What's the Best Luxury Cruise for a Travel Newb? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to cruising, you can safely expect there to be something for everyone, especially for all kinds of budgets. However, if it’s your first time cruising and you want to go all in and live a (brief) life of luxury, you can absolutely do just that, for a price.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: This Redditor wants to treat himself and his girlfriend to a luxury cruise.

The best part is that luxury cruises are sailing from every major port in America.

Many luxury cruise offerings include a suite and personal butler to really help you feel like royalty.

This is precisely the question a Redditor posting in r/FATcruises is looking for. Having never been on a cruise before, this individual wants to ensure he delivers a fantastic experience for himself and his girlfriend on a luxury cruise leaving New York City.

Queen Mary 2

As this individual wants to leave from New York City, there may not be a better option than setting sail across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2. This famous Cunard ship is every bit the life of luxury this Redditor is looking for, provided he and his girlfriend are comfortable with spending plenty of time at sea.

As almost every major sailing of the Queen Mary 2 is a transatlantic crossing, you’ll enjoy all of the ship’s luxuries without stopping to break up the trip. If this is something the Redditor and his girlfriend are okay with, the Queen Mary 2 is still one of those ships where people dress up in their finest outfits for dinners and shows, and there are many luxurious suites to stay in.

Regent Seven Seas

One of the more ideal suggestions in this Regent Seven Seas is every bit the luxury cruise line, but it delivers a smaller and more exclusive cruising experience. The self-proclaimed “World’s Most Luxurious Line” is considered all-inclusive. You can expect to pay next to nothing beyond your upfront costs while enjoying every bit of the luxury experience Regent Seven Seas offers.

One Redditor even suggested the Seven Seas Grandeur as a ship that leaves from New York City at intermittent points during the year as a great starting point for entering the cruise world. Perhaps the best reason to try Regent Seven Seas is that you get one of the best staff-to-guest ratios in the cruise world, which means you have staff capable of waiting on you at a moment’s notice.

Norwegian Cruise Line

While Norwegian Cruise Line will be more of an everyday cruise experience that’s more upscale than Royal Caribbean, you can try “The Haven” to get even more luxury. Something of a ship within a ship, The Haven is hidden away near the top of Norwegian’s ships and is home to its most “well-appointed and spacious accommodations.”

When you stay in The Haven, this Redditor will enjoy a personal concierge and 24-hour butler as well as priority dining and entertainment seating over other passengers. In addition, you have your very own restaurant, lounge, sundeck, cocktail parties, and a personal escort on and off the ship during embarkation and debarkation, as well as any ports of call.

MSC Meraviglia

MSC is a cruise line that offers amenities catering to people of all budgets and backgrounds. However, if our Redditor wants to try something different, the MSC Meraviglia sails exclusively out of Brooklyn, and he can splurge on the Yacht Club experience. This 1,036-foot-long ship offers a trip to The Bahamas, Florida (Miami), and MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay.

What makes this trip something for the Redditor to consider is a stay in the Yacht Club, which MSC offers to passengers who want the “luxury of a private club.” Three different suite options work with the Yacht Club, including two that offer a whirlpool on the balcony. This is a great way to wind down after shopping and enjoying the various sites at sea and while in port.

Various Other Ports

Should the Redditor look to other US ports, like Fort Lauderdale, Miami, or Seattle, he can choose from many different luxury cruise lines and experiences. The most luxurious is SilverSeas, which offers an all-inclusive luxury experience similar to Regent Seven Seas but with a much larger rotation of destinations available since you leave from ports closer to the Caribbean and South America.

Similarly, Seabourn Cruise Lines offers just four ships with no more than 600 passengers on each boat, giving you a luxurious feel without any sense of being overcrowded. On all of Seabourn’s ships, you can choose between fine and casual dining, and every cabin on board is an oceanfront suite, complete with a suite attendant and personal suite host to match your every need.

