750,000 Fans Are Set to Descend on This College Football Tailgate Party

Football culture is one of the biggest community-building events among college towns. It brings locals, students, alumni, and visitors to gather together around the spirit of camaraderie and a cold beer. But which are the biggest and best? Here are the twelve biggest tailgate parties by attendees.

#12 University of Oregon

Typical Attendance: ~50,000

Known as a more family-friendly tailgate experience, fans head to the indoor Mo Tailgate Center where thousands of people flock to enjoy music, food, live radio broadcasts, dance competitions, and other fun activities!

#11 University of Oklahoma

Typical Attendance : ~60,000

Tailgating at the University of Oklahoma is any foodie’s dream, you will see fans with smokers cooking ribs, ribeye, steak, pork, and brisket. In addition to the standard tailgating tents, you will also see plenty of RVs.

#10 University of Washington

Typical Attendance: ~70,000

Some of the best “sailgating” around, fans bring their own or rent boats in Husky Harbor. The boat capacity is 150, and fans are packed on every inch of usable boat space. Along with the music, and drinks, fans enjoy some of the best seafood around.

#9 University of Tennessee

Typical Attendance: ~100,000

The University of Tennessee is one of three campuses where “sailgating,” is enjoyed. Boats fill the Tennessee River and are known as “Vol Navy,” where the festivities are unique and sun-soaked.

#8 University of South Carolina

Typical Attendance: ~100,000

The University of South Carolina is known as the most diverse tailgate in the nation. There are live DJs, stages, vendor stands, and lots of socialization. You can even tailgate on the “Cockaboose,” a former railcar that’s been transformed into a private tailgating space.

#7 University of Southern California

Typical Attendance : ~100,000

There are two main spots to Tailgate at USC, on-campus and in the parking lots. Students flock on-campus to enjoy food vendors, student organization-hosted tailgates, and tailgate events. Die-hard fans press in around the Coliseum to cover themselves in USC Cardinal and Gold. The marching band performs on Trousdale Parkway, a time-honored tradition. Fans can also mingle with famous alumni stars, like Snoop Dog, who is spotted there frequently.

#6 University of Wisconsin

Typical Attendance: ~100,000

Tailgating at the University of Wisconsin in Madison is an entire town affair. Tailgating happens in bars, parks, parking lots, neighborhoods, apartments, Frat Row, and near the stadium. You won’t find another fanbase with a more unique approach to tailgating.

#5 University of Mississippi

Typical Attendance: ~100,000

The “Holy Grail of Tailgating Sites”. Fans take over the Grove, a 10-acre park area filled. Student attendees dress in their Sunday best and tents are set up to be “fancy,” with chandeliers, lace, silver platters, and candelabras. The excitement culminates in the Walk of Champions, where fans swarm both sides of the sidewalk starting at the “Walk of Champions Arch,” as the team walks past.

#4 Penn State University

Typical Attendance : ~110,000

There is fun for all audiences at Penn State! Attendees describe the tailgate as, “Nittanyville,” as the number of tents resembles a city. Besides grilling, the Fan Fest, and the Dietz & Watson Tailgate Show, it’s a tradition to barhop around the stadium.

#3 Ohio State University

Typical Attendance: ~110,000

For the low price of $10, you can tailgate at Ohio State anywhere there is space. There is even a specific “Sober Tailgating,” area. Fans are known for being friendly and many bring tons of extras of everything to share.

#2 Louisiana State University (LSU)

Typical Attendance: ~350,000

At LSU, the celebrations start more than 24 hours before the start of the game. LSU sells tailgate packages that include a 25+ person capacity, tent, flat screens, outdoor furniture, fans, and bellhop service.

#1 University of Alabama

Typical Attendance: ~785,000

“Roll Tide,” rings out frequently around the tailgate scene enjoying, “yellowhammer,” cocktails, and sport houndstooth pattern décor. Crimson Tide has one of the largest fan bases, and home games are known as one of the top sports destinations in the country.