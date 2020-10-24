AT&T Has The Most Disappointing Big Company Stock This Year

AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) stock has posted the worst performance of any large-cap company this year. It is off by 27% in 2020, which is more than any stock among the 50 public corporations with the highest market capitalizations. Over the same period, the S&P 500 is higher by 7%.

The AT&T drop is staggering compared to the top five company’s based on market capitalization. Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are higher by 89%. Microsoft Corp’s are up 58%. Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) is up 82%. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are up by 29%. Facebook, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) are higher by 53%.

Total operating revenue fell by 5% $42.3 billion in the most recent quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. EPS dropped 22% to $.39 for the same period. Long term debt is a massive $153 billion.

And, the stock continues to fall despite an impressive dividend yield of 7.48% on a payout of $2.08.