The Remote, Out-of-the-Way Cities That Will Surge in Population This Century

Key Points
-
Over the next 75 years, the U.S. population will increasingly concentrate around several key megaregions.
-
While growth will largely take place in urban areas, several remote cities in the Midwest are forecast to experience substantial population growth.
-
Many of the fast-growing remote areas are likely attracting new residents through natural amenities, low cost of living, and low climate risk.
-
Planning the next move in your financial future? Click here to get started.
Over the next 75 years, Americans will increasingly concentrate in a few key megaregions throughout the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Fast-growing metropolitan areas like Phoenix, Dallas, and Salt Lake City will continue to expand, accommodated by plentiful land and affordable housing stock, while post-industrial like Cleveland and Detroit will continue to decline.
While most population growth will occur in and around metropolitan areas, several remote cities will also experience considerable growth. According to new population projections from the University of Illinois Chicago, there are 40 cities beyond the border of any major metropolitan area that will add at least 15,000 new residents each from 2020 to 2100. Many of these are vacation destinations with natural amenities like Jackson, Wyoming, and Juneau, Alaska. Other remote cities forecast to experience substantial population growth may be attracting new residents through low cost of living and low climate risk. Of the 40 remote cities projected to add the most residents this century, four are in North Dakota, four are in Texas, and four are in Mexico. Utah, South Dakota, and Wyoming are each home to three. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities that will add the most residents this century.
To identify the remote cities projected to add the most residents this century, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on Global 1-km Downscaled Population Base Year and Projection Grids Based on the SSPs, published as part of the Depopulation 2100 project of the University of Illinois Chicago. The analysis uses SSP2, a “middle-of-the-road” scenario in which demographic and economic trends continue largely in line with historical patterns. Cities that lie outside the boundary of any metropolitan statistical area were ranked based on raw projected population increase between 2020 and 2100. Cities were assigned to metropolitan statistical areas using spatial boundaries from the U.S. Census Bureau. Supplemental data on current population, median household income, and dominant economic sectors was obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
40. Jackson, WY (Teton County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,003 residents (+138.5% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 25,832 residents
- Current population, 2020: 10,829 residents
- Median household income: $112,609
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, construction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade
39. Big Spring, TX (Howard County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,213 residents (+57.8% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 41,521 residents
- Current population, 2020: 26,307 residents
- Median household income: $70,532
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, public administration, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing
38. Juneau, AK (Juneau City and Borough)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,435 residents (+47.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 47,882 residents
- Current population, 2020: 32,448 residents
- Median household income: $100,513
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, transportation and warehousing
37. Anderson Creek, NC (Harnett County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,860 residents (+115.5% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 29,593 residents
- Current population, 2020: 13,732 residents
- Median household income: $86,661
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, public administration, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, transportation and warehousing
36. Statesboro, GA (Bulloch County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +16,157 residents (+48.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 49,797 residents
- Current population, 2020: 33,640 residents
- Median household income: $42,884
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation
35. Tioga, ND (Williams County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +16,702 residents (+752.1% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 18,922 residents
- Current population, 2020: 2,221 residents
- Median household income: $62,315
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, educational services, transportation and warehousing, retail trade, health care and social assistance
34. Gallup, NM (McKinley County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,344 residents (+78.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 39,398 residents
- Current population, 2020: 22,053 residents
- Median household income: $57,466
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Retail trade, accommodation and food services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, other services, except public administration, health care and social assistance
33. Lovington, NM (Lea County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,636 residents (+150.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 29,394 residents
- Current population, 2020: 11,758 residents
- Median household income: $67,284
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction, transportation and warehousing
32. Kailua, HI (Hawaii County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,650 residents (+89.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 37,487 residents
- Current population, 2020: 19,837 residents
- Median household income: $86,743
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services
31. Laramie, WY (Albany County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,096 residents (+57.3% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 49,679 residents
- Current population, 2020: 31,582 residents
- Median household income: $52,414
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
30. Midway, UT (Wasatch County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,957 residents (+313.1% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 25,012 residents
- Current population, 2020: 6,054 residents
- Median household income: $146,750
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, construction
29. Golden Glades, FL (Miami-Dade County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,964 residents (+58.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 51,655 residents
- Current population, 2020: 32,691 residents
- Median household income: $49,932
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade
28. Ellensburg, WA (Kittitas County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +19,049 residents (+101.5% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 37,824 residents
- Current population, 2020: 18,775 residents
- Median household income: $49,888
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, public administration, retail trade
27. Key West, FL (Monroe County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +19,478 residents (+73.3% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 46,038 residents
- Current population, 2020: 26,560 residents
- Median household income: $78,532
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, transportation and warehousing, public administration
26. Huron, SD (Beadle County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +20,691 residents (+144.1% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 35,053 residents
- Current population, 2020: 14,363 residents
- Median household income: $51,556
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, information, other services, except public administration
25. Weatherford, OK (Custer County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +21,157 residents (+173.8% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 33,327 residents
- Current population, 2020: 12,170 residents
- Median household income: $50,250
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, utilities, accommodation and food services
24. Sidney, MT (Richland County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +21,542 residents (+337.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 27,935 residents
- Current population, 2020: 6,393 residents
- Median household income: $62,992
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, wholesale trade, utilities, finance and insurance
23. Watertown Town, MA (Middlesex County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +22,255 residents (+62.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 57,785 residents
- Current population, 2020: 35,530 residents
- Median household income: $123,422
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, educational services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance
22. Methuen Town, MA (Essex County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +23,652 residents (+44.3% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 77,003 residents
- Current population, 2020: 53,351 residents
- Median household income: $103,270
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, construction
21. Vernal, UT (Uintah County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +24,676 residents (+242.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 34,845 residents
- Current population, 2020: 10,169 residents
- Median household income: $59,178
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, public administration, retail trade, information
20. Carlsbad, NM (Eddy County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +24,845 residents (+76.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 57,295 residents
- Current population, 2020: 32,450 residents
- Median household income: $78,277
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, utilities, construction, real estate and rental and leasing
19. Brookings, SD (Brookings County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +25,735 residents (+109.4% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 49,262 residents
- Current population, 2020: 23,527 residents
- Median household income: $61,979
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, manufacturing, information, accommodation and food services
18. Gillette, WY (Campbell County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +27,236 residents (+80.9% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 60,884 residents
- Current population, 2020: 33,648 residents
- Median household income: $90,699
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, accommodation and food services, construction, other services, except public administration
17. Starkville, MS (Oktibbeha County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +27,626 residents (+112.7% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 52,145 residents
- Current population, 2020: 24,518 residents
- Median household income: $39,751
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, retail trade, manufacturing
16. Moscow, ID (Latah County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +28,979 residents (+113.2% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 54,585 residents
- Current population, 2020: 25,606 residents
- Median household income: $56,497
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services
15. Hilo, HI (Hawaii County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +29,173 residents (+65.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 73,635 residents
- Current population, 2020: 44,462 residents
- Median household income: $78,713
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, educational services
14. Huntsville, TX (Walker County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +29,532 residents (+63.9% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 75,720 residents
- Current population, 2020: 46,188 residents
- Median household income: $45,401
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, educational services, accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail trade
13. Richmond, KY (Madison County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +30,470 residents (+87.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 65,272 residents
- Current population, 2020: 34,802 residents
- Median household income: $48,223
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, management of companies and enterprises, other services, except public administration, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction
12. Kearney, NE (Buffalo County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +34,414 residents (+101.1% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 68,439 residents
- Current population, 2020: 34,025 residents
- Median household income: $69,790
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade, retail trade, accommodation and food services
11. Stephenville, TX (Erath County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +36,655 residents (+174.2% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 57,692 residents
- Current population, 2020: 21,037 residents
- Median household income: $55,504
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, accommodation and food services, educational services, retail trade
10. Andrews, TX (Andrews County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +38,225 residents (+281.2% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 51,820 residents
- Current population, 2020: 13,595 residents
- Median household income: $78,896
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, other services, except public administration
9. Aberdeen, SD (Brown County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +39,128 residents (+136.4% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 67,813 residents
- Current population, 2020: 28,685 residents
- Median household income: $63,715
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, accommodation and food services, retail trade, manufacturing
8. Stillwater, OK (Payne County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +48,999 residents (+100.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 97,699 residents
- Current population, 2020: 48,700 residents
- Median household income: $42,015
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation
7. Watford City, ND (McKenzie County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +51,995 residents (+830.4% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 58,257 residents
- Current population, 2020: 6,262 residents
- Median household income: $88,351
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, construction, other services, except public administration, transportation and warehousing, educational services
6. Oxford, MS (Lafayette County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +52,037 residents (+203.4% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 77,616 residents
- Current population, 2020: 25,579 residents
- Median household income: $59,901
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, utilities, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, retail trade
5. Heber, UT (Wasatch County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +53,203 residents (+313.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 70,201 residents
- Current population, 2020: 16,998 residents
- Median household income: $107,784
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services
4. Hobbs, NM (Lea County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +59,585 residents (+146.0% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 100,403 residents
- Current population, 2020: 40,818 residents
- Median household income: $65,691
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, transportation and warehousing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction
3. Pullman, WA (Whitman County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +70,711 residents (+213.6% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 103,811 residents
- Current population, 2020: 33,100 residents
- Median household income: $45,097
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, professional, scientific, and technical services
2. Dickinson, ND (Stark County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +109,614 residents (+423.7% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 135,483 residents
- Current population, 2020: 25,869 residents
- Median household income: $76,964
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, wholesale trade, construction
1. Williston, ND (Williams County)
- Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +187,754 residents (+638.8% increase)
- Forecast population, 2100: 217,148 residents
- Current population, 2020: 29,394 residents
- Median household income: $84,309
- Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.