U.S. Vacation Hot Spots Getting Flooded With New Residents

mature digital nomad sitting on a chair with his laptop working on the shore of the beach in a remote location
oscargutzo / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

While the full effects of the pandemic on U.S. residential mobility are still being tabulated, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau makes one pattern clear. As remote work becomes more commonplace, and a larger share of Americans age into retirement, more and more U.S. residents are relocating to remote vacation towns.

While nationwide the U.S. population grew 6.7% from 2013 to 2023, dozens of vacation destinations — defined as cities and towns where at least 20% of the housing stock is reserved for seasonal or recreational use — grew at more than five times that pace. The largest increases are happening in vacation destinations along the Florida Gulf Coast, while many mid-Atlantic beach towns, as well as a few cities in the Great Lakes region and the West Coast, are also experiencing large influxes of new residents. A closer look at the data reveals the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents.

To determine the vacation hot spots getting flooded with new residents, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities where at least 20% of housing units are vacant for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and industry concentration are also from the Census Bureau.

40. Desert Aire, WA

departmentofenergy / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,455 residents (+97.1% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.6%
  • Median household income: $83,482
  • Current population, 2023: 2,953 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, educational services, real estate and rental and leasing

39. Cypress Lake, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,471 residents (+12.6% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.4%
  • Median household income: $62,767
  • Current population, 2023: 13,145 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

38. Ocean Shores, WA

Yaquina Head by Kirt Edblom
Yaquina Head (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Kirt Edblom
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,492 residents (+26.7% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.4%
  • Median household income: $62,750
  • Current population, 2023: 7,076 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services

37. Rotonda, FL

Rotonda West Florida land and real estate, this shows the rapid development of central and southwest Florida
Florida Aerial Pics / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,534 residents (+17.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 25.9%
  • Median household income: $67,383
  • Current population, 2023: 10,312 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade

36. Sterling, AK

Courtesy of Sterling Community Center

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,545 residents (+29.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%
  • Median household income: $110,341
  • Current population, 2023: 6,776 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, construction

35. Garden City, SC

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,579 residents (+17.1% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 42.9%
  • Median household income: $50,027
  • Current population, 2023: 10,820 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing

34. East Hampton North, NY

Kirkikis / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,580 residents (+37.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.5%
  • Median household income: $105,776
  • Current population, 2023: 5,751 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, other services, except public administration, construction

33. Ocean Pines, MD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,607 residents (+15.4% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.7%
  • Median household income: $91,400
  • Current population, 2023: 12,028 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

32. Treasure Lake, PA

Treasure+Lake+Pennsylvania | Silver Lake
jasonmurphyphotography / Flickr

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,655 residents (+42.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.7%
  • Median household income: $112,482
  • Current population, 2023: 5,513 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, utilities, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, educational services

31. Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA

Idyllwild: view from Ernie Max... by Person-with-No Name
Idyllwild: view from Ernie Max... (CC BY 2.0) by Person-with-No Name
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,682 residents (+80.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 58.2%
  • Median household income: $83,205
  • Current population, 2023: 3,762 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, utilities, information, other services, except public administration, accommodation and food services

30. Surf City, NC

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,830 residents (+78.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 53.7%
  • Median household income: $84,833
  • Current population, 2023: 4,160 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, construction, public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services

29. Oak Island, NC

Sunday Morning Sunrise by Tom Long
Sunday Morning Sunrise (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tom Long
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,918 residents (+27.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 49.7%
  • Median household income: $83,483
  • Current population, 2023: 8,888 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, public administration, construction, finance and insurance

28. Lincoln City, OR

forestservicenw / Flickr
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +1,922 residents (+24.1% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.3%
  • Median household income: $56,322
  • Current population, 2023: 9,890 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, retail trade, wholesale trade

27. Key Biscayne, FL

Gabriele Maltinti / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,000 residents (+15.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 26.4%
  • Median household income: $172,604
  • Current population, 2023: 14,560 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, wholesale trade

26. Branson, MO

John S Stewart / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,019 residents (+18.8% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.5%
  • Median household income: $54,961
  • Current population, 2023: 12,760 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

25. North Sea, NY

Buckyboot / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,142 residents (+49.0% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 38.1%
  • Median household income: $155,139
  • Current population, 2023: 6,517 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing

24. Palm Desert, CA

StephenBridger / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,245 residents (+4.6% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%
  • Median household income: $79,508
  • Current population, 2023: 51,551 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services

23. Miramar Beach, FL

Balcony View, Miramar Beach, F... by Nicolas Henderson
Balcony View, Miramar Beach, F... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,344 residents (+37.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 52.9%
  • Median household income: $97,159
  • Current population, 2023: 8,587 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, accommodation and food services

22. Conway, NH

Thinkstock
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,678 residents (+231.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.9%
  • Median household income: $58,796
  • Current population, 2023: 3,833 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, construction, utilities, retail trade

21. Gold Canyon, AZ

#conservationlands15 Social Me... by Bureau of Land Management
#conservationlands15 Social Me... (CC BY 2.0) by Bureau of Land Management
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,709 residents (+27.7% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 20.3%
  • Median household income: $85,833
  • Current population, 2023: 12,488 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, retail trade, accommodation and food services

20. Orange Beach, AL

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +2,716 residents (+49.1% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.3%
  • Median household income: $89,034
  • Current population, 2023: 8,244 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, manufacturing, construction, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services

19. Aventura, FL

Sunny Isle, Florida by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
Sunny Isle, Florida (CC BY 2.0) by Thank You (25 Millions ) views
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,065 residents (+8.4% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 31.7%
  • Median household income: $82,777
  • Current population, 2023: 39,372 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, wholesale trade, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance

18. Houghton Lake, MI

Snowmobile racing and show on ... by Joe Ross
Snowmobile racing and show on ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Joe Ross
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,066 residents (+113.8% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.8%
  • Median household income: $50,861
  • Current population, 2023: 5,761 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, public administration, wholesale trade, construction

17. Punta Gorda, FL

choicegraphx / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,090 residents (+18.4% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 21.7%
  • Median household income: $79,291
  • Current population, 2023: 19,886 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, health care and social assistance, public administration

16. St. Simons, GA

Ocean Morning by Ralph Daily
Ocean Morning (CC BY 2.0) by Ralph Daily
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,124 residents (+24.2% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.1%
  • Median household income: $105,944
  • Current population, 2023: 16,026 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, public administration, accommodation and food services

15. Nantucket, MA

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,177 residents (+41.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 48.1%
  • Median household income: $109,988
  • Current population, 2023: 10,837 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services

14. Springs, NY

NY NRHP collection 15 by CaptJayRuffins
NY NRHP collection 15 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CaptJayRuffins
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,243 residents (+51.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.6%
  • Median household income: $147,277
  • Current population, 2023: 9,489 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

13. Hallandale Beach, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,466 residents (+9.2% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.6%
  • Median household income: $48,518
  • Current population, 2023: 41,224 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration

12. Lely Resort, FL

Lely Resort, Florida | Sun shade
mit4711 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +3,627 residents (+77.7% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 34.6%
  • Median household income: $100,163
  • Current population, 2023: 8,296 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, retail trade, public administration

11. Barnstable Town, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,288 residents (+9.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 23.0%
  • Median household income: $97,348
  • Current population, 2023: 49,232 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, construction, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade

10. Englewood, FL

Entrance walkway to Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key on the Gulf of Mexico in Englewood FLorida in the United States
Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,419 residents (+29.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.5%
  • Median household income: $65,557
  • Current population, 2023: 19,385 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, other services, except public administration, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services

9. Hampton Bays, NY

Miles Astray / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +4,458 residents (+35.2% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 28.2%
  • Median household income: $129,080
  • Current population, 2023: 17,138 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, other services, except public administration

8. North Myrtle Beach, SC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,147 residents (+36.3% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 45.1%
  • Median household income: $72,111
  • Current population, 2023: 19,343 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, utilities, accommodation and food services, construction, other services, except public administration

7. Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores Vacation 2007 - Ba... by Infrogmation of New Orleans
Gulf Shores Vacation 2007 - Ba... (CC BY 2.0) by Infrogmation of New Orleans
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,563 residents (+54.4% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.7%
  • Median household income: $73,873
  • Current population, 2023: 15,785 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, information, retail trade

6. Venice, FL

Yippeee - that&#039;s a thousand!! by Andy Morffew
Yippeee - that&#039;s a thousand!! (CC BY 2.0) by Andy Morffew
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +5,574 residents (+26.7% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 24.0%
  • Median household income: $74,340
  • Current population, 2023: 26,467 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, other services, except public administration, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance

5. Panama City Beach, FL

RobHainer / Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +6,743 residents (+57.4% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 54.5%
  • Median household income: $78,921
  • Current population, 2023: 18,493 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration, retail trade

4. New Smyrna Beach, FL

line7072 by NOAA Photo Library
line7072 (CC BY 2.0) by NOAA Photo Library
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +8,437 residents (+37.0% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 22.8%
  • Median household income: $78,373
  • Current population, 2023: 31,212 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services

3. Bonita Springs, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +9,587 residents (+21.2% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 32.0%
  • Median household income: $90,486
  • Current population, 2023: 54,830 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, construction, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

2. Estero, FL

Murmakova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +14,247 residents (+61.9% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 29.4%
  • Median household income: $100,459
  • Current population, 2023: 37,258 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, wholesale trade, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance

1. Four Corners, FL

aileen kang / 500px / 500px via Getty Images
  • Population growth, 2013-2023: +31,863 residents (+111.5% increase)
  • Housing units vacant for seasonal or recreational use: 33.9%
  • Median household income: $74,202
  • Current population, 2023: 60,443 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice