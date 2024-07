NFL Teams With Surging Ticket Prices Michael Reaves / Getty Images

NFL viewership reached historic highs in the 2023-2024 season. Across all platforms, the Feb. 11, 2024 broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII had an average of 123.4 million viewers, ranking it as the most watched program ever. Additionally, an average of 17.9 million households tuned in to each of the 272 regular season games, the second most of any year since record-keeping began in 1995.

The NFL’s surging popularity is reflected not only in television ratings, but also in live game attendance. Regular season ticket sales, as reported by ESPN, increased by 12% between 2019 and 2023 — from 16.9 million to 18.8 million. Rising consumer demand, however, has also driven up ticket prices. Most of the millions of fans who pack stadiums across the country every Sunday are now paying far more for tickets than they were even a few years ago. (Here is a look at America’s most valuable sports teams.)

Using data from TickPick, an online marketplace for tickets to live events, 24/7 Wall St. identified the NFL teams with the fastest rising ticket prices. Each team is ranked on the average annual change in the sale price of a typical, regular-season ticket over the three-year period from 2021 to 2023.

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only seven have reported an average annual decline in ticket prices over the last three seasons. Of the 25 remaining teams, ticket prices have climbed at an average annual rate of anywhere from 1.1% to nearly 200% over the same period.

Ticket prices are largely a product of supply and demand — and in the NFL, consumer demand can hinge on any number of factors. Some of the teams that have reported the steepest increases in ticket prices have also improved meaningfully in recent years. The Detroit Lions, for example, won only 20.6% of their games in 2021, compared to 52.9% in 2022. In 2023, the Lions finished the regular season at the top of their division for the first time in three decades, with a 70.6% win-record. Unfortunately for the team’s most dedicated fans, the average ticket price in the 2023 season was $253, up from $145 in 2022 and $54 in 2021.

Many teams with soaring ticket prices also have star-players on their roster. Quarterbacks like Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts have performed season after season, leading their teams to multiple consecutive playoff appearances in recent years. Ticket prices for both the Bills and the Eagles climbed at an average annual rate of more than 100% between 2021 and 2023. (Here is a look at the most popular football teams according to Baby Boomers.)

It is important to note that teams with surging ticket prices do necessarily have the league’s most expensive tickets. For example, even though the price of a Jacksonville Jaguars ticket has increased by an annual average of 150% over the last three seasons, at $145 in 2023, Jacksonville still has one of the lowest average ticket prices in the league.

Why It Matters

The NFL is the most popular professional sports league in the United States, and, from a revenue perspective, one of the most successful leagues in the world. While each of the 32 NFL teams benefit equally from national sources of revenue, like broadcasting contracts with media companies, they also generate millions of dollars from ticket sales. In recent years, certain teams have been able to justify surging ticket prices.

32. Arizona Cardinals

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -32.7%.

-32.7%. Avg. ticket price by year: $186 in 2021; $150 in 2022; $81 in 2023

$186 in 2021; $150 in 2022; $81 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 62,622 in 2021; 65,203 in 2022; 62,864 in 2023

62,622 in 2021; 65,203 in 2022; 62,864 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 64.7% in 2021; 23.5% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023

64.7% in 2021; 23.5% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

31. Indianapolis Colts

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -26.9%

-26.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $220 in 2021; $129 in 2022; $113 in 2023

$220 in 2021; $129 in 2022; $113 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 62,475 in 2021; 65,559 in 2022; 65,230 in 2023

62,475 in 2021; 65,559 in 2022; 65,230 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 52.9% in 2021; 26.5% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

52.9% in 2021; 26.5% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2007

30. Miami Dolphins

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -19.7%

-19.7% Avg. ticket price by year: $536 in 2021; $189 in 2022; $237 in 2023

$536 in 2021; $189 in 2022; $237 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 64,374 in 2021; 66,230 in 2022; 65,922 in 2023

64,374 in 2021; 66,230 in 2022; 65,922 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 52.9% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023

52.9% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1974

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -2.3%

-2.3% Avg. ticket price by year: $454 in 2021; $448 in 2022; $433 in 2023

$454 in 2021; $448 in 2022; $433 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 61,185 in 2021; 62,045 in 2022; 62,190 in 2023

61,185 in 2021; 62,045 in 2022; 62,190 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 58.8% in 2021; 35.3% in 2022; 47.1% in 2023

58.8% in 2021; 35.3% in 2022; 47.1% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1984

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

-1.6% Avg. ticket price by year: $239 in 2021; $227 in 2022; $231 in 2023

$239 in 2021; $227 in 2022; $231 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 60,488 in 2021; 66,280 in 2022; 66,977 in 2023

60,488 in 2021; 66,280 in 2022; 66,977 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 55.9% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023

55.9% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2009

27. Cleveland Browns

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -1.6%

-1.6% Avg. ticket price by year: $124 in 2021; $125 in 2022; $120 in 2023

$124 in 2021; $125 in 2022; $120 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 67,431 in 2021; 67,431 in 2022; 67,810 in 2023

67,431 in 2021; 67,431 in 2022; 67,810 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 47.1% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023

47.1% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

26. New England Patriots

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: -0.3%

-0.3% Avg. ticket price by year: $276 in 2021; $286 in 2022; $274 in 2023

$276 in 2021; $286 in 2022; $274 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 65,878 in 2021; 65,878 in 2022; 63,018 in 2023

65,878 in 2021; 65,878 in 2022; 63,018 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 58.8% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023

58.8% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2019

25. Tennessee Titans

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +1.1%

+1.1% Avg. ticket price by year: $143 in 2021; $197 in 2022; $127 in 2023

$143 in 2021; $197 in 2022; $127 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 68,566 in 2021; 68,616 in 2022; 64,520 in 2023

68,566 in 2021; 68,616 in 2022; 64,520 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 70.6% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 35.3% in 2023

70.6% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 35.3% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+4.7% Avg. ticket price by year: $195 in 2021; $311 in 2022; $155 in 2023

$195 in 2021; $311 in 2022; $155 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 65,372 in 2021; 68,988 in 2022; 63,756 in 2023

65,372 in 2021; 68,988 in 2022; 63,756 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 76.5% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

76.5% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2021

23. Los Angeles Chargers

+4.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $150 in 2021; $170 in 2022; $164 in 2023

$150 in 2021; $170 in 2022; $164 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 70,240 in 2021; 69,955 in 2022; 69,736 in 2023

70,240 in 2021; 69,955 in 2022; 69,736 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 52.9% in 2021; 58.8% in 2022; 29.4% in 2023

52.9% in 2021; 58.8% in 2022; 29.4% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

22. Los Angeles Rams

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +9.9%

+9.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $170 in 2021; $227 in 2022; $196 in 2023

$170 in 2021; $227 in 2022; $196 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 71,598 in 2021; 72,734 in 2022; 73,150 in 2023

71,598 in 2021; 72,734 in 2022; 73,150 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 70.6% in 2021; 29.4% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023

70.6% in 2021; 29.4% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2022

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +11.7%

+11.7% Avg. ticket price by year: $157 in 2021; $196 in 2022; $193 in 2023

$157 in 2021; $196 in 2022; $193 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 60,325 in 2021; 66,247 in 2022; 66,040 in 2023

60,325 in 2021; 66,247 in 2022; 66,040 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 58.8% in 2021; 75.0% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

58.8% in 2021; 75.0% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

20. Green Bay Packers

+17.5% Avg. ticket price by year: $180 in 2021; $282 in 2022; $221 in 2023

$180 in 2021; $282 in 2022; $221 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 77,991 in 2021; 76,180 in 2022; 77,829 in 2023

77,991 in 2021; 76,180 in 2022; 77,829 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 76.5% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

76.5% in 2021; 47.1% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2011

19. Baltimore Ravens

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +18.1%

+18.1% Avg. ticket price by year: $118 in 2021; $167 in 2022; $158 in 2023

$118 in 2021; $167 in 2022; $158 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 70,537 in 2021; 70,589 in 2022; 70,597 in 2023

70,537 in 2021; 70,589 in 2022; 70,597 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 47.1% in 2021; 58.8% in 2022; 76.5% in 2023

47.1% in 2021; 58.8% in 2022; 76.5% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2013

18. Carolina Panthers

+22.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $98 in 2021; $156 in 2022; $135 in 2023

$98 in 2021; $156 in 2022; $135 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 71,906 in 2021; 71,351 in 2022; 71,635 in 2023

71,906 in 2021; 71,351 in 2022; 71,635 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 29.4% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 11.8% in 2023

29.4% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 11.8% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

17. Chicago Bears

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +30.3%

+30.3% Avg. ticket price by year: $134 in 2021; $234 in 2022; $201 in 2023

$134 in 2021; $234 in 2022; $201 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 60,834 in 2021; 59,823 in 2022; 61,769 in 2023

60,834 in 2021; 59,823 in 2022; 61,769 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 35.3% in 2021; 17.6% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023

35.3% in 2021; 17.6% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1986

16. San Francisco 49ers

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +31.5%

+31.5% Avg. ticket price by year: $173 in 2021; $228 in 2022; $299 in 2023

$173 in 2021; $228 in 2022; $299 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 66,670 in 2021; 71,629 in 2022; 71,655 in 2023

66,670 in 2021; 71,629 in 2022; 71,655 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 58.8% in 2021; 76.5% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023

58.8% in 2021; 76.5% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1995

15. Dallas Cowboys

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +37.8%

+37.8% Avg. ticket price by year: $107 in 2021; $175 in 2022; $196 in 2023

$107 in 2021; $175 in 2022; $196 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 93,421 in 2021; 93,465 in 2022; 93,594 in 2023

93,421 in 2021; 93,465 in 2022; 93,594 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 70.6% in 2021; 70.6% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023

70.6% in 2021; 70.6% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1996

14. Kansas City Chiefs

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +38.0%

+38.0% Avg. ticket price by year: $196 in 2021; $250 in 2022; $371 in 2023

$196 in 2021; $250 in 2022; $371 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 73,227 in 2021; 73,499 in 2022; 70,968 in 2023

73,227 in 2021; 73,499 in 2022; 70,968 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 70.6% in 2021; 82.4% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023

70.6% in 2021; 82.4% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2024

13. New Orleans Saints

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +49.9%

+49.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $69 in 2021; $164 in 2022; $102 in 2023

$69 in 2021; $164 in 2022; $102 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 64,929 in 2021; 68,987 in 2022; 70,020 in 2023

64,929 in 2021; 68,987 in 2022; 70,020 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 52.9% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

52.9% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2010

12. New York Giants

+54.8% Avg. ticket price by year: $83 in 2021; $167 in 2022; $181 in 2023

$83 in 2021; $167 in 2022; $181 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 73,882 in 2021; 76,474 in 2022; 79,307 in 2023

73,882 in 2021; 76,474 in 2022; 79,307 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 23.5% in 2021; 55.9% in 2022; 35.3% in 2023

23.5% in 2021; 55.9% in 2022; 35.3% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2012

11. Denver Broncos

+55.1% Avg. ticket price by year: $104 in 2021; $235 in 2022; $198 in 2023

$104 in 2021; $235 in 2022; $198 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 76,236 in 2021; 75,980 in 2022; 76,388 in 2023

76,236 in 2021; 75,980 in 2022; 76,388 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 41.2% in 2021; 29.4% in 2022; 47.1% in 2023

41.2% in 2021; 29.4% in 2022; 47.1% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2016

10. Atlanta Falcons

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +55.9%

+55.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $60 in 2021; $138 in 2022; $113 in 2023

$60 in 2021; $138 in 2022; $113 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 67,586 in 2021; 69,583 in 2022; 69,603 in 2023

67,586 in 2021; 69,583 in 2022; 69,603 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 41.2% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023

41.2% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

9. Washington Commanders

+57.2% Avg. ticket price by year: $70 in 2021; $132 in 2022; $166 in 2023

$70 in 2021; $132 in 2022; $166 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 52,751 in 2021; 58,106 in 2022; 63,950 in 2023

52,751 in 2021; 58,106 in 2022; 63,950 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 41.2% in 2021; 50.0% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023

41.2% in 2021; 50.0% in 2022; 23.5% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1992

8. Minnesota Vikings

+64.2% Avg. ticket price by year: $82 in 2021; $178 in 2022; $198 in 2023

$82 in 2021; $178 in 2022; $198 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 66,701 in 2021; 66,687 in 2022; 66,913 in 2023

66,701 in 2021; 66,687 in 2022; 66,913 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 47.1% in 2021; 76.5% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023

47.1% in 2021; 76.5% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

7. Seattle Seahawks

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +90.2%

+90.2% Avg. ticket price by year: $79 in 2021; $209 in 2022; $242 in 2023

$79 in 2021; $209 in 2022; $242 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 68,408 in 2021; 68,832 in 2022; 68,735 in 2023

68,408 in 2021; 68,832 in 2022; 68,735 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 41.2% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

41.2% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2014

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +101.2%

+101.2% Avg. ticket price by year: $110 in 2021; $287 in 2022; $406 in 2023

$110 in 2021; $287 in 2022; $406 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 69,796 in 2021; 69,869 in 2022; 69,878 in 2023

69,796 in 2021; 69,869 in 2022; 69,878 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 52.9% in 2021; 82.4% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023

52.9% in 2021; 82.4% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 2018

5. Buffalo Bills

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +106.8%

+106.8% Avg. ticket price by year: $65 in 2021; $186 in 2022; $237 in 2023

$65 in 2021; $186 in 2022; $237 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 67,816 in 2021; 68,431 in 2022; 69,609 in 2023

67,816 in 2021; 68,431 in 2022; 69,609 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 64.7% in 2021; 81.3% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023

64.7% in 2021; 81.3% in 2022; 64.7% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

4. New York Jets

+119.9% Avg. ticket price by year: $41 in 2021; $121 in 2022; $175 in 2023

$41 in 2021; $121 in 2022; $175 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 71,676 in 2021; 78,009 in 2022; 77,890 in 2023

71,676 in 2021; 78,009 in 2022; 77,890 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 23.5% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023

23.5% in 2021; 41.2% in 2022; 41.2% in 2023 Most recent championship win: 1969

3. Detroit Lions

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +121.5%

+121.5% Avg. ticket price by year: $54 in 2021; $145 in 2022; $253 in 2023

$54 in 2021; $145 in 2022; $253 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 51,522 in 2021; 63,423 in 2022; 64,850 in 2023

51,522 in 2021; 63,423 in 2022; 64,850 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 20.6% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023

20.6% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 70.6% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Avg. annual change in ticket price, 2021-2023: +150.3%

+150.3% Avg. ticket price by year: $36 in 2021; $144 in 2022; $145 in 2023

$36 in 2021; $144 in 2022; $145 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 59,968 in 2021; 66,459 in 2022; 69,031 in 2023

59,968 in 2021; 66,459 in 2022; 69,031 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 17.6% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023

17.6% in 2021; 52.9% in 2022; 52.9% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never

1. Houston Texans

+194.5% Avg. ticket price by year: $22 in 2021; $104 in 2022; $121 in 2023

$22 in 2021; $104 in 2022; $121 in 2023 Avg. home game attendance by year: 66,811 in 2021; 67,911 in 2022; 71,193 in 2023

66,811 in 2021; 67,911 in 2022; 71,193 in 2023 Reg. season win pct. by year: 23.5% in 2021; 20.6% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023

23.5% in 2021; 20.6% in 2022; 58.8% in 2023 Most recent championship win: Never