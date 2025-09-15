Nvidia Gets Slammed by China

Technology
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 15, 2025
After a year of ups and downs, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been slammed by antitrust authorities in China. The decision could destabilize what is already an unsteady relationship with the world’s second-largest economy. It revolves around the buyout of Mellanox, a company Nvidia acquired in 2020. The price tag was $6.9 billion.
“The NVIDIA Mellanox end-to-end network management solutions enable monitoring, management, analytics and visibility, from the edge, to the data center and cloud,” according to the parent. Put in plain English, this means it makes data centers more efficient, which is a key function as data centers eat up more chips, more money, and more electricity. The Chinese government approved the deal based on an ongoing supply of its technology to local companies. Its new ruling says Nvidia did not keep up its end of the bargain.
The announcement came from the State Administration for Market Regulation. Nvidia has disclosed the risk. The world’s most valuable company has done everything it can to improve its footprint in China’s giant artificial intelligence (AI) market.
Nvidia’s China efforts have been bounced around by both the U.S. and Chinese governments. Recently, the Trump administration said it wanted 15% of Nvidia’s Chinese sales. Before that, there was government concern about Nvidia selling its most powerful AI chip to Chinese companies. These sales might help China best the United States in the war for AI supremacy. Nvidia was allowed to sell a less powerful chip called the H20.
Once the H20 deal seemed to be in place, Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented that the H20 was only Nvidia’s fourth most powerful chip, and it would give China little AI advantage. The Chinese government began to agitate for Chinese companies to use chips developed within the country. The government characterized Lutnick’s comments as an insult.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently said China sales would be unlikely to become a major part of the company’s revenue, at least in the short term. There was optimism that the H20 product deal would solve that.
The China antitrust action may not hurt Nvidia’s tiny Chinese sales, because there is a chance they would never amount to much.
