, retail trade, wholesale trade
27. Key Biscayne, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,000 residents (+15.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 26.4%
- Median household income: $172,604
- Current population, 2023: 14,560 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, wholesale trade
26. Branson, MO
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,019 residents (+18.8% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.5%
- Median household income: $54,961
- Current population, 2023: 12,760 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing
25. North Sea, NY
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,142 residents (+49.0% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.1%
- Median household income: $155,139
- Current population, 2023: 6,517 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing
24. Palm Desert, CA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,245 residents (+4.6% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%
- Median household income: $79,508
- Current population, 2023: 51,551 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services
23. Miramar Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,344 residents (+37.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.9%
- Median household income: $97,159
- Current population, 2023: 8,587 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, accommodation and food services
22. Conway, NH
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,678 residents (+231.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.9%
- Median household income: $58,796
- Current population, 2023: 3,833 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, construction, utilities, retail trade
21. Gold Canyon, AZ
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,709 residents (+27.7% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.3%
- Median household income: $85,833
- Current population, 2023: 12,488 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, retail trade, accommodation and food services
20. Orange Beach, AL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,716 residents (+49.1% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.3%
- Median household income: $89,034
- Current population, 2023: 8,244 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, manufacturing, construction, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services
19. Aventura, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,065 residents (+8.4% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.7%
- Median household income: $82,777
- Current population, 2023: 39,372 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, wholesale trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance
18. Houghton Lake, MI
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,066 residents (+113.8% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.8%
- Median household income: $50,861
- Current population, 2023: 5,761 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, public administration, wholesale trade, construction
17. Punta Gorda, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,090 residents (+18.4% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.7%
- Median household income: $79,291
- Current population, 2023: 19,886 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, health care and social assistance, public administration
16. St. Simons, GA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,124 residents (+24.2% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%
- Median household income: $105,944
- Current population, 2023: 16,026 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, public administration, accommodation and food services
15. Nantucket, MA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,177 residents (+41.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%
- Median household income: $109,988
- Current population, 2023: 10,837 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services
14. Springs, NY
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,243 residents (+51.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%
- Median household income: $147,277
- Current population, 2023: 9,489 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation
13. Hallandale Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,466 residents (+9.2% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.6%
- Median household income: $48,518
- Current population, 2023: 41,224 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration
12. Lely Resort, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,627 residents (+77.7% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.6%
- Median household income: $100,163
- Current population, 2023: 8,296 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, retail trade, public administration
11. Barnstable Town, MA
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,288 residents (+9.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%
- Median household income: $97,348
- Current population, 2023: 49,232 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, construction, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade
10. Englewood, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,419 residents (+29.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.5%
- Median household income: $65,557
- Current population, 2023: 19,385 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services
9. Hampton Bays, NY
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,458 residents (+35.2% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.2%
- Median household income: $129,080
- Current population, 2023: 17,138 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, other services, except public administration
8. North Myrtle Beach, SC
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,147 residents (+36.3% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.1%
- Median household income: $72,111
- Current population, 2023: 19,343 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, accommodation and food services, construction, other services, except public administration
7. Gulf Shores, AL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,563 residents (+54.4% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%
- Median household income: $73,873
- Current population, 2023: 15,785 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, information, retail trade
6. Venice, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,574 residents (+26.7% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.0%
- Median household income: $74,340
- Current population, 2023: 26,467 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, other services, except public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance
5. Panama City Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +6,743 residents (+57.4% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 54.5%
- Median household income: $78,921
- Current population, 2023: 18,493 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration, retail trade
4. New Smyrna Beach, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +8,437 residents (+37.0% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.8%
- Median household income: $78,373
- Current population, 2023: 31,212 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services
3. Bonita Springs, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +9,587 residents (+21.2% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.0%
- Median household income: $90,486
- Current population, 2023: 54,830 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services
2. Estero, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +14,247 residents (+61.9% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.4%
- Median household income: $100,459
- Current population, 2023: 37,258 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, wholesale trade, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance
1. Four Corners, FL
- Population growth, 2013-2023: +31,863 residents (+111.5% increase)
- Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.9%
- Median household income: $74,202
- Current population, 2023: 60,443 residents
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information
