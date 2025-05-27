Samsung Tops Apple in Watch Business LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartwatch does not earn as much money as the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. However, in the most recently reported quarter, “Wearables,” which included the Apple Watch, posted revenue of $7.5 billion of the company’s $94.4 billion total. It is another Apple product that tethers people to the Apple ecosystem and helps retain consumers.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartwatch lost to primary global rival Samsung in a recent customer satisfaction study.

The iPhone tied with Samsung’s Galaxy in the smartphone category.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Apple lost to its primary global rival, Samsung, in the new American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Telecommunications, Cell Phone, and Smartwatch Study 2025. In the Smartwatch category, Apple scored 80, while Samsung scored 83.

ACSI’s new study ranked products and services on a scale from 0 to 100. It was in the market for 12 months, ending in March, and it rated wireless networks, cell networks, smartphones, and watches.

The iPhone tied with Samsung in the smartphone category with a score of 81. When AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile promote smartphones, the iPhone is at the head of the list, with Samsung second. Samsung’s market-leading Galaxy products run Google’s Android operating system, while the iPhone runs Apple’s iOS.

According to ACSI, “Smartwatches are rated highest for their physical traits, including durability (81), design (81), and screen resolution/quality (80).” There may be a reason smartwatch sales are below those of smartphones. “Smartwatch users rate their service experience noticeably lower compared to cell phone users.”

Smartwatches were rated across several categories. These included Bluetooth connection, screen resolution, speed and performance, the ability to track sleep patterns, audio quality, GPS, battery life, ease of making calls and texts, speed of repairs, and the helpfulness of company technicians.

Apple may face challenges it has not faced in years. The Trump administration has said it will impose 25% tariffs on its products brought into the United States. The administration says Apple should make its products in America, not India or China. High tariffs would sharply raise the retail prices of its products. It is too early to say if the breadth and quality of its product line will help it.

Why Is No One Talking About Apple’s Long-Term Artificial Intelligence Plans?