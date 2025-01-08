What cruise lines would you recommend for someone not looking for a party, or too many families? GreenOak / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Cruises during the summer or over holiday breaks are likely to have more children onboard.

Virgin Voyages offers an entire line of adult-only cruises for those who want a more mature experience.

Cruising with kids is fun, but when you’re ready for an adults-only experience, each company offers something different.

Cruise vacations are ideal for those who want to see multiple destinations without the worry of finding somewhere to stay and packing and unpacking for each one. Cruisers can choose longer vacations but not be stuck in one spot. They offer diverse activities and include meals, drinks and most entertainment onboard. Some cruises are three days while others can last up to two weeks. If you’re a cruise fan, you know this is one of the best ways to get relaxation, a variety of experiences and the best value for your money.

Cruises are great for families with small children, and many offer a Kids Club or babysitting options. But for those who are at the age where they just want to enjoy the atmosphere without a lot of children or partying around, what’s the best cruise line to choose? We’ve put together a list of ideal candidates for those planning a girl’s trip, a couple’s vacation for empty nesters, or single adults who want a break from the hustle and bustle of life but don’t necessarily want to spend a vacation surrounded by young families.

Princess Cruise Lines

volvob12b / Flickr

Experienced cruisers love the elegant, calmer atmosphere of Princess Cruise Lines. They typically have a more mature or older demographic compared to cruise lines that cater to families and small children. Their adult cruise experiences are available only to those 16 and older, providing social interactions, pools you can enjoy without being splashed, delicious food, and relaxation in the form of sauna sessions and spa treatments.

The company’s new Sanctuary Collection is set to launch on the Star Princess and Sun Princess in 2025. With this collection, you get access to luxury beds, exclusive dining and a top deck that only guests over the age of 16 are allowed on.

Celebrity Cruises

Constantine Kulikovsky / Wikimedia Commons

Celebrity Cruises are designed with older adults in mind because the average traveler’s age is between 40 and 60. They do a great job because 70% of the company’s guests are repeat customers. The trips in summer and spring break to the Caribbean are likely to have more children, but the trips longer than seven days and the European cruises appeal mostly to older adults.

On the ships Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Beyond, adult guests enjoy unique dining experiences. This includes meals at Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud

Holland America

Jean-Philippe Boulet / Wikimedia Commons

Holland America cruisers report more subdued, older passengers. While children and families are traveling more during Christmas break and the summer season, the other trips skew older. Former passengers report that Holland America has good service, slightly smaller ships, reasonable prices, good accommodations, and diverse dining options. Most noticed teens or pre-teens who spent most of their time in the teen area.

The ship’s shops are also designed for those older guests, so there aren’t as many kid friendly activities with this cruise line.

Virgin Voyages

LisaStrachan / Getty Images

Virgin Voyages is highly popular with adults who want to travel without the chaos of kids. A cruise line that offers adults-only options, Virgin is focused on adventure and relaxation. These vacations include a wellness and fitness spa, exclusive social gatherings and events, hot tubs and poolside retreats, and 20+ eateries for diverse dining experiences.

Virgin also offers a karaoke lounge, onboard casino gambling, and nightclubs and lounges. When you leave the ship, you can remain in adults-only mode with the Shore Things excursions packet tailored to adults. So whether you’re an empty nester or just ready to leave the kids at home and enjoy an adults-only vacation, our research shows that Virgin Voyages offers the most robust options.

