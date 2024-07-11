NFL Stadiums Built on the Backs of Taxpayers Brett Carlsen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

As a business enterprise in the world of professional sports, the NFL is in a league of its own. According to estimates from Sportico, the NFL’s revenue of $18.7 billion in 2023 eclipsed that of both the NBA and MLB by nearly $8 billion — and nearly tripled the NHL’s $6.8 billion in revenue. The NFL makes most of its money from lucrative media deals. Of the 100 most watched television programs in 2023, 93 were NFL games — and every year, TV networks and streaming services spend billions of dollars for broadcasting rights. (Here is a look at America’s most valuable sports teams.)

In an organization as valuable as the NFL, it is little surprise that nearly every owner of the league’s 32 teams are billionaires. Still, despite the NFL’s profitability — and the financial resources of team owners — many of the league’s largest expenses are subsidized by taxpayers. Over the last decade and in the coming years, nearly $4.7 billion — or more than $6.4 billion, adjusting for inflation — in public funding has been used or slated for use, to finance football stadium renovations and construction.

Notably, not all new NFL stadiums benefit from taxpayer money. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — home to the LA Chargers and the LA Rams — took four years and an estimated $6 billion to build, and was entirely privately funded. However, as one of only three NFL stadiums that was not built on the backs of taxpayers, SoFi is an exception to the rule.

Compiling data from league press releases and a range of local and national media reports, 24/7 Wall St. identified the NFL teams benefitting the most from taxpayers. NFL teams are ranked by inflation-adjusted taxpayer funding that was, or will soon be, put towards stadium renovations or new construction. Our list includes recent projects — those completed within the last 10 years — as well as ongoing and upcoming stadium construction. The 10 NFL teams on this list are ranked by the estimated taxpayer contributions to their home stadium, adjusted to 2024 dollars.

Inflation adjusted taxpayer contributions to the stadiums on this list range from about $156 million to $1.26 billion, covering anywhere from 9% to 100% of capital improvement costs.

Typically, NFL teams are able to extract public funds by threatening, either implicitly or explicitly, to relocate to a new city. The practice has become increasingly common since the Colts moved to Indianapolis in 1984 when their home city of Baltimore denied subsidies for stadium renovations.

Some stakeholders in these deals argue that cities benefit economically from public investment in professional sports venues — with temporary construction jobs and part-time employment for stadium vendors and ushers. However, multiple studies cited by the Brookings Institution and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis do not support these claims. New, state of the art stadiums are also used to justify higher ticket prices. (Here is a look at the NFL teams with the most expensive tickets.)

10. San Francisco 49ers

Publicly funded project: Construction of Levi’s Stadium; 8.8% taxpayer-funded

Construction of Levi’s Stadium; 8.8% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2012-2014

2012-2014 Reported taxpayer contribution: $114 million (approx. $156 million in 2024)

$114 million (approx. $156 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $1.30 billion (approx. $1.78 billion in 2024)

$1.30 billion (approx. $1.78 billion in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

12 wins, 5 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: 1995

9. Atlanta Falcons

Source: Nate Hovee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 12.5% taxpayer-funded

Construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 12.5% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2014-2017

2014-2017 Reported taxpayer contribution: $200 million (approx. $264 million in 2024)

$200 million (approx. $264 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $1.60 billion (approx. $2.11 billion in 2024)

$1.60 billion (approx. $2.11 billion in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

8. New Orleans Saints

Source: Philip Gould / Corbis Documentary via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Renovation of Caesars Superdome; 66.7% taxpayer-funded

Renovation of Caesars Superdome; 66.7% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2020-2024

2020-2024 Reported taxpayer contribution: $300 million (approx. $365 million in 2024)

$300 million (approx. $365 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $450 million (approx. $548 million in 2024)

$450 million (approx. $548 million in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: 2010

7. Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Renovation of M&T Bank Stadium; 100.0% taxpayer-funded

Renovation of M&T Bank Stadium; 100.0% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2024-2026

2024-2026 Reported taxpayer contribution: $430 million

$430 million Total construction costs: $430 million (approx. $DELETE million in 2024)

$430 million (approx. $DELETE million in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 13 wins, 4 losses

13 wins, 4 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: 2013

6. Carolina Panthers

Publicly funded project: Renovation of Bank of America Stadium; 50.0% taxpayer-funded

Renovation of Bank of America Stadium; 50.0% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2026-2029

2026-2029 Reported taxpayer contribution: $650 million

$650 million Total construction costs: $1.30 billion

$1.30 billion 2023 regular season record: 2 wins, 15 losses

2 wins, 15 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

5. Minnesota Vikings

Source: JoeChristensen / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Construction of U.S. Bank Stadium; 46.9% taxpayer-funded

Construction of U.S. Bank Stadium; 46.9% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2013-2016

2013-2016 Reported taxpayer contribution: $498 million (approx. $670 million in 2024)

$498 million (approx. $670 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $1.06 billion (approx. $1.43 billion in 2024)

$1.06 billion (approx. $1.43 billion in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

7 wins, 10 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Renovation of EverBank Stadium; 55.4% taxpayer-funded

Renovation of EverBank Stadium; 55.4% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2026-2028

2026-2028 Reported taxpayer contribution: $775 million

$775 million Total construction costs: $1.40 billion

$1.40 billion 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

9 wins, 8 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

3. Buffalo Bills

Publicly funded project: Construction of New Highmark Stadium; 60.7% taxpayer-funded

Construction of New Highmark Stadium; 60.7% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2023-2026

2023-2026 Reported taxpayer contribution: $850 million (approx. $875 million in 2024)

$850 million (approx. $875 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $1.40 billion (approx. $1.44 billion in 2024)

$1.40 billion (approx. $1.44 billion in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

11 wins, 6 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Source: 2022 Las Vegas Bowl Allegiant Stadium by Frogis / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Publicly funded project: Construction of Allegiant Stadium; 48.8% taxpayer-funded

Construction of Allegiant Stadium; 48.8% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2017-2020

2017-2020 Reported taxpayer contribution: $750 million (approx. $962 million in 2024)

$750 million (approx. $962 million in 2024) Total construction costs: $1.97 billion (approx. $1.97 billion in 2024)

$1.97 billion (approx. $1.97 billion in 2024) 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses

8 wins, 9 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: 1984

1. Tennessee Titans

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Publicly funded project: Construction of New Nissan Stadium; 60.0% taxpayer-funded

Construction of New Nissan Stadium; 60.0% taxpayer-funded Project’s start and end dates: 2024-2027

2024-2027 Reported taxpayer contribution: $1.26 billion

$1.26 billion Total construction costs: $2.10 billion

$2.10 billion 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses

6 wins, 11 losses Most recent Super Bowl win: N/A

