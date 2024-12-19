Nvidia Attacks AWS

AWS (formally known as Amazon Web Services) may have a new rival. This could be a huge problem because AWS is Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) earnings engine, and most analysts believe it is also the primary reason Amazon’s stock has done so well. The new competition could be from Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has started renting servers for its artificial intelligence (AI) storage operation. Nvidia also provides chips to AWS.
According to The Information, based on documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, “And in a little-noticed disclosure, it told investors that in the long run it could generate $150 billion in revenue from software and cloud services—more than either Nvidia or AWS currently generates annually.” This means there is a chance that Nvidia could eventually be the largest cloud company in the world. AWS is in first place in this sector, and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is second. Nvidia also counts Microsoft as one of its largest customers.
To show the potential scale of the Nvidia plan, AWS had revenue of $27.5 billion in the most recent quarter, up 20% from the same quarter the year before. Operating income rose 49% to $10.4 billion. This is against Amazon’s total revenue for the quarter of $158.9 billion, up 11% from the same quarter in 2023. Amazon’s total net income for the entire company was $15.3 billion, up 54%. What is most notable is the AWS operating income was 68% of Amazon’s total. Over time, Amazon’s earnings have become increasingly dependent on AWS.
Amazon’s stock has done well this year. It is up 45% against an S&P 500 increase of 24%. Nvidia’s shares are up 160%. Nvidia is not a large player in data center-based AI. If that changes, Amazon will have a major headache.
Nvidia Price Prediction and Forecast
