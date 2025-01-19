What's The Best High-End Cruise For Couples? Piergiuliano Chesi / Wikimedia Commons

As an avid cruiser, I can testify that this is one of the best types of vacations you can go on today. With almost everything taken care of, from food to activities and destinations, just enjoy your time and relax.

In the case of one Redditor, you have an individual posting in r/Cruises who is looking for a “super high-end couples “cruise. They would prefer to leave out of Florida or New York, and the good news is that many high-end cruise lines are leaving the South Florida area.

This post resonates with me because I cruise regularly, and it’s my favorite vacation experience. I love that I never worry about anything when onboard a ship.

Ritz-Carlton Cruise

One of the first recommendations in the Reddit comment section is undoubtedly one of the best and easiest. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has come a long way in a short period and has jumped to the top recommendations for high-end couples’ cruises.

Rest assured, the three ships in the Ritz cruise lineup are not for kids, and they keep the guest count to no more than 450 people. The Evrima, the smallest ship in the Ritz lineup, even has a max passenger capacity of only 298 people, making it feel intimate and high-class.

Ritz calls its rooms “the most luxurious at sea,” and every room has a private terrace so you can relax in nothing short of pure opulence. You can find destinations worldwide in Asia, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and the Baltic area.

Silversea

Silversea Cruise Line stands out from the pack because it is pure luxury and all-inclusive. While other luxury cruise lines might upcharge you for restaurant dining reservations, Silversea takes the opposite path, and your cruise charge covers everything onboard.

Best of all, Silversea delivers a luxury cruise experience in a tiny package. Whether you want to sail across the ocean or stick to a specific part of the world, Silversea has something for everyone. Multiple sailings throughout the year leave from the South Florida area, which works well for this Redditor’s choices.

This is not a cruise for the faint of heart regarding spending, but you pay for what you get. Choose the suite life, and you’ll have your own butler and luxury accommodations.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages won’t tackle the super high-end part of the market, but the Redditor might have a blast once on board. Of course, he can also book the “Mega RockStar Quarters” and live the suite life, which ups the high-end factor.

What makes Virgin Voyages so wonderful is that everyone onboard is 18 plus, so you don’t have to worry about any children running around ruining the ambiance. Better yet, you don’t have to worry about dining times either as Virgin Voyages changes the food experience cruises might be used to by having you eat in one of more than a dozen restaurants onboard.

Book a RockStar suite, and you’ll have complimentary spa access, a daily bar tab, your butler, and a bottomless in-room bar.

Regent Seven Seas

As an all-suite cruise line, sailing aboard Regent Seven Seas is something couples must experience at least once in their lifetime. You’ll have your private balcony, which you’ll have to drag yourself to as your room accommodations are best-in-class.

Of course, don’t forget to eat, as you have all-inclusive options available, so you can eat anywhere onboard as often as you want. Alternatively, you can take a cooking class led by world-class chefs in a world-class floating kitchen at sea.

Whether sailing from Florida or toward Alaska, the Regent Seven Seas cruise line offers an option this Redditor would find enjoyable.

Celebrity Cruises

For a more down-to-earth cruise experience, Celebrity Cruises offers an upscale experience for all guests. Yes, kids are allowed onboard, so you may have to deal with some extra noise, but the Redditor can head over to the adults-only areas of the ship and find plenty of quiet time.

Staying onboard in “The Retreat” part of the ship reserved for suite guests is akin to “celebrity treatment,” at least according to the cruise line. These upscale rooms have a butler and plenty of extra amenities, including special attention to and from excursions.

There’s even a restaurant onboard for Retreat guests, where you can expect a slightly more refined menu and alcohol experience. This is perfect for someone like our Redditor who is looking for luxury but potentially also wants to enjoy the activities of a larger ship.

