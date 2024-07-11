See the 17 Least Expensive Baseball Stadiums for Families CHUYN / Getty Images

Going to a baseball game can be an expensive experience for a family these days. Making memories at a baseball game often comes with a hefty price tag, just like going to the movies. Not every stadium is expensive, though, as some teams offer a slightly friendlier price tag for those looking to enjoy a day at the ballpark.



Using data from Team Marketing Report’s 2023 MLB Fan Cost Index, we can rank baseball stadiums for families in descending order from the most to the least expensive. To determine this, the Team Marketing Report included the price of four tickets, four hot dogs, two game programs, parking, two baseball caps for the kids, two beers for the parents, and four soft drinks for everyone.

Why Does This Matter?

Outside of making memories, a trip to a ballpark is a good indicator of the current financial climate. When city residents complain about pricing getting out of control, you know there is a worry about disposable income, the state of the economy, and the cost of entertainment. All three topics are frequently covered at 24/7 WallSt, so this topic is a perfect fit.

17. New York Mets

Total price for a family of four: $266.10

Citi Field replaced the popular Shea Stadium in 2009 and has been home to the New York Mets for all that time. The stadium’s capacity is around 41,922, though how busy it gets usually depends on how well the Mets play in any given season. If parents want to keep costs even lower for a family of four, there are plenty of dining options in the park.

16. Seattle Mariners

Total price for a family of four: $266.01

T-Mobile Park is another retractable-roof stadium home to a major league baseball team. In this case, the Seattle Mariners call the stadium home for up to 47,929 fans per game. The stadium’s website boasts that it offers some of the best ballpark favorites and offers multiple food options under $4 to help keep a day at the ballpark inexpensive for families.

15. Oakland Athletics

Total price for a family of four: $260.62

The famous Oakland Coliseum has been home to the Oakland Athletics since 1968. While the stadium has a capacity of 46,847, the Athletics have experienced year-long droughts with low attendance. For this reason, spending a day at the park remains firmly in the bottom half of the most expensive baseball stadiums for families, as concession prices help offset low attendance.

14. Kansas City Royals

Total price for a family of four: $243.66

Known as Kauffman Stadium, the “K” is located in Kansas City, Missouri. Built specifically for the Royals, it is often compared to Dodger Stadium as an example of modernist stadium design after its 1973 opening. Since its last renovation, the stadium can hold 37,903 people and has an array of Kansas City food favorites like BBQ and hot dogs.

13. Milwaukee Brewers

Total price for a family of four: $239.68

American Family Field is a retractable-roof stadium located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers are an often overlooked team in baseball but have a rabid fanbase, including families who love coming for the ballpark experience and food. The stadium currently holds up to 41,900 people.

12. Baltimore Orioles

Total price for a family of four: $236.26

There is only one Camden Yards in baseball, famously situated in Baltimore, Maryland. One of the original “retro” ballparks in baseball, it’s considered one of the best family-friendly sports experiences. With a capacity of 44,970, a family of four can spend a day at the ballpark for less than the cost of Disney World admission.

11. Cleveland Guardians

Total price for a family of four: $232.51

Progressive Field, home to the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, is next to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cleveland Cavaliers play. Between these two stadiums, they are well known for being some of the lower-priced sports experiences. With a capacity of 34,830, Progressive Field isn’t huge but makes for a wonderful afternoon experience for a family of four.

10. Minnesota Twins

Total price for a family of four: $228.26

The Minnesota Twins play at Target Field, located in the historic warehouse district of downtown Minneapolis. Often considered one of the best baseball experiences in the country, the stadium has a current capacity of 38,544 people. While the Twin’s previous stadium, the Metrodome, was even more iconic, the current stadium allows the team to drive even more revenue while keeping food costs down.

9. Los Angeles Angels

Total price for a family of four: $225.37

Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, has been home to the Los Angeles Angels since 1966. With a maximum capacity of 45,517, the Angels have one of the larger stadium capacities in the bottom half of this list. The stadium’s “Big A” sign is a staple of the ballpark and helps to identify the stadium from nearby roads and neighborhoods easily.

8. Detroit Tigers

Total price for a family of four: $224.74

Located in downtown Detroit, Comerica Park has been home to the Detroit Tigers and is the eighth least expensive stadium for a family of four. The Tigers held its first game at the stadium on April 11, 2000, and can seat around 41,083 people. One unique aspect of the stadium is that it still has a “keyhole” dirt strip between the mound and home plate.

7. Colorado Rockies

Total price for a family of four: $221.30

Playing in Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies have called this stadium home since 1995. The stadium can hold around 46,897 people or 50,144 if you include standing-room-only portions. The Rockies regularly sold over 32,000 seats per game in 2023, so they have enough revenue to keep food costs low for families.

6. Toronto Blue Jays

Total price for a family of four: $220.70

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays is Rogers Center, which opened in 1989 as a retractable roof stadium in downtown Toronto. With a capacity of 39,150 people, Rogers Center regularly holds all kinds of sports to drive increased revenue, which helps keep overall costs down for families throughout the baseball season.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates

Total price for a family of four: $215.70

Pittsburgh’s home of the Pirates is PNC Park, the fifth least expensive ballpark for families. Opened for the 2001 baseball season, the stadium offers a beautiful view of the Pittsburgh skyline on a clear day. The current attendance capacity is 38,747, which means plenty of room for families to come and enjoy a fun afternoon watching the Pirates taking on some of its biggest rivals.

4. Cincinnati Reds

Total price for a family of four: $213.14

Known as the Great American Ball Park, it’s only fitting that the home of the Cincinnati Reds ranks as one of the least expensive ballparks for families. Finalized in 2003, the stadium has an attendance capacity of 42,271 people, though it only offers 850 parking spaces, which seems incredibly low. However, as the Reds continue to be a middling team in baseball, attendance at the park during the season is equally small.

3. Tampa Bay Rays

Total price for a family of four: $205.01

The Tampa Bay Rays play out of Tropicana Field. The team has played in this stadium since it was launched during the 1998 Major League Baseball season. As the third least expensive stadium in baseball, the Rays ownership group has indicated they hope to build a new stadium in the near future. However, part of the reason for the team’s poor revenue is that the Rays don’t have significant attendance compared to other teams in baseball.

2. Miami Marlins

Total price for a family of four: $184.90

Known as LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins is a retractable roof stadium in Miami, Florida. The stadium was finalized in March 2012 to be ready for the 2012 season, when it was scheduled for up to 37,000 people at every home game. With a variety of food options, including some unique Miami tastes, food pricing fluctuates.

1. Arizona Diamondbacks

Total price for a family of four: $170.09

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ current home is Chase Field, a retractable-roof stadium in downtown Phoenix. First opened in 1998, Chase Field is currently ranked as the least expensive stadium to visit for a family of four. With the warm weather in Phoenix, Chase Field includes a retractable roof to regulate conditions and can hold around 48,330 people.