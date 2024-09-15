This Baseball Star’s Popularity Has Tanked Among Millennials Philip Rozenski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to baseball and millennials, there is a growing movement that is overlooking the sport because games take too long. As such, sports like basketball and football that move faster are grabbing more attention. However, baseball is still the second most popular sport in the country, which means there are still players millennials love but also hate.

To find the names of players millennials are not so hot with, we look to data provided by YouGov, which uses survey results from the second quarter of 2024. From this study, YouGov has compiled a list of players to uncover exactly which names millennials have soured on for various reasons, including poor play or being part of a team once accused of cheating.

Why Is This So Important?

Baseball generates billions of dollars annually through ticket sales, concessions, and big-name sponsors, which is highly relevant to the 24/7 Wall Street audience. Many of the names and brands we regularly cover on this website, including Ford, Verizon, Nike, Budweiser, and Chevrolet, all play a significant role in driving major league baseball revenue.

16. Josh Hader

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 36%

Indeed, Josh Hader is on this list even a few years after his racist tweet incident. It’s hard for millennials to forget this occurred, regardless of how well he plays on the field. Millennials consider Hader’s behavior unforgettable and one of the worst things any player they should look up to can do.

15. Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 36%

It’s awkward to see Fernando Tatis, Jr. on this list, considering Padres fans were in love with him two years ago. Of course, it didn’t help that in September 2023, Tatis was accused of cheating by a Triple-A pitcher, which immediately brought on boos from millennial Padres fans.

14. Jose Abreu

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 36%

Calling Jose Abreu one of the worst free agent signings in Astros history is just one of the many insults millennial baseball fans think of when his name surfaces in conversation. One time, fans of Abreu were concerned that he was trying too hard on the field and wasn’t listening enough to the coaches to see serious improvements.

13. Miguel Andujar

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 36%

If you ask a millennial what they don’t like about Miguel Andujar, you might have difficulty getting a straight answer. For this reason, his presence on this list is a bit of a mystery, but it’s clear he was never a star in the lineup when he wore a Yankees uniform.

12. Zack Greinke

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 36%

One of the biggest reasons millennial fans are out of love with Zack Greinke is that he didn’t thank the fans when he won the Cy Young award. Fans also complain that he is abrasive on and off the field, a huge red flag for millennials who want to see a baseball player be a better person.

11. Mike Moustakas

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 34%

Mike Moustakas is another ball player who gets up to bat and often is on the receiving end of a whole lot of boos. While Moustakas has historically been a good third baseman, playing for the White Sox in 2024 on a team on its worst-ever winning streak isn’t helping him earn back any millennial fans.

10. Corey Seager

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 34%

Many people like Corey Seager’s emotional intelligence on the field, but he’s still not as popular with millennials as he could be. Dodger fans, in particular, were unhappy with him not wanting to stay with the team and letting money, above all else, influence his decision-making to seek a trade.

9. Josh Bell

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 34%

If you go on to Reddit, you’ll find far too many millennials trying to make excuses for why Josh Bell isn’t that bad. If the conversation around any ball player gets to the point where it’s nothing but excuses for on-the-field play, it’s pretty clear why Josh Bell deserves a spot on this list.

8. Manny Machado

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 34%

After a short stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, millennials have fallen out of love with Manny Machado. While his name is well-known across baseball, his bad-boy reputation has earned him a negative reaction from millennials whenever he comes up to bat.

7. Javier Baez

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

After Chicago fell in love with Javier Baez and helped the team win its first World Series in over a century, he seemingly fell off the planet. Baez’s decline in the game has led fans in Detroit to think he’s out of his depth, and without any meaningful pressure to perform, he simply isn’t living up to the same potential he displayed in Chicago.

6. Charlie Blackmon

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

Millennials are prone to call Charlie Blackmon’s recent on-field performance underwhelming. There’s a widely shared opinion that he isn’t as aggressive as he could be, and overall frustration within the Rockies franchise may be falling on Blackmon’s shoulders as one of the more prominent faces of the team.

5. Francisco Lindor

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

Every time Francisco Lindor walks up to the plate to take a swing, there’s a chorus of boos, even from his home crowd. This has happened for years after New York Mets fans, millennials included, didn’t hide their feelings around Lindor’s play. His play has improved after a pretty down year in 2021, but not enough to win back his millennial fanbase.

4. George Springer

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

A 2017 Houston Astros World Series team member accused of stealing signs, George Springer, is unlikely to see his popularity climb. While he might be an All-Star outfielder, shaking off the stain that is a scandal of this magnitude will always have fans looking at Springer with untrustworthy eyes.

3. Salvador Perez

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

There’s a good reason to like Salvador Perez, as he’s one of the better catchers in the game right now from a pure statistics standpoint. However, he has yet to endear himself to millennial fans who don’t get excited at the idea of Perez ever being a Hall of Fame contender.

2. Carlos Correa

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 33%

It should come as no surprise that Carlos Correa was a prominent Houston Astros member who was accused of cheating and sign stealing. This has undoubtedly impacted millennials’ opinions of Correa as a player and teammate. While he might be an above-average player, it’s unlikely he’ll ever earn the respect or trust of millennial fans again.

1. Gleyber Torres

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 29%

For many millennials, Gleyber Torres is the least popular ball player, likely because expectations for him are too high. There have long been concerns over his leg kick throwing him off balance, but also that his rookie season wasn’t all that outstanding. Additionally, there’s also a belief that if he wasn’t in Yankee Stadium’s pressure cooker, he might be a stronger performer.