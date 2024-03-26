Most Popular Cities According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

With so many great cities all over the U.S., there is no shortage of choices for baby boomers to visit and live. If you consider that by 2030, the baby boomer generation will be at retirement age, they might be considering a move. For many boomers who have lived in one place their entire lives, change can be a great thing.

A move for boomers might mean arriving at a new destination that has more activities and a better lifestyle. When you consider that boomers have the most wealth of those currently buying homes, upgrading to a new city is also a consideration.

With this in mind, let’s jump right into the most popular cities according to baby boomers in 2024. We’ll draw from data compiled by expert sites like YouGov and list the most popular cities in descending order until we hit number one.

10. Las Vegas

The 10th most popular city with boomers, Las Vegas might be a surprise on this list but it shouldn’t be. If you can look past the bright lights of the strip, Las Vegas is teeming with world-class activities. Boomers who love fine dining will find world-class places to eat, many of which have celebrity chefs attached. Gourmet dining is the norm in Las Vegas, which makes it a great way to spend retirement.

Viva Las Vegas

Beyond food, Las Vegas is also home to more shopping than you can ever hope to discover. Between The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace or The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, there are plenty of expensive items you can buy in the Las Vegas area. When you’re done shopping, go enjoy some spa treatments at any of the local hotels and rejuvenate your skin and body.

9. Boston

One of the most important and oldest cities in the U.S., Boston has long held appeal for people of all ages. Baby boomers who love history will find so much to enjoy in the Boston area. Whether it’s the USS Constitution or Freedom Trail, there is never a shortage of things to do. Boston also boasts world-class museums and the world-renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Retirement Is Coming, Retirement Is Coming

As an older city, Boston is also home to some of the greatest places to learn. Both Harvard and MIT call Boston home, so you know it’s full of things to learn. Of course, if you want to skip learning and just play outside, take a walk into the Boston Commons area and enjoy life. Not to mention you have great sports teams to enjoy all year round like the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and New England Patriots.

8. San Diego

The most popular city in California for boomers, San Diego’s great weather is arguably the best reason for its popularity. Boasting mild temperatures all year long, San Diego residents don’t worry about snow. Of course, great weather means plenty of outdoor fun, which can be spread out between Mission Beach and Coronado Beach.

Catch Some Waves

If you’re a boomer up for a challenge, it’s easy to take on plenty of water activities. Whether it’s sailing, kayaking, or learning to surf, San Diego has it all. If you want to stay out of the water, San Diego’s Museum of Art and Old Globe Theatre are great places to visit and will entertain you all year long.

7. San Antonio

As the seventh most popular city, San Antonio is also the most popular city in Texas for boomers. When you consider San Antonio has a lower(er) cost of living than other areas in Texas, it’s no surprise it’s so popular. This means housing costs are affordable so boomers can spend their money on enjoying life rather than on a home.

It’s Better in Texas

Beyond being a less expensive place to live, San Antonio has a mild climate that makes it a joy to be outside all year long. Home to excellent medical care, San Antonio is a great place to stay no matter what the later years of a boomer’s life will bring. Plus, you get a ton of outdoor activities to help feel good.

6. Tampa

Unlike South Florida, which is just scorching hot, Tampa is just a bit more mild. Still, you get the benefit of sunshine and warmth all year round. Without a cold winter, Tampa is all about the outdoors with close proximity to the beach, boats, and all the sand you could ever want. As a bonus, Clearwater Beach isn’t too far away, so there’s even more to see and do.

Florida Sun All Day

As a heavy retirement area, Tampa is full of retirees and active adult communities. Florida is home to many gated communities, of which many are 55 and over that cater to boomer residents. This means you have activities geared toward an older crowd with golfing, clubhouse activities, and social events.

5. Charlotte

Any boomers thinking about retirement and wanting a mild climate will find Charlotte the perfect place to land. Unlike Florida which can be hot all year, Charlotte has no such issues. You get all four seasons but not to the extreme so shoveling snow is an unlikely possibility more than a handful of times per year. On the other hand, having four seasons means plenty of outdoor activities.

Welcome to Charlotte

Where Charlotte shines is with its cultural scene. Full of life, there’s so much to see and do around the area that boomers will love. There are museums galore and plenty of performing arts for when you want something indoors. However, if it’s outdoor life you want, expect to be able to hike and fish as often as you want.

4. Colorado Springs

If you have never been to Colorado Springs and the Foothill Mountains, you are very much missing out. There is no question that boomers will take one look at this area and fall in love. Between all of the camping and exploring you can do, Colorado Springs is just beautiful all year round. Plus, it has almost 300 days of sun per year, so outdoor activities are a must.

Colorado Is Springing

With all of the outdoor activity available, boomers looking for a healthier lifestyle will be thrilled. This is very much an area that begs you to golf, horseback ride, fish, rock climb, and just walk all over. As a bonus, Colorado Springs’s population has increased in recent years with retirement-age residents who love the picture-perfect view from their porches.

3. Denver

As is a theme with the top options on this list, Denver is a town with lots to do outdoors. If there is one thing we’re learning about city popularity with boomers, it’s that outdoor activities are a must. Well, Denver has a very vibrant and active lifestyle that blends well with the active boomer. With 300 days of sun per year, Denver comes alive during the warmer months.

Mile High Retirement

Where Denver arguably shines the best is with its scenic atmosphere. The mountains in the background give a postcard view of your new home. Whether it’s taking walks in Washington Park or visiting Red Rocks Park, boomers will find so much to enjoy outdoors. If you want to go inside, Denver is home to more breweries than beer lovers can ever live near.

2. New Orleans

The second most popular city for baby boomers, New Orleans is home to a vibrant history. Famous for its hospitality as much as Mardi Gras, New Orleans welcomes all newcomers with open arms. Between the incredible and unique culture, plenty of outstanding food options, and a charm unlike any other, it’s hardly surprising baby boomers are gravitating toward New Orleans.

It’s a Party

If you’re a baby boomer who loves music, New Orleans is the place to be. Whether it’s jazz or the blues, music is a part of New Orleans as much as Mardi Gras and beignets. Plus, there is so much to see and do. Whether it’s taking a walk to historical sites like Jackson Square or taking a ride on one of the New Orleans paddle boats, boomers will never want for activity.

1. Nashville

Best known as “Music City” with its deep history of country music, Nashville has exploded in popularity over the last decade or so. Perhaps most notable is Nashville’s southern hospitality which welcomes everyone. This means baby boomers will really enjoy being welcomed to a new area and new community.

Nashville Rocks

Better yet, Nashville is home to an incredible dining scene. Between southern dishes and standalone innovative locations, you’ll never want for something good to eat. There is just something to love about the food that comes out of Middle Tennessee. This means plenty of outdoor adventures to keep you occupied during the warmer months. The more activity the better as boomers want to take full advantage of retirement.

