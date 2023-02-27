The 10 Biggest Technology Companies With an Over 30% Net Margin

Investors are always on the lookout for stocks that deliver profits consistently. When talking about profits, there is no better metric than the net profit margin. A company with a high net margin is considered to be more efficient in converting sales into real profits.

Moreover, a company regularly making profits is in a better position to reward stakeholders and maintain a hefty cash reserve. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest technology companies with an over 30% net margin.

We used market capitalization data as of Feb 24, 2023 to rank the 10 biggest technology companies with an over 30% net margin.

10. Evertec

Founded in 1998, Evertec provides transaction services. Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) shares are up by over 11% in the last three months but remain in the red for the last 12 months, down by over 11%.

As of the time of this writing, Evertec shares are trading at around $36.60 with a 52-week range of $30.17 to $42.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.2 billion.

9. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Founded in 2009, this company develops and sells semiconductors and modules. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares are down by almost 2% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to more than 11%.

As of the time of this writing, MACOM Technology Solutions shares are trading at around $67.30 with a 52-week range of $42.85 to $72.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.6 billion.

8. Universal Display

Founded in 1994, this company develops and sells organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) shares are up by more than 18% in the last three months but are down almost 18% for the last 12 months.

As of the time of this writing, Universal Display shares are trading at around $131 with a 52-week range of $89.41 to $176.41, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6 billion.

7. Black Knight

Founded in 1962, this company offers integrated software, data and analytics solutions. Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares are up by almost 1% in the last three months, capping their 12-month return at more than 12%.

As of the time of this writing, Black Knight shares are trading at around $62.90 with a 52-week range of $53.85 to $79.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9.9 billion.

6. Verisign

Founded in 1995, this company offers domain name registry services and internet infrastructure. Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares are up by almost 2% in the last three months but remain in the red for the last 12 months, down almost 6%.

As of the time of this writing, Verisign shares are trading at around $198.80 with a 52-week range of $155.25 to $228.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21 billion.

5. Arista Networks

Founded in 2004, this company develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares are up by almost 1% for the last three months and the last 12 months.

As of the time of this writing, Arista Networks shares are trading at around $134 with a 52-week range of $89.12 to $145.17, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $41 billion.

4. KLA

Founded in 1997, this company provides process control and yield management solutions to companies operating in the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares are up by over 2% in the last three months, capping their 12-month return at about 9%.

As of the time of this writing, KLA shares are trading at around $382 with a 52-week range of $250.20 to $429.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $52 billion.

3. Texas Instruments

Founded in 1930, this company develops and sells semiconductors. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are down by almost 3% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to around 1%.

As of the time of this writing, Texas Instruments shares are trading at around $169 with a 52-week range of $144.46 to $191.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $153 billion.

2. Broadcom

Founded in 1961, this company develops and sells semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up by over 10% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to around -1%.

As of the time of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading at around $575 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $645.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $240 billion.

1. Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company provides software, services, devices and solutions. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up by almost 3% in the last three months, bringing their 12-month return to around -14%.

As of the time of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading at around $252.60 with a 52-week range of $213.43 to $315.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.86 trillion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk