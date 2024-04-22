The 14 Most Wildly Expensive Cruises On Earth Denis Belitsky / Shutterstock.com

As one of the most popular vacation methods in the world, more than 30 million people cruise every year. This number is even expected to reach over 35 million in 2024 according to Reuters. With trips available for hundreds of destinations across all budgets, the cruise line industry has more than bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is especially true for the rich who are looking at luxury cruising as a once-in-lifetime experience. As cruise ships are often compared to floating cities, many cruise lines have looked to increase the level of luxury you experience on board. Using data from websites like elitetraveler, cruises.com, the travel, and Cruise Critic, we identified the 14 most expensive cruises that you can experience today in ascending order.

14. 94 Night Pole to Pole Adventure

Source: Wolfgang Fricke / Wikimedia Commons

One of the most unique ships sailing today, the MS Roald Amundsen will offer you a 94-night pole-to-pole trip. With suite pricing starting at $69,590 per person, you get to sail from Vancouver to Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the 94-night voyage, you’ll find plenty of stops along the way including multiple opportunities to visit over a dozen different cities in Alaska alone.

If you can get the Expedition Suite (XL Suite), you’ll have 517 square feet to enjoy the arctic scenery. Grab an extra large corner suite and you’ll have a room that can sleep up to 4 people. This includes a double bed, sofa bed, private bathroom, and espresso maker. You’ll also receive complimentary fine dining in the upscale Lindstrom restaurant.

13. All Around the World

Source: RL0919 / Wikimedia Commons

The idea of 120 nights sailing around the world on the Oceania Vista sounds fantastic. With a $74,599 starting price for each suite guest, March 2026 is yet another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With stops in Hawaii, Polynesia, Tahiti, and other exotic locales, you’ll have no shortage of places to visit. For guests staying in the Owner’s Suite, the trip gets even more exciting.

On this long voyage, guests are going to love the perk of being able to do 3 bags per stateroom of laundry. You’ll also take full advantage of exclusive access to the private executive lounge with full concierge on staff. A 24-hour butler will also keep your in-suite bar stocked and help you locate your complimentary shoeshine service.

12. 86 Night From the Arctic to Antarctica

Source: Geo Swan / Wikimedia Commons

Offering a very unique itinerary, the 86-night from the Arctic to Antarctica voyage on the Viking Polaris looks amazing. While the $75,995 per person price tag isn’t inexpensive, especially for a balcony stateroom, you will be wowed by the scenery as you travel from Greenland to Argentina.

Offering balcony rooms like the Nordic Penthouse, you can grab a 272-square-foot cabin with a private veranda. While you won’t get all of the suite amenities, you still get luxury linens, mini-bar, champagne, and regular pressing service for laundry. You also get 2 guaranteed priority reservations at different restaurants on board the ship.

11. 126 Night Navigate the World

Source: Pjotr Mahhonin / Wikimedia Commons

For total relaxation over 126 nights, opt for the suite life on the Regent Seven Seas Splendor. During this trip, you’ll enjoy a trip to the Regent Suite. Starting at $81,609, you’ll enjoy 3,206 square feet of space, which is good enough for up to 6 guests. With two private bedrooms plus a steam room, sauna, and jet tub, there’s no shortage of luxury on this trip, including your very own private butler.

On top of the butler, you have unlimited in-suite spa services, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, plus a 10% discount on all liquor purchases all trip long. You won’t complain about space at all when you have 3 walk-in closets either, which is ideal when you need enough outfits to last for 126 dinners.

10. 179 Night Viking World Voyage I

Source: Cavernia / Wikimedia Commons

If you can stomach doing a 179-night trip in a balcony stateroom, you can pay $85,995 per person on the Viking Sky. While the suites are sold out, you can still find the Penthouse Veranda available. At 388 square feet, you get a king-size Viking Explorers’ bed with luxury lines, a private veranda, and L’Occitane bath amenities.

As a bonus, you get the same satellite phone as suite guests and complimentary 24-hour room service. Of course, who can sail for 179 nights without a set of luxury robes and slippers? Water, snacks, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages are also replenished daily, which is nice to know at the price point.

9. 116 Night Grand Cultural Quest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With its Master Suite starting at $90,899 per person, you can take full advantage of suite life on board the Seven Seas Mariner throughout your 116-night voyage. Starting your voyage in New York, you’ll spend 116 nights traveling to dozens of ports of call before ending your trip in Barcelona, Spain.

For this trip, you’ll be staying in a 1,204-square-foot Master Suite. The suite includes a full-size tub, two spacious bedrooms, luxury linens, a direct-dial satellite phone, an in-suite liquor bar, round-trip business airfare, and even a cashmere blanket.

8. 168 Nights Around the World

Source: Piergiuliano Chesi / Wikimedia Commons

With prices starting at around $99,949 per person, the 168-night trip on the Regent Seven Seas Mariner is wildly expensive. As part of your suite purchase, you can sleep up to 5 guests in the 1,204-square-foot master suite.

You’ll receive two bedrooms, each with its king-size suite slumber bed, luxury linen, and Hermes and L’Occitane amenities. Over 168 nights, the Seven Seas Mariner will travel to dozens of ports of call. As a final perk, if you book soon, you get $1,000 of onboard credit.

7. Queen Mary 2 Transatlantic Crossing

Source: Conollyb / Wikimedia Commons

Set sail on the Queen Mary 2 and live an ultra-luxury life for 29 days while you sail across the Atlantic. Not only will you get to see plenty of ocean as you cross the Atlantic, but these 29 days will include multiple stops in the Caribbean. To go super luxury, you’ll want to choose the two-story Grand Duplex suite starting at $146,598 per person.

With 2,249 square feet of space, you’ll enjoy a spacious lounge area with seating for new friends you meet on board. Along with the lounge, you’ll also have a dedicated dining area that can seat 8 people. You can also set up all of your onboard activities with your exclusive butler, use your vanity desk, or see the sites from your expansive private deck.

6. Silver Seas Grand South Pacific Expedition

Source: Piergiuliano Chesi / Wikimedia Commons

Once you set sail on the Silver Seas Grand South Pacific Expedition in August 2024, you’ll never want to come home. For 75 days, you’ll enjoy everything from the shores of Western Australia to South America. To do this trip right, you have the Silver Suite, starting at $168,100 per passenger.

With 581 square feet, you get a beautiful layout for 3 guests. A huge walk-in wardrobe ensures you can lay out all of your clothes. You get two flat-screen televisions, butler service, an espresso machine, complimentary laundry including dry cleaning, and your very own umbrella. The marble-tiled bathroom exudes luxury as much as the plush bathrobes.

5. 129-Day Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems

Source: Piergiuliano Chesi / Wikimedia Commons

There are very few trips that will make you feel as luxurious while showing you exotic locations like the 129-day trip on the Seabourn Sojourn. Starting at $196,649 per person in the Owner’s Suite or Above, you’ll get plenty of wonderful amenities. Along with a dining area for four people, you’ll have a full entertainment center, a granite-topped bathroom, as well as a personal steward.

For the price, you can safely expect fine Egyptian cotton linens, personalized stationery and so much more. Suite guests also receive a selection of daily newspapers, wellness bags with workout gear, complimentary car service between the airport and ship as well as regular visits from the hotel manager.

4. Cape Town to Athens

Source: Farid mernissi / Wikimedia Commons

Set sail on the high seas for a 64-day voyage on the Silversea Silver Spirit and visit Cape Town to Athens. As part of the $215,200 asking price, you’ll find yourself shacked up in the ship’s Grand Suite. With up to 1,532 square feet available, you’ll have your very own king-size bed, writing desk, vanity table, and luxury mattresses. For this price, you can expect top-notch service and a personal room butler is there to handle all of your needs.

Should you need anything beyond an espresso machine, you’ll find it with a plush bathrobe, personal umbrella, and the world’s most comfortable slippers. Available on decks 8 and 9, you can choose from either a one-bedroom or two-bedroom configuration.

3. 200 Days In an Owner’s Suite

Source: Bahnfrend / Wikimedia Commons

For a mere $411,198 per guest, you can spend 200 days at sea in an Owner’s Suite aboard the Oceania Insignia. The whopping 200 days you’ll spend on board will make you want to get off and take advantage of the $9,200 excursion credit you receive. This is on top of the free champagne, wine, and gourmet dining you’ll get on board.

A 24-hour butler will help with your every need, including priority specialty dining reservations. When you want to relax in your cabin, rest comfortably in the 1,000-square-foot cabin with your cashmere blanket. Alternatively, relax your days away with unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa terrace.

2. Silversea Grand North Atlantic and Northern Europe

Source: Bahnfrend / Wikimedia Commons

Should you want the ultimate luxury on an 83-day trip on the Silversea Silver Shadow, the owner’s suite awaits. Of course, you’ll need $559,600 per person to set sail. The cabin name says it all as this 1,264-square-foot cabin feels very opulent. For the price, you have your very own butler service around the clock.

Paired with complimentary laundry are two hours of worldwide phone usage per day and dual large flat-screen TVs. On top of that, you feel like you’re living in your very own stylish apartment. You can even choose to set it up as a one-bedroom or two-bedroom space. Add in unlimited Wi-Fi and you can stay connected to family while seeing the world.

1. Regent World Cruise

Source: Pjotr Mahhonin / Wikimedia Commons

While the Regent World Cruise won’t arrive until 2027, passage on this trip is already in heavy demand. The price of this demand is upward of $1 million, making it the most expensive cruise vacation ever. Passengers who want to stay in the Regent Suite will start with a $839,999 price tag per guest. The room also includes a $200,000 mattress, original Picasso artwork, and a Steinway grand piano.

For this price, you’ll receive a dedicated butler, a full bar, and a personal car and driver in every port. In total, you’ll be able to do 486 planned shore excursions across 71 ports of call in 40 countries and 6 continents. This accounts for more than 35,668 nautical miles of travel over 3 oceans. At least you’ll get unlimited Wi-Fi as well.

