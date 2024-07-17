Richest NFL Team Owners NFL Week 3: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

If you’ve spent any amount of time looking at how much the rich and powerful own and control our day-to-day lives, then you’re not going tobe surprised to see some of the same names on this list. Our favorite sports teams are not immune from the whims of the obscenely wealthy, being transferredfrom city to city, people fired and hired on a dime, and decisions being madefor personal reasons that aren’t in the best interest of the team or the fans.Sports teams, especially NFLteams, have become a jewel of pride in the crowns of the ultra-wealthy, but who are the wealthiest owners in the NFL?

For this list, we looked at the public records of each NFLteam and found the richestten owners today. All these data are current as of 2024. These are the richest NFL team owners.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: Josh Allen by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

There’s not much everyday people can do to combat the power of the ultra-wealthy. If they decide to destroy, move, or alter your favorite sports team, there’s nothing you can do, but it is still interesting to learn about who controls your weekend, and when they lose, you can always pretend to yell at them on the TV.

#10 Stephen Ross

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Team : Miami Dolphins

Worth : $10.1 billion

Stephen Ross founded his company RelatedCompanies in1972. He owns more than $60 billion in real estate around the country, significantly contributing to the cost of living for Americans.His company is the biggestowner of luxury rental properties with more than 40,000 units and also owns Equinox Fitness Clubs, SoulCycle, and many restaurants.

Ross also owns the Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play, and the Miami International Autodrome whichis anF1 racing circuit.He owns several other sports companies through his other business, RSEVentures.

#9 Robert Kraft

Source: Jim Rogash / Getty Images

Team : New England Patriots

Worth : $11.1 billion

Robert Kraft is the CEOof Kraft Group, a massive holding company that hassignificant assets in packaging, sports, entertainment, paper, private equity, and yes, real estate, of course.He has owned the New England Patriots since 1994 and also ownsthe New England Revolution, an MLSteam, and Boston Uprising, an e-sports team, and other sports franchises. Under his ownership, the New England Patriots became one of the most valuable NFLteams in the league’s history, with a value of more than $7 billion.

#8 Shahid Khan

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Team : Jacksonville Jaguars

Worth : $12.2 billion

Khan is the owner of motor vehicle component company,Flex-N-Gate, along with Fulham. F.C., All Elite Wrestling, and more. He is the richestauto-parts businessman and the richestperson from Pakistan.

Khan bought the Jacksonville Jaguars in November of 2011 for $770 million whichmade him the first person of an ethnic minority to own an NFLteam. He moved to the United States when he was 16 in 1967 and bought Flex-N-Gate in 1980, turning it into the7th largest automotive parts company in America.

#7 Jerry Jones

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Team : Dallas Cowboys

Worth : $13.8 billion

Jerry Jones began his career right out of college as the executive vice president of his father’s insurance company. He also borrowed a million dollars from the Teamsters Union to start a chain of restaurants, which failed andagain borrowed more money from the union to starthis oil and gas exploration company, Jones Oil and Land Lease.

He bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million,and remains a controversial figure for Cowboys fans as he has fired several people the fans of the team liked,andwas even named the least-favorite sports personality in 2003 by Sports Illustrated. He was also one of the key people involved in getting the St. Louis Rams to move to Los Angeles.

#6 Johnson Family

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Team: New York Jets

Worth: $16 billion

Brothers Woody and Christopher Johnson are co-owners of the New York Jets. Woody bought the team backin 2000 for $635 million, the highest amount paid for a team upuntil that point. They are boththe heirs to the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) company’s pharmaceutical fortunes.

Woody served as the U.S.am ambassador to the United Kingdom under President Donald Trump as a reward for his generous monetary donations to his campaign and public support.

#5 Stan Kroenke

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Team : Los Angeles Rams

Worth : $16.2 billion

Stan Kroenke’s company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, also owns Arsenal F.C., Arsenal W.F.C., the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, Los Angeles Gladiators, and the Los Angeles Guerillas. He is married to Ann Walton Kroenke whois partof the Walton family and heiress to the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) family fortune.He didn’t have any significant business success before marrying Walton in 1974, and his subsequent business ventures were, of course,focused on buying up real estate.

Kroenke is responsible for moving the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles and trying to end the European soccer system.

#4 Jody Allen and the Paul G. Allen Trust

Source: Steve Dykes / Getty Images

Team : Seattle Seahawks

Worth : $20.3 billion

Paul Allen was one of the original co-founders of Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT) andJo Lynn “Jody” Allen is his sister. She served as the CEOof Paul’s investment company VulcanInc. Paul passed away in 2018 soJody became the sole trustee of his estate.

Jody now owns the Portland Trail Blazers, the Seattle Sounders FC, andthe Octopus super-yacht alongwiththe Seahawks.She is the president of Vulcan Productions and has producer credits for dozens of films and documentaries.

She has been accusedby five of her past security guards of sexual harassment.

#3 David Tepper

Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Team : Carolina Panthers

Worth : $20.6 billion

David Tepper is the founder and current president of Appaloosa Management, a massive hedge fund company based in Florida. He also owns the Charlotte FC.

He was given the world’s largest paycheck for a hedge fund manager, with a value of $2.2 billion, in2012,and was the third highest-earning hedge fund manager in 2018.In 2009, his company made $7 billion total, and more than $4 billion of that revenue went straight to his pockets.

Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.2 billion. He has been described as one of the worst owners in the NFLwitha 31-68 record and blazing through six head coaches since 2018.

#2 Hunt Family

Source: David Eulitt / Getty Images

Team : Kansas City Chiefs

Worth : $24.8 billion

The Hunt Family are the heirs of the Hunt Oil Company, Hunt Energy, and Hunt Petroleum family fortune.

The Kansas City Chiefs was actuallyfoundedby Lamar Hunt in 1959 andownedthe team until he died in 2006. Hunt also founded the American Football League after the NFLsaid no to his request to create a team in Dallas. The original name of the teamwas the Dallas Texans before he relocated them to Kansas City in 1963.It is now representedby his son Clark Hunt.

#1 Rob Walton

Source: walmartcorporate / Flickr

Team : Denver Broncos

Worth : $77.4 billion

Samuel Robson “Rob” Walton, our second Walton family member mentioned on this list, is an heir to the Walmart fortune. He served as the chairman of Walmart from 1992 until 2015. He sits around the 16th richest person on the planet.

Walton bought the Denver Broncos in 2022 for $4.65 billion, thoughhis ownership has yet to make any significant impact on the franchise as they remain a losing team and have not had any championship opportunities for years.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.