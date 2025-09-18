S&P 500
6,652.50
+0.54%
Dow Jones
46,221.00
+0.27%
Nasdaq 100
24,558.10
+1.10%
Russell 2000
2,451.83
+1.65%
FTSE 100
9,249.80
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
46,010.60
+2.29%
Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut
Home > Technology > Nvidia May Never Return to China

Technology

Nvidia May Never Return to China

Nvidia May Never Return to China

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 6:40 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has nearly lost access to the Chinese market in the recent past. Yesterday, new rules set by China’s powerful government mean Nvidia may not return at all. It will be a large blow to the AI chip company’s future. China could have been its second-largest artificial intelligence market in the world.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) has lost access to the Chinese market and may never return.
  • China has decided not to depend on a U.S. product in the AI race.

China has finally decided that dumbed-down Nvidia ships will undermine its ability to challenge the Americans for the lead in AI, which both nations believe is the future of technology. Nvidia faced a potential ban from the Trump administration, which threatened its chance to have Chinese customers earlier this year. Trump said in March he would block sales of its H20 chip, and then quickly reversed himself. Rather, Trump insisted that for each chip Nvidia sold in China, the U.S. government would get 15% of the purchase price.

All along this path, the White House was adamant that Nvidia’s most powerful chips could not be available to the Chinese.

Chinese Response

WoodyAlec / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

China had an angry reaction when U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick commented in June that the Nvidia chips sold in China were the fourth-best chips Nvidia made: “We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best. The fourth one down, we want to keep China using it. We want to keep having the Chinese use the American technology stack, because they still rely upon it.” China, he was saying, would not be able to match the U.S. in AI development if the chips it bought were inferior to those available in the United States.

China decided to do what it had before when U.S.-made tech advances might hurt it. The nation would make its own chips that could rival Nvidia’s best products. Huge Chinese tech company Huawei said it could match Nvidia’s flagship products now. Huawei is already among the world’s largest smartphone makers and is also the provider of the most advanced electric vehicle technology. Based on that prowess, its AI chip claims may be true.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said months ago that China might never be a large customer. He could see the writing on the wall. There was no guarantee that the U.S. and Chinese governments would reach an agreement that would create a large commercial relationship between China’s AI industry and Nvidia’s world-class products. Only recently, China’s government said Nvidia had violated its anti-trust laws. It was another hurdle for the company to clear.

The Chinese government has told its tech companies to avoid using Nvidia chips. One reason is security concerns. That is nothing more than a smokescreen. China is forcing AI chip independence.

Huawei appears to have caught up to Nvidia in the ability to power AI with its own chips. The Chinese have also argued that the chips they make are sufficient to advance AI. They are not bluffing this time. They know that depending on a U.S. product in the AI race can only hurt its advance in the competition.

Nvidia Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © JohanSjolander / E+ via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Nvidia Thrown Out of China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 25, 2025

Nvidia Thrown Out of China

China would prefer AI chips made by local manufacturers over those from Nvidia. Can CEO Jensen Huang broker peace between…
Nvidia Being Thrown Out Of China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 13, 2025

Nvidia Being Thrown Out Of China

The idea was that as AI grew in China, its companies would need the most powerful AI chips. The supplier…
Nvidia Faces Dangerous China Competition
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 28, 2025

Nvidia Faces Dangerous China Competition

Huawei Technologies may soon make chips that compete with the most advanced products from Nvidia. China will not need to…
Nvidia Gets Slammed by China
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 15, 2025

Nvidia Gets Slammed by China

Chinese antitrust authorities have slammed Nvidia. However, this action may not hurt much the chipmaker’s tiny sales in China.
Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China
Rich Duprey | Jul 15, 2025

Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China

A Pivotal Decision for Nvidia Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced it had secured U.S. government approval to resume sales of its H20…
Chance for Nvidia, AMD China Rebound Hit by Domestic Chip Drive
Rich Duprey | Aug 12, 2025

Chance for Nvidia, AMD China Rebound Hit by Domestic Chip Drive

A Fragile Foothold in China Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) recently secured U.S. approval to resume sales of…
Beijing’s Chip Crackdown: Was Nvidia Just Locked Out of China Forever?
Rich Duprey | Sep 17, 2025

Beijing’s Chip Crackdown: Was Nvidia Just Locked Out of China Forever?

For years, China stood as a powerhouse market for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose graphics processing units (GPUs) fuelled everything from gaming…
New Export Rules Bludgeon Chip Equipment Stocks
Paul Ausick | Oct 10, 2022

New Export Rules Bludgeon Chip Equipment Stocks

New rules adopted by the U.S. Commerce Department have hit chipmakers and semiconductor equipment makers hard.
Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?
Rich Duprey | Aug 25, 2025

Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?

Will a 53% Sales Surge Trigger a Collapse? Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the linchpin of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 305,412,428
+$7.20
+28.90%
$32.10
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,763,952
+$44.41
+10.44%
$469.81
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 4,948,445
+$45.93
+10.31%
$491.43
KLA
KLAC Vol: 699,575
+$83.83
+8.47%
$1,073.70
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,787,222
+$24.72
+7.71%
$345.28

Top Losing Stocks

Darden Restaurants
DRI Vol: 3,328,357
-$18.78
8.99%
$190.01
FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 995,377
-$18.63
5.54%
$317.41
Nucor
NUE Vol: 1,419,478
-$6.66
4.66%
$136.15
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 4,005,454
-$2.68
3.51%
$73.76
S&P Global
SPGI Vol: 733,876
-$18.03
3.31%
$526.07