I Used to Think Cruises Were For Kids and Old People, But These 10 Options Are Amazing

As one of the world’s best vacation types, the cruise industry continues to grow significantly as ships get larger and port destinations also grow in size to host more travelers daily. The result is an overwhelming number of different cruise options, making choosing your first or 20th cruise challenging.

Key Points Looking back 50 years ago, it was proper to say that cruises were mostly for older people.

Today, cruise ships are fun for all ages and, in some cases, a floating hotel and party.

There are also ships where you can quietly relax and enjoy living the good life.

The good news is that there are ways to break down the best cruises for most people. Whether you’re traveling with family or are looking for a party cruise full of revelry, there is a cruise option just for about everyone. Rest assured that cruises are not just for kids or tuxedo-wearing adults anymore.

10. MSC Divina

Maiden voyage: June 2012

Passenger count: 3,502 passengers

Specific features: Casino Veneziano, crystal staircase, yacht club, family deck party, virtual world, F1 simulator

Port: Miami, Florida and Civitavecchia, Italy

Fun For All Ages

For those looking for a cruise line that offers a standout experience for all ages, that isn’t Carnival or Royal Caribbean, the MSC Divina is the answer. This ship is a standout option, especially if you have ever wanted to try your hand at Formula 1 racing with the F1 simulator. The next night, you can watch all of the world-class shows at the Pantheon Theater. For those wanting a more upscale experience, stay in a Yacht Club suite and enjoy the finer things.

9. Norwegian Encore

Maiden voyage: November 2019

Passenger count: 3,998 passengers

Specific features: The Haven, observation lounge, The Waterfront moonlit dinner, go-karts, nightlife

Port: Miami, Florida and Seattle, Washington

Go-Karting While Cruising

How can any family say no to the idea of go-karting on a cruise ship while onboard? This is precisely the experience you will get with the Norwegian Encore. Of course, families that want to live a little more upscale can stay in The Haven, a ship within a ship for suite guests who have their own pool, dining room, and bar.

8. Avalon Saigon

Maiden voyage: January 2018

Passenger count: 36 passengers

Specific features: Very small passenger count, river cruising means no ocean weather, intimate experience with crew and passengers

Port: Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Vietnam and Phnom Penh, Cambodia

The River Cruise of Your Dreams

With only 36 passengers onboard, the Avalon Saigon is by no means a big ship, which means it caters to a particular passenger. Whether it’s a well-to-do retiree or new empty nesters looking for a lifetime getaway after the kids leave for school, this is a cruise experience unlike any other. As you travel down the Mekong River through Saigon, you’ll see a part of the world only a few cruise lines can deliver while doing so wrapped in absolute luxury.

7. Ritz Carlton Ilma

Maiden voyage: September 2024

Passenger count: 448 passengers

Specific features: Ultimate luxury cruise experience, all-inclusive, marina-style water sports, onboard spa

Port: San Juan, Puerto Rico

All-Inclusive Everything

For anyone of any age who wants to experience some of the best onboard cruising experiences around, there is no question it’s the Ritz Carlton Ilma. As an all-inclusive experience, you don’t have to worry about any extras, including paying for any marina-style water sports or spending every waking moment at the luxurious onboard spa. With only 448 guests onboard, you’ll have a personalized experience as the crew waits on your every request.

6. Viking Venus

Maiden voyage: May 2021

Passenger count: 930 passengers

Specific features: Every cabin has a veranda/balcony (no inside cabins), small and personal guests, great crew-to-passenger ratio

Port: Malta

Exclusive Experience

In some ways, the Viking Venus lives up to the idea that cruising is just for older, well-to-do people, as this 930-passenger ship caters to the wealthy. However, this is not the love boat as it’s far more lively with plenty of things to do. However, the best part of the ship may be that every cabin has a veranda view, so you can see outside the boat at all times while in your room. When you’re out of your cabin, expect to be waited on hand and foot by the crew.

5. Scarlet Lady

Maiden voyage: February 2020

Passenger count: 2,770 passengers

Specific features: No dining room, one price per cabin (instead of price per guest), 20 different dining and drinking establishments

Port: Miami, Florida

The Party Ship

As a cruise line that only allows adults 18 and over onboard, the Scarlet Lady is one incredible experience for those looking to party it up without any kids. What’s most notable about this ship is that it lacks the traditional dining room experience most cruise guests are used to. In its place are 20 separate restaurants that anyone staying in any of the ship’s 1,408 cabins can visit, in many cases, around the clock.

4. Celebrity Edge

Maiden voyage: December 2018

Passenger count: 2,918

Specific features: Grand Plaza, Eden, Magic Carpet, The Club, rooftop garden

Port: Port Everglades, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Rome, Italy

Magic Carpet Ride

The Celebrity Edge immediately stands out thanks to the Magic Carpet’s comfortable and relaxing setting that doubles as a full bar with two distinct viewpoints. Whether it’s on Deck 14 or Deck 2, this is one of the most notable aspects of the Celebrity Edge. Of course, there’s more to this ship than a bar with The Retreat, a Celebrity suite experience that offers a butler to every guest staying in this section on the boat, complete with their own dining room ideal for couples looking to get away from the kids for a night.

3. Carnival Mardi Gras

Maiden voyage: July 2021

Passenger count: 6,500 passengers

Specific features: Roller coaster up to 64 miles per hour, Ultimate Playground, Grand Central, seaside boardwalk

Port: Orlando, Florida

Fun Under the Sun

Anyone who thought cruises were just for kids and old people has never been on a Carnival cruise sailing. Living up to its party name, the Carnival Mardis Gras is a wonderful time at sea for adults, old people, and children alike. There’s never a shortage of things to do at sea while staying in a spacious cabin and enjoying the dozen-plus places to eat on board. If you can’t find something fun to do on this ship, you’re not just any fun.

2. Disney Fantasy

Maiden voyage: March 2012

Passenger count: 4,000 passengers

Specific features: Water coaster, Oceaneer club, AquaLab, Nemo’s Reef, immersive dining, “magical potholes”

Port: Port Canaveral, Florida

A Disney Dream Come True

In the case of the Disney Fantasy, this is very much a Disney theme park at sea. Everything you touch and everywhere you look on Disney Fantasy is everything a Disney lover wants. From characters to Disney songs to hidden Mickey logos everywhere, this ship is built for kids but made for adults. There’s almost zero chance you’ll run out of things to do, no matter your age, and this is before you even get to any of your ship’s destinations.

1. Icon of the Seas

Maiden voyage: January 2024

Passenger count: 5,610 passengers

Specific features: Aquadome, six-slide waterpark, surfside cabins, thrill island, rock walls, multiple restaurants

Port: Miami, Florida

Largest Ship In The World

As the current title holder of the “world’s largest cruise ship,” Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is a must-do at least once for any avid cruiser, as everything about this ship is bigger, better, and newer. With 5,610 passengers at 100% capacity, this floating city has many incredible features, including a diving pool, ice skating rink, beach club, waterpark, and even a dedicated milkshake bar.

