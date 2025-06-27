The Remote, Out-of-the-Way Cities That Will Surge in Population This Century ruggybear / Flickr

Key Points Over the next 75 years, the U.S. population will increasingly concentrate around several key megaregions.

While growth will largely take place in urban areas, several remote cities in the Midwest are forecast to experience substantial population growth.

Many of the fast-growing remote areas are likely attracting new residents through natural amenities, low cost of living, and low climate risk.

Planning the next move in your financial future? Click here to get started.

Over the next 75 years, Americans will increasingly concentrate in a few key megaregions throughout the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Fast-growing metropolitan areas like Phoenix, Dallas, and Salt Lake City will continue to expand, accommodated by plentiful land and affordable housing stock, while post-industrial like Cleveland and Detroit will continue to decline.

While most population growth will occur in and around metropolitan areas, several remote cities will also experience considerable growth. According to new population projections from the University of Illinois Chicago, there are 40 cities beyond the border of any major metropolitan area that will add at least 15,000 new residents each from 2020 to 2100. Many of these are vacation destinations with natural amenities like Jackson, Wyoming, and Juneau, Alaska. Other remote cities forecast to experience substantial population growth may be attracting new residents through low cost of living and low climate risk. Of the 40 remote cities projected to add the most residents this century, four are in North Dakota, four are in Texas, and four are in Mexico. Utah, South Dakota, and Wyoming are each home to three. A closer look at the data reveals the remote cities that will add the most residents this century.

To identify the remote cities projected to add the most residents this century, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on Global 1-km Downscaled Population Base Year and Projection Grids Based on the SSPs, published as part of the Depopulation 2100 project of the University of Illinois Chicago. The analysis uses SSP2, a “middle-of-the-road” scenario in which demographic and economic trends continue largely in line with historical patterns. Cities that lie outside the boundary of any metropolitan statistical area were ranked based on raw projected population increase between 2020 and 2100. Cities were assigned to metropolitan statistical areas using spatial boundaries from the U.S. Census Bureau. Supplemental data on current population, median household income, and dominant economic sectors was obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

40. Jackson, WY (Teton County)

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,003 residents (+138.5% increase)

+15,003 residents (+138.5% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 25,832 residents

25,832 residents Current population, 2020: 10,829 residents

10,829 residents Median household income: $112,609

$112,609 Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, construction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade

39. Big Spring, TX (Howard County)

j316 / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,213 residents (+57.8% increase)

+15,213 residents (+57.8% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 41,521 residents

41,521 residents Current population, 2020: 26,307 residents

26,307 residents Median household income: $70,532

$70,532 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, public administration, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing

38. Juneau, AK (Juneau City and Borough)

chaolik / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,435 residents (+47.6% increase)

+15,435 residents (+47.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 47,882 residents

47,882 residents Current population, 2020: 32,448 residents

32,448 residents Median household income: $100,513

$100,513 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, transportation and warehousing

37. Anderson Creek, NC (Harnett County)

Gerry Dincher - Flickr: Harnett County Courthouse

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +15,860 residents (+115.5% increase)

+15,860 residents (+115.5% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 29,593 residents

29,593 residents Current population, 2020: 13,732 residents

13,732 residents Median household income: $86,661

$86,661 Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, public administration, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, transportation and warehousing

36. Statesboro, GA (Bulloch County)

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +16,157 residents (+48.0% increase)

+16,157 residents (+48.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 49,797 residents

49,797 residents Current population, 2020: 33,640 residents

33,640 residents Median household income: $42,884

$42,884 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation

35. Tioga, ND (Williams County)

afiler / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +16,702 residents (+752.1% increase)

+16,702 residents (+752.1% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 18,922 residents

18,922 residents Current population, 2020: 2,221 residents

2,221 residents Median household income: $62,315

$62,315 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, educational services, transportation and warehousing, retail trade, health care and social assistance

34. Gallup, NM (McKinley County)

BrianScantlebury / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,344 residents (+78.6% increase)

+17,344 residents (+78.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 39,398 residents

39,398 residents Current population, 2020: 22,053 residents

22,053 residents Median household income: $57,466

$57,466 Most concentrated economic sectors: Retail trade, accommodation and food services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, other services, except public administration, health care and social assistance

33. Lovington, NM (Lea County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,636 residents (+150.0% increase)

+17,636 residents (+150.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 29,394 residents

29,394 residents Current population, 2020: 11,758 residents

11,758 residents Median household income: $67,284

$67,284 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction, transportation and warehousing

32. Kailua, HI (Hawaii County)

buraktumler / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +17,650 residents (+89.0% increase)

+17,650 residents (+89.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 37,487 residents

37,487 residents Current population, 2020: 19,837 residents

19,837 residents Median household income: $86,743

$86,743 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services

31. Laramie, WY (Albany County)

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,096 residents (+57.3% increase)

+18,096 residents (+57.3% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 49,679 residents

49,679 residents Current population, 2020: 31,582 residents

31,582 residents Median household income: $52,414

$52,414 Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

30. Midway, UT (Wasatch County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,957 residents (+313.1% increase)

+18,957 residents (+313.1% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 25,012 residents

25,012 residents Current population, 2020: 6,054 residents

6,054 residents Median household income: $146,750

$146,750 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, construction

29. Golden Glades, FL (Miami-Dade County)

roadgeek / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +18,964 residents (+58.0% increase)

+18,964 residents (+58.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 51,655 residents

51,655 residents Current population, 2020: 32,691 residents

32,691 residents Median household income: $49,932

$49,932 Most concentrated economic sectors: Administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

28. Ellensburg, WA (Kittitas County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +19,049 residents (+101.5% increase)

+19,049 residents (+101.5% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 37,824 residents

37,824 residents Current population, 2020: 18,775 residents

18,775 residents Median household income: $49,888

$49,888 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, public administration, retail trade

27. Key West, FL (Monroe County)

vwalakte / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +19,478 residents (+73.3% increase)

+19,478 residents (+73.3% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 46,038 residents

46,038 residents Current population, 2020: 26,560 residents

26,560 residents Median household income: $78,532

$78,532 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation, transportation and warehousing, public administration

26. Huron, SD (Beadle County)

usfwsmtnprairie / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +20,691 residents (+144.1% increase)

+20,691 residents (+144.1% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 35,053 residents

35,053 residents Current population, 2020: 14,363 residents

14,363 residents Median household income: $51,556

$51,556 Most concentrated economic sectors: Manufacturing, utilities, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, information, other services, except public administration

25. Weatherford, OK (Custer County)

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +21,157 residents (+173.8% increase)

+21,157 residents (+173.8% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 33,327 residents

33,327 residents Current population, 2020: 12,170 residents

12,170 residents Median household income: $50,250

$50,250 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, utilities, accommodation and food services

24. Sidney, MT (Richland County)

Ryan McVay / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +21,542 residents (+337.0% increase)

+21,542 residents (+337.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 27,935 residents

27,935 residents Current population, 2020: 6,393 residents

6,393 residents Median household income: $62,992

$62,992 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, wholesale trade, utilities, finance and insurance

23. Watertown Town, MA (Middlesex County)

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +22,255 residents (+62.6% increase)

+22,255 residents (+62.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 57,785 residents

57,785 residents Current population, 2020: 35,530 residents

35,530 residents Median household income: $123,422

$123,422 Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, educational services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance

22. Methuen Town, MA (Essex County)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +23,652 residents (+44.3% increase)

+23,652 residents (+44.3% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 77,003 residents

77,003 residents Current population, 2020: 53,351 residents

53,351 residents Median household income: $103,270

$103,270 Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, construction

21. Vernal, UT (Uintah County)

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +24,676 residents (+242.6% increase)

+24,676 residents (+242.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 34,845 residents

34,845 residents Current population, 2020: 10,169 residents

10,169 residents Median household income: $59,178

$59,178 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, public administration, retail trade, information

20. Carlsbad, NM (Eddy County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +24,845 residents (+76.6% increase)

+24,845 residents (+76.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 57,295 residents

57,295 residents Current population, 2020: 32,450 residents

32,450 residents Median household income: $78,277

$78,277 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, utilities, construction, real estate and rental and leasing

19. Brookings, SD (Brookings County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +25,735 residents (+109.4% increase)

+25,735 residents (+109.4% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 49,262 residents

49,262 residents Current population, 2020: 23,527 residents

23,527 residents Median household income: $61,979

$61,979 Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, manufacturing, information, accommodation and food services

18. Gillette, WY (Campbell County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +27,236 residents (+80.9% increase)

+27,236 residents (+80.9% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 60,884 residents

60,884 residents Current population, 2020: 33,648 residents

33,648 residents Median household income: $90,699

$90,699 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, accommodation and food services, construction, other services, except public administration

17. Starkville, MS (Oktibbeha County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +27,626 residents (+112.7% increase)

+27,626 residents (+112.7% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 52,145 residents

52,145 residents Current population, 2020: 24,518 residents

24,518 residents Median household income: $39,751

$39,751 Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, retail trade, manufacturing

16. Moscow, ID (Latah County)

knowlesgallery / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +28,979 residents (+113.2% increase)

+28,979 residents (+113.2% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 54,585 residents

54,585 residents Current population, 2020: 25,606 residents

25,606 residents Median household income: $56,497

$56,497 Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services

15. Hilo, HI (Hawaii County)

steinphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +29,173 residents (+65.6% increase)

+29,173 residents (+65.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 73,635 residents

73,635 residents Current population, 2020: 44,462 residents

44,462 residents Median household income: $78,713

$78,713 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, educational services

14. Huntsville, TX (Walker County)

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +29,532 residents (+63.9% increase)

+29,532 residents (+63.9% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 75,720 residents

75,720 residents Current population, 2020: 46,188 residents

46,188 residents Median household income: $45,401

$45,401 Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, educational services, accommodation and food services, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail trade

13. Richmond, KY (Madison County)

EJ_Rodriquez / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +30,470 residents (+87.6% increase)

+30,470 residents (+87.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 65,272 residents

65,272 residents Current population, 2020: 34,802 residents

34,802 residents Median household income: $48,223

$48,223 Most concentrated economic sectors: Accommodation and food services, educational services, management of companies and enterprises, other services, except public administration, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

12. Kearney, NE (Buffalo County)

iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +34,414 residents (+101.1% increase)

+34,414 residents (+101.1% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 68,439 residents

68,439 residents Current population, 2020: 34,025 residents

34,025 residents Median household income: $69,790

$69,790 Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, other services, except public administration, wholesale trade, retail trade, accommodation and food services

11. Stephenville, TX (Erath County)

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +36,655 residents (+174.2% increase)

+36,655 residents (+174.2% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 57,692 residents

57,692 residents Current population, 2020: 21,037 residents

21,037 residents Median household income: $55,504

$55,504 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, accommodation and food services, educational services, retail trade

10. Andrews, TX (Andrews County)

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +38,225 residents (+281.2% increase)

+38,225 residents (+281.2% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 51,820 residents

51,820 residents Current population, 2020: 13,595 residents

13,595 residents Median household income: $78,896

$78,896 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, educational services, other services, except public administration

9. Aberdeen, SD (Brown County)

H2O2 at English Wikipedia / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +39,128 residents (+136.4% increase)

+39,128 residents (+136.4% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 67,813 residents

67,813 residents Current population, 2020: 28,685 residents

28,685 residents Median household income: $63,715

$63,715 Most concentrated economic sectors: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, accommodation and food services, retail trade, manufacturing

8. Stillwater, OK (Payne County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +48,999 residents (+100.6% increase)

+48,999 residents (+100.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 97,699 residents

97,699 residents Current population, 2020: 48,700 residents

48,700 residents Median household income: $42,015

$42,015 Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

7. Watford City, ND (McKenzie County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +51,995 residents (+830.4% increase)

+51,995 residents (+830.4% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 58,257 residents

58,257 residents Current population, 2020: 6,262 residents

6,262 residents Median household income: $88,351

$88,351 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, construction, other services, except public administration, transportation and warehousing, educational services

6. Oxford, MS (Lafayette County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +52,037 residents (+203.4% increase)

+52,037 residents (+203.4% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 77,616 residents

77,616 residents Current population, 2020: 25,579 residents

25,579 residents Median household income: $59,901

$59,901 Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, utilities, accommodation and food services, other services, except public administration, retail trade

5. Heber, UT (Wasatch County)

Jeremy Christensen / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +53,203 residents (+313.0% increase)

+53,203 residents (+313.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 70,201 residents

70,201 residents Current population, 2020: 16,998 residents

16,998 residents Median household income: $107,784

$107,784 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

4. Hobbs, NM (Lea County)

James_Gabbert / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +59,585 residents (+146.0% increase)

+59,585 residents (+146.0% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 100,403 residents

100,403 residents Current population, 2020: 40,818 residents

40,818 residents Median household income: $65,691

$65,691 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, transportation and warehousing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, construction

3. Pullman, WA (Whitman County)

redfishweb / iStock via Getty Images

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +70,711 residents (+213.6% increase)

+70,711 residents (+213.6% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 103,811 residents

103,811 residents Current population, 2020: 33,100 residents

33,100 residents Median household income: $45,097

$45,097 Most concentrated economic sectors: Educational services, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, professional, scientific, and technical services

2. Dickinson, ND (Stark County)

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +109,614 residents (+423.7% increase)

+109,614 residents (+423.7% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 135,483 residents

135,483 residents Current population, 2020: 25,869 residents

25,869 residents Median household income: $76,964

$76,964 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, wholesale trade, construction

1. Williston, ND (Williams County)

usgeologicalsurvey / Flickr

Forecast population growth, 2020-2100: +187,754 residents (+638.8% increase)

+187,754 residents (+638.8% increase) Forecast population, 2100: 217,148 residents

217,148 residents Current population, 2020: 29,394 residents

29,394 residents Median household income: $84,309

$84,309 Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, utilities, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)