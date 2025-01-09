The 5 Best European River Cruise Lines, According to Experts frantic00 / iStock via Getty Images

When cruising, a trip to the historical sites of the many European rivers is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The small size of the ships you will sail on creates a wonderfully small atmosphere that feels cozy and accessible as if you are traveling like first-class royalty.

For one Redditor, taking a trip down a European river is a dream come true, so he posted on r/FATcruises, hoping to find the best possible experience. He and his wife aren’t worried about cost, which opens up the possibilities in a considerable way.

Ama Waterways

The name most mentioned in the Reddit post was undoubtedly Ama Waterways. Founded in 2002, the cruise line has 31 ships and counting. Voted the best river cruise line by Cruise Critic, Ama Waterways offers destinations in Europe, Portugal, Egypt, Africa, Latin America, Africa, and Vietnam.

However, the cruise line’s European cruises account for 20 of the total number of ships Ama sails, emphasizing the importance of Europe. Among the featured itineraries Ama offers yearly, you can visit Budapest, Amsterdam, and many other historical European locations.

This is a premium line through and through, so the Redditor can expect and will pay for a first-class experience. From fine dining to some of the most engaging tours you can ever hope to experience, Ama Waterways knows how to do river cruising in Europe better than anyone else.

Uniworld

With one-of-a-kind vessels available, Uniworld is the self-proclaimed “World’s Most Renowned River Cruise Line.” With trips all over Europe, including central Europe, Italy, France, Portugal, and Spain, there is something for everyone at your party.

Uniworld supports 12 ships across European riverways, with two more arriving in 2025 and 2026. What this Redditor needs to know about Uniworld is that it’s all-inclusive amenity-wise, so you don’t have to worry about anything once you’re on board.

This includes the cruise line’s impeccable service that will undoubtedly go the extra mile to accommodate even the most unusual requests. For the price, this Redditor should have zero concerns about jumping on any Uniworld river ship.

Tauck

What started as a New England motor coach tour company has expanded into an award-winning European river cruise line. As a family-owned line, Tauck promotes itself as delivering world-class experiences across all seven continents and 100 destinations in more than 70 countries.

Listed as one of Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best” for 26 years, this is very much what the Redditor is looking for in terms of experience. The cruise line prompts its “personal, caring service” with a crew from 41 countries speaking more than 52 languages.

With 11 different ships, you can visit just anywhere in Europe the rivers can take you. You’ll also have the opportunity to stay in a beautiful suite with a ceiling-to-floor window view, which is likely precisely what this Redditor is looking for as a price-is-no-object trip.

Avalon Waterways

Home to some of the most spacious staterooms on the water, Avalon Waterways offers you pure luxury. Best known for its “Active and Discovery” river cruises, this is the cruise line that Redditors most love for being adventurous.

Owned by a larger parent company, you don’t get the warm and fuzzy feeling of being on a family-owned cruise line, but you get outstanding service all the same. Whether shopping around town or experiencing historical remakes of Viking wars, there is something special about being on an Avalon Waterway ship.

Offering destinations across Europe, you can start with the waterways of Holland or Belgium or try the Lower Danube. You should begin with Douro in Portugal, but the Redditor can decide on just one destination or all of the above.

Riverside

Labeling itself as “unparalleled luxury,” Riverside cruises may be what this Redditor and his spouse seek. Whether sitting on the upper deck of its ships or watching the “unspoiled, beautiful scenery” pass by, Riverside isn’t wrong when it says you will create memories you will never forget.

While Riverside only offers three ships in 2025, there is hope that more will be available soon to bring the cruise line’s luxury to more people. Still, even with a few ships, you have prominent European destinations.

Best of all, Riverside will keep you lapped in luxury the entire time, with attendants who work tirelessly to accommodate every special request. One big bonus for the Redditor is that the service level is entirely personalized, from the cuisine onboard.

