Which cruise line is geared more toward young adults, rather than families/kids?

Taking a cruise often conjures images of bustling decks filled with families, children running through the corridors, and raucous poolside parties with bass-thumping music. Today’s cruises blend laidback adventure without the noise of typical family-filled voyages and many voyages offer options tailored specifically toward an adults-only crowd.

I thought about the possibilities for this after reading a Redditor’s post on the r/Cruise subreddit. He wanted a classier cruise than the seemingly typical party boat atmosphere. While there didn’t specifically have to be no children allowed, he wanted a more elegant experience that tends to be lacking when kids are running amok.

Cruising has never been more popular than it is today, but it doesn’t have to be a boisterous party atmosphere as there are plenty of options for a more refined experience.

Particularly for young adults not wanting raucous kids or discos, today’s cruise itineraries can be a laidback, cultural experience of exploration and wonder.

The Redditor also preferred embarking from the west coast with no elderly people. While most cruise passengers tend to be Baby Boomers, the average age has been dropping. According to Cruise Lines Association International, the typical passenger is now 46 years old.

Departures from the west coast is simple, with ports of call in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. These are gateways to some of the world’s most scenic cruising routes that offer an experience more about luxury and less about a jarring party atmosphere. Below are three cruise lines that meet these criteria.

Viking Ocean Cruises

At the top of the list stands Viking Ocean Cruises, which has a 18-and-above-only policy as there are no facilities or services for young people. Viking wants to offer an immersive, culturally rich experience that eschews the traditional cruise fare of water slides and kids’ clubs.

Designed with an adult clientele in mind, Viking focuses on high-quality dining, educational lectures, and visits to historic ports. There are no casinos on their ships, no art auctions, and despite the elegance, no formal attire and white glove service.

Their Alaska and The Inner Passage itinerary, for example, departs from Vancouver, British Columbia, and sails up the coast to Seward, Alaska. A cruise to the Hawaiian islands departs from LA, or you can head to Polynesia. Viking’s ships maintain an intimate setting, with fewer passengers and a quieter, more sophisticated journey.

Silversea Cruises

Another line to consider is Royal Caribbean Group‘s (NYSE:RCL) Silversea Cruises, known for their all-inclusive luxury ships. Silversea’s approach to cruising is all about refinement. From spacious, all-suite accommodations to gourmet dining options that focus on culinary mastery rather than volume, Silversea is an ultra-luxury and expedition travel brand.

If you’re sailing from the West Coast, you can depart from Los Angeles, sail to Honolulu, and then disembark in Vancouver. If you prefer French Polynesia, you can ​​explore islands like Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Moorea. Or make your way to the Panama Canal. Silversea does not cater specifically to children or the elderly, and the ships are more like floating boutique hotels.

Princess Cruises

Carnival‘s (NYSE:CCL) Princess Cruises is not exclusively adult-oriented, but their ships like the Grand Princess or Coral Princess provide a more classic cruising experience. They feature quieter activities, sophisticated dining, and evening entertainment that lean towards the elegant. Their California Coast cruises are particularly appealing, offering an escape from the typical cruise rowdiness with visits to charming, less-crowded ports like Monterey or Santa Barbara. Here, you can enjoy the ship’s amenities, from the adults-only Sanctuary deck to the fine dining at specialty restaurants, in a setting that’s more refined.

Key takeaway

The cruise industry was almost bankrupted by the pandemic as they were kept closed longer than almost any other industry. But latent cruise demand helped them quickly rebound and they are as strong as ever with an itinerary that can satisfy almost every taste.

While cruise lines often lean into the family market, there are definitely options for those seeking a more elegant, low-key experience. The key is in choosing lines that prioritize cultural enrichment, luxury, and peace over the more boisterous elements of cruising.

By selecting your cruise from these thoughtful options departing from the West Coast, you can ensure your voyage is one of sophistication, natural beauty, and serene elegance, far from the madding crowd of waterslides and party atmospheres.

