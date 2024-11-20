The Biggest Temples in World History Are Places You Can Still Visit Reidl / Shutterstock.com

The world’s largest temples cover a variety of religions and beliefs.

Some of these temples have been around for thousands of years.

The newest temples are even more beautiful than traditional ancient buildings.

With so many things to see and do worldwide, it will be hard to see everything in one lifetime. You often have to pick between the most fascinating historical sites or locations you want to see first. For this reason, many people travel and see some of the biggest temples ever built, as they make for incredible photos and cultural learning.

These locations undoubtedly offer a historical look back at the cultures that have shaped the world as we know it today. Across the globe, these places of worship have been central to defining the history and identity of many particular religions or civilizations, including Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, and Islam.

15. Tikal Temple IV

ralf-steinberger / Flickr

Considered the tallest temple in the Mayan Empire, Tikal Temple IV is located in Guatemala. Built during the Mesoamerican period around 741 AD, it is the second tallest pre-Colombian structure at 212 feet tall. The pyramid was designed to honor the 27th king of the Tikal dynasty and serve as his funerary temple.

14. Baalbek

Torsten Pursche / Shutterstock.com

One of the largest temples of its day, the Baalbek, dates back 11,000 years, covering the Prehistoric, Canaanite, Hellenistic, and Roman eras. After Alexander the Great conquered the city in 334 BCE, the area was renamed Heliopolis and flourished under Roman rule.

13. Jetavanaramaya

Richie Chan / Shutterstock.com

Located in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, the Jetavanaramaya is considered the largest stupa in the world when measured by volume, at 212 feet in the middle. Built over 15 years in the 3rd century AD, it used 93.3 million bricks. At 400 feet tall, it was considered the third tallest structure in the world, behind the pyramids of Giza.

12. Sri Ranganathaswamy

D Currin / Shutterstock.com

One of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world, Sri Ranganathaswamy, is spread across 156 acres. With towers as tall as 240 feet in the air, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is rich with history. It was built between 100 BCE and 100 CE, making it one of the oldest surviving and active temples in South India.

11. Karnak

Dietmar Rauscher / iStock via Getty Images

While treasure hunters and tourists alike have damaged the site of Karnak, it’s one of the largest ancient temple complexes in the world. The Hypostyle Hall, in particular, includes 134 massive columns across 16 rows and, at one time in history, had a roof supported by the middle row where the columns were 80 feet tall.

10. Shaolin Temple

Skreidzeleu / Shutterstock.com

Known as the birthplace of Chan Buddhism, the Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China, was built in 495. Known today for the martial arts feats of the monks who live at the temple, the site covers approximately 620,000 square feet, and tourist access to the facility is tightly controlled to restrict damage and disturb the monks who live there.

9. Borobudur Temple

BigGabig / Getty Images

Located in Magelang Regency, Indonesia, this is one of the holiest sites in the country. At 25,000 square feet, it’s also the world’s largest Buddhist temple, built in 778 CE. The entire temple was revamped in 1977 to help restore its original construction, as it’s both a holy site and a major tourist attraction.

8. Wat Rong Khun

Haeree Park / Shutterstock.com

One of the busiest tourist attractions in Chiang Rai, Thailand, is the Wat Rong Khun temple, best known as the “White Temple.” Opened to the public in 1997, this new temple was designed to be an offering to Lord Buddha, and the local artist who helped build it believed it would bring him immortal existence. The 261,360-square-foot project isn’t expected to be completed until 2070.

7. Temple of Heaven

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Three times larger than China’s Forbidden City, the 92-building Temple of Heaven was built in 1420 by the Ming Dynasty. The complex covers over 1.05 square miles and centers around three central buildings: The Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, The Imperial Vault of Heaven, and the Circular Mound Altar.

6. Lotus Temple

saiko3p / Getty Images

Built in 1986, the Lotus Temple in Delhi, India, stands out for its beautiful design. Perhaps even more notable than its design is that this temple is open to everyone, regardless of religion. However, the beauty truly lies with the 27 marble-clad “petals” arranged as a flower across nine sides. With each petal measuring 112 feet, it’s one of the largest independent temples in the world.

5. Grand Mosque

Abid Katib / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Grand Mosque of Islam is considered the most important mosque for all members of the Islamic faith. Known for its beautiful decor, it’s also the site of millions of worshippers who make a pilgrimage ritual annually. It’s widely considered the most expensive building in the world and operates under the King and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

4. Mahabodhi Temple Complex

tinnaporn / iStock via Getty Images

An ancient Buddhist temple in Bihar, India, is said to be the location of the Bodhi Tree, where Buddha gained enlightenment. For this reason, this site has been a major pilgrimage destination for all members of the Buddhist faith for well over 2,000 years.

3. Temple Mount

VanderWolf-Images / iStock via Getty Images

At 37 acres, Temple Mount is one of the most controversial temples in the world. It’s believed Muhammad ascended to heaven at this location, making it the third-holiest site in Islam. The temple’s Western Wall is also one of the holiest locations for the Jewish religion, making it a multi-denominational location overall.

2. Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Sergey Kelin / Shutterstock.com

The world’s third tallest Orthodox Christian Church, the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, represents 110 million Orthodox Christians worldwide. Originally built in the 19th century in Moscow, it’s famous for being where Tchaikovsky wrote and played his 1812 Overture.

1. Angkor Wat

f9photos / iStock via Getty Images

Few temples worldwide are as well known or photographed As Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Spread across over 400 acres of land, Angkor Wat is the largest religious structure in the world. It’s so big that it can be viewed from space after being built in the 12th century to help worship the Hindu God, Vishnu, and later became a Buddhist place of worship.

