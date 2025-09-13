Nvidia Being Thrown Out Of China

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The idea was that as AI grew in China, its companies would need the most powerful AI chips. The supplier of these was to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). China might be able to match America’s AI success, and it showed major progress when it released DeepSeek. It became apparent that day that this challenge had begun. It began a ping-pong match about whether Nvidia could sell chips to China at all.

Key Points Nvidia Wants To Win In China

Local Companies Present A Challenge

Nvidia saw China as a multibillion-dollar market. The Trump Administration feared China could use the Nvidia chips to challenge the US AI lead. Finally, there was an agreement that Nvidia could sell chips to China, but not its most powerful models. The compromise might have worked. However, there was still a concern that Nvidia’s best chips could be bought and funneled through other countries to the Chinese tech industry.

The new plan did not hold together for long for another reason. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented that the chips China was getting were much worse than Nvidia’s best products. “We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best stuff,” He said. He planned to get China “addicted” to US technology, which would stop the country’s effort to build its own.

China immediately made it clear that what Lutnick said did not matter. Its own tech companies would build world-class chips. A top Chinese tech official said that his country would move away from America’s best chips completely. “It’s unfortunate to see that we in Asia, including China, are emulating the US when it comes to developing algorithms and large models,” Wei Shaojun, a professor at Beijing-based Tsinghua University, commented.

At about the same time Wei Shaojun issued his caution, The Information reported that China’s tech giants Alibaba and Baidu had started to use chips made locally. Gizmodo reported that Nvidia’s sudden reversal of fortunes occurred quickly. “Just when Nvidia thought all was finally well, Beijing started raising concerns about the new Nvidia chips coming into China having kill switches and backdoors, urging Chinese companies to not use them.” The Chinese government and some Chinese tech leaders have the desire to have their companies at the center of their AI plans. China has already done this, recently, with both smartphones and EVs.

When Nvidia announced its most recent earnings, it said it had not been successful with the chips it was allowed to sell into the Chinese market. The Chinese government plans to make sure it stays that way.