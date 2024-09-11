Why 93% of Baby Boomers Won’t Cheer for This Baseball Player Bee Bonnet / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

The least popular baseball players have very little in common. Some of the players on this list are All-Stars. A few players listed have been on World Series teams. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



In baseball, for every Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani, there are many players whose names most people don’t recognize or just plain dislike. This is especially true for baby boomers who don’t make any effort to hide their opinions of both teams and players they won’t cheer for. For better or worse, disliking players and teams is just a part of being a sports fan.

When it comes to actually discovering the baseball player names baby boomers don’t like, we turn to data from YouGov. This company compiled a second quarter 2024 survey that looks at the most popular contemporary baseball players from most popular to least. With this data set, you can look at which baseball players you’re most likely to hear disdain about from baby boomers in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

zieusin / Shutterstock.com

As America’s second most popular sport, baseball has significant value in all the cities where its games are played. Baseball is a revenue driver all year round, from local jobs to huge sponsorships with major companies and brands we regularly cover 24/7. Even when baseball is not in season, these teams still generate money for the cities and employees supporting these ballclubs.

15. Mike Moustakas

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

If you ever watch a game and Mike Moustakas comes up to bat, wait for the boos. None of this is to say Moustakas is the worst player in baseball. He was good enough to make it to the major leagues, after all. Still, he didn’t find consistency with the Cincinnati Reds, and baseball fans were stunned when the Los Angeles Angels moved to acquire a sub-par player who only had 31 RBIs in 65 games.

14. Hyun-Jin Ryu

Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

It’s hard to imagine why Hyun-Jin Ryu is so low on this list, as he has an incredible command of baseball. Ryu has shown all he can do for someone with a five-pitch selection, but being ranked on this list is a testament to baby boomers not caring as much about his pitch selection as how often he can win.

13. Yu Darvish

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

As soon as Yu Darvish started to find trouble in Chicago, it was obvious that fans were turning on him. Darvish’s promise for the Dodgers and the Cubs was high, but his 107-88 baseball record shows he hasn’t met expectations. Undoubtedly, baby boomers who expected far more out of Darvish are no longer big fans.

12. Gerrit Cole

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

Playing for the New York Yankees is an all-or-nothing experience if you aren’t giving it your all. If Yankee fans, baby boomers, or others perceive that you are not playing 100%, you can expect a lot of anger. This frustration has allowed some baby boomers to explain that Gerrit Cole may be one of the most overrated players in baseball, or at least that’s how the boomer crowd sees it.

11. Francisco Lindor

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

Francisco Lindor is one of the names on this list, and it has long been a talking point about whether he’s one of the best players ever or not. As a member of the New York Mets, Lindor is used to a crowd that only wants to see the best from its players, and while the stats show Lindor is very good, it might be something baby boomers and Mets fans, in particular, have a hard time accepting.

10. Andrew Benintendi

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 11%

In 2024, Andrew Benintendi is having a rough go at the game, as is his team, the Chicago White Sox, which is having one of its worst seasons ever. These two combined disappointments undoubtedly contribute to Benintendi’s placement on this list. There is also a question about his defensive skills as an outfielder and whether he was above average.

9. Gleyber Torres

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 10%’

Ask any baby boomer who has watched decades of baseball pitching. Their first complaint about Gleyber Torres is undoubtedly his balance. Torres has been the subject of much discussion over whether or not his arm is weak or if he is simply unbalanced because of a high leg kick. If it is a balance issue, it can affect his delivery and would explain his low popularity with the boomer crowd.

8. Walker Buehler

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 10%

The tide on Walker Buehler has turned, as fans who loved him as recently as a few years ago have fallen out of love. On Reddit and other sports websites, Buehler is consistently talked about as if something is wrong with him, and there is now a lack of trust in having him on the mound for more than an inning or two.

7. Salvador Perez

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 10%

Salvador Perez is another peculiar baseball player that baby boomers don’t seem to favor, yet he has seemingly done little wrong. With 48 home runs as a catcher, Perez is the current record holder for the most home runs. He has seen plenty of success on the field and is not controversial off the field. However, Kansas City Royal fans are seemingly shifting to the idea that Perez is now overrated.

6. Mike Soroka

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 10%

With the Chicago White Sox playing the way they have lately, it’s no surprise that pitcher Mike Soroka is ranked so low on this list. Only 10% of baby boomers have a favorable opinion, which must be hard for any player who has put six years into the major leagues to accept. Still, calling Soroka “above average” is about as good of a compliment as you’ll find from any baby boomer.

5. Chris Archer

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 9%

If you look back at Chris Archer’s news over the past few years, there’s a lot of talk about how he never fulfilled his potential. For this reason, baby boomers may have once believed Chris Archer could be a top-rotation pitcher, but this isn’t the case anymore.

4. Nolan Arenado

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 9%

Having been in baseball since 2013, Nolan Arenado has accomplished quite a bit. It’s hard to understand why Nolan Arenado isn’t more popular as an eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner. Many baby boomers may see Arenado as an overrated player who doesn’t have the same power at bat as he used to.

3. Charlie Blackmon

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 8%

Charlie Blackmon is another curious case of a ball player who has consistently produced but has fallen out of favor with fans. There is no question he’s not at the top of his game anymore, but after being in the league for 13 years and having 1,784 hits, there’s only so much you can expect from a player who is 38 years old and still a starting outfielder.

2. George Springer

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 8%

If George Springer had played for any team other than the Houston Astros early in his career, it might not have been unreasonable to think he was more popular. Unfortunately, after being named the 2017 World Series MVP, Springer was later asked about the team’s cheating scandal and gave a generic response that angered boomer-aged baseball fans.

1. Kenley Jansen

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 7%

The least popular baseball player, according to baby boomers, Kenley Jansen, has done something wrong. Considering Jansen has overcome a heart condition to play a game he loves, it’s disappointing to see him as the least-liked baseball player due to his irregular availability in the lineup, even though he has 400 saves and a couple of All-Star appearances.