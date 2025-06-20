Recent iPhone Sales Soar Kyu3a / Wikimedia Commons

Preliminary findings in tech research firm Counterpoint’s Market Pulse Global Monthly Smartphone Sales Report are that iPhone sales were extremely strong. According to the report, “iPhone sales grew a healthy 15% YoY in April and May, first two months of Q2 2025. This is Apple’s highest market share for these two months combined post pandemic.”

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone sales have been strong in recent months.

Expected price increases due to tariffs are one reason for the increased demand.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has posted sales declines in this period for three years. The reversal of the trend was largely due to the United States and China. “Both US and China returned to positive YoY growth after three years of declines in this less seasonal period,” the authors wrote.

There are probably two reasons for the jump. One is that U.S. consumers want to buy an iPhone before tariffs as high as 25% raise prices. The other is that Apple has offered “attractive” prices in China.

Counterpoint also noted that iPhone sales in Japan had risen. Demand for the new iPhone 16e, a compact version of the product, triggered the increase. Sales in India have also risen. That market has changed, according to the report: “The iPhone is the most aspirational tech product for tech-savvy consumers here.”

The news is particularly good because Samsung, Apple’s greatest global smartphone competition, has introduced new foldable phones. Moreover, Apple has had some success in China, where local companies such as Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have strong footholds.

Apple’s iPhone sales remain constrained because it has not launched the advanced artificial intelligence (AI) product it said would be part of its new iOS. The company says this will not be released until next year. This has disappointed some consumers and affected demand.

While consumers worldwide cannot evaluate Apple’s new AI today, it has not undermined sales as much as some experts who follow the company thought it would.

Why Is No One Talking About Apple’s Long-Term Artificial Intelligence Plans?