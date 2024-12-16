Nvidia CEO Huang's Net Worth Tops $117 Billion Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang now has a net worth similar to Walmart heirs Jim Walton, Rob Walton, and Alice Walton. That number is $117 billion. There is a huge difference. Huang made his money as an entrepreneur. The Waltons inherited their money from their father, Sam Walton, the founder of the largest employer in the country, at 1.6 million people, and the largest company by revenue at $648 billion.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Huang’s net worth has jumped $73 billion this year to $117 billion. The only people with larger gains are Elon Musk (up $226 billion to $455 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (up $91 billion to $219 billion).

Huang, born in Taiwan, moved to the United States in 1971. After graduating from Samford, he founded Nvidia in 1993. It was primarily a graphic chip and gaming chip designer for almost two decades. By 2012, it launched the early versions of its artificial intelligence (AI) chip line. However, it continued to operate in the shadow of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), the leading chip company in the world since the 1990s.

As AI chips became the core of enterprise computing, Nvidia’s stock started to take off. In the past five years, Intel stock has been down 22%, the S&P 500 has been up 91%, and Nvidia has been 2,297% higher. Nvidia has the third largest market cap of any company in the world at $3.29 trillion. Intel’s is $88 billion. Huang owns almost 4% of Nvidia.

A handful of tech founders can be considered Huang’s peers. Each has a net worth above $100 billion. They include Elon Musk of Tesla, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Alphabet, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Huang joined the list most recently. If AI has the future that some expect, Huang may become richer than them all.

