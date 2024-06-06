Cities With the Most EV Charging Stations per Capita Fahroni / iStock via Getty Images

There are 77,179 public alternative fuel stations nationwide, and of those, 67,454 are electric. Charging stations are catching up to the estimated 145,000 fueling outlets nationwide, though realistically they likely don’t need to entirely catch up even if everybody begins driving an electric vehicle.

And we’re still far off from that scenario. These days, as car review site Edmunds notes, electric cars account for a mere 1% of all registered vehicles on the road in the U.S. (according to Experian Automotive). Another reason there may always be a lower need for EV stations is that most owners charge their vehicles at home, something that gasoline-powered vehicle owners cannot do.

Still, with the growing use of EVs, knowing that you have options in terms of charging is always good.

To determine the cities with the most EV charging stations per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on alternative fueling station locations from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Cities were ranked based on the number of public electric vehicle charging stations within their boundaries per 10,000 residents as of March 2024. City boundaries are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023. Supplemental data on population and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Only cities with at least 50,000 residents were considered.

While the total cost of ownership — including fuel savings and possible incentives — may be cheaper for EVs, the initial outlay is higher as EVs tend to be more expensive than comparable combustion engine vehicles. It may therefore not be surprising to find that many of the cities on the list are quite affluent, where EV ownership may be higher. In fact, in 42, median household income is higher than the national median. (Also see, 2022: See the Top 10 EV Brands Right Now.)

Also, 33 of the 50 cities on the list are on the West Coast, with 23 in California alone — and quite a few in and around Silicon Valley. Again, this is likely not surprising considering that the top markets for EVs are in the West. In fact, “eight of America’s 10 top EV markets touch the West Coast, according to S&P Global Mobility,” notes Kelley Blue Book. The furthest east city in the top 10 is Denver. This may change if in East Coast cities — many of which are built with tall buildings where charging is difficult — charging trees (high-powered electric curbside “trees”) become available.

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

50. Lenexa, KS

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.1 per 10,000 residents

7.1 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 41

41 Median household income, 2022: $101,074

$101,074 Total population, 2022: 57,497

49. Novato, CA

Source: Roger Webb / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents

7.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 39

39 Median household income, 2022: $110,948

$110,948 Total population, 2022: 53,055

48. Sunnyvale, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents

7.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 114

114 Median household income, 2022: $174,506

$174,506 Total population, 2022: 154,573

47. Miami Beach, FL

Source: LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents

7.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 61

61 Median household income, 2022: $65,116

$65,116 Total population, 2022: 82,400

46. Olympia, WA

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents

7.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 41

41 Median household income, 2022: $73,851

$73,851 Total population, 2022: 55,151

45. Salt Lake City, UT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents

7.5 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 150

150 Median household income, 2022: $72,357

$72,357 Total population, 2022: 201,269

44. Dublin, CA

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents

7.5 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 53

53 Median household income, 2022: $191,039

$191,039 Total population, 2022: 71,068

43. Daytona Beach, FL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents

7.5 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 55

55 Median household income, 2022: $47,608

$47,608 Total population, 2022: 73,329

42. Boston, MA

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.6 per 10,000 residents

7.6 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 505

505 Median household income, 2022: $89,212

$89,212 Total population, 2022: 665,945

41. Draper, UT

Source: Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.7 per 10,000 residents

7.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 39

39 Median household income, 2022: $126,041

$126,041 Total population, 2022: 50,635

40. Grand Junction, CO

Source: Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.7 per 10,000 residents

7.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 51

51 Median household income, 2022: $62,993

$62,993 Total population, 2022: 65,918

39. Santa Barbara, CA

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.9 per 10,000 residents

7.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 70

70 Median household income, 2022: $98,346

$98,346 Total population, 2022: 88,640

38. Bethesda, MD

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.0 per 10,000 residents

8.0 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 53

53 Median household income, 2022: $185,546

$185,546 Total population, 2022: 66,316

37. Fullerton, CA

Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.0 per 10,000 residents

8.0 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 114

114 Median household income, 2022: $99,279

$99,279 Total population, 2022: 142,280

36. Seattle, WA

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.2 per 10,000 residents

8.2 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 603

603 Median household income, 2022: $116,068

$116,068 Total population, 2022: 734,603

35. Napa, CA

Source: Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.3 per 10,000 residents

8.3 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 66

66 Median household income, 2022: $100,273

$100,273 Total population, 2022: 79,233

34. Overland Park, KS

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.4 per 10,000 residents

8.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 165

165 Median household income, 2022: $100,876

$100,876 Total population, 2022: 196,676

33. Alpharetta, GA

Source: rodclementphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.5 per 10,000 residents

8.5 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 56

56 Median household income, 2022: $141,402

$141,402 Total population, 2022: 65,884

32. Orange, CA

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.7 per 10,000 residents

8.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 120

120 Median household income, 2022: $109,335

$109,335 Total population, 2022: 138,728

31. Taylorsville, UT

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.7 per 10,000 residents

8.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 52

52 Median household income, 2022: $81,417

$81,417 Total population, 2022: 59,729

30. Murray, UT

Source: walencienne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.8 per 10,000 residents

8.8 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 44

44 Median household income, 2022: $81,693

$81,693 Total population, 2022: 50,041

29. Albany, NY

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.8 per 10,000 residents

8.8 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 88

88 Median household income, 2022: $54,736

$54,736 Total population, 2022: 99,692

28. Atlanta, GA

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.9 per 10,000 residents

8.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 439

439 Median household income, 2022: $77,655

$77,655 Total population, 2022: 494,838

27. Lehi, UT

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.9 per 10,000 residents

8.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 69

69 Median household income, 2022: $117,243

$117,243 Total population, 2022: 77,110

26. Pleasanton, CA

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.0 per 10,000 residents

9.0 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 71

71 Median household income, 2022: $181,639

$181,639 Total population, 2022: 78,691

25. Burbank, CA

Source: Junkyardsparkle / Wikimedia Commons

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.2 per 10,000 residents

9.2 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 98

98 Median household income, 2022: $91,455

$91,455 Total population, 2022: 106,389

24. Milpitas, CA

Source: Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.2 per 10,000 residents

9.2 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 73

73 Median household income, 2022: $166,769

$166,769 Total population, 2022: 79,092

23. Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Tomsmith585 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.3 per 10,000 residents

9.3 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 65

65 Median household income, 2022: $129,971

$129,971 Total population, 2022: 69,809

22. Arlington, VA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.4 per 10,000 residents

9.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 221

221 Median household income, 2022: $137,387

$137,387 Total population, 2022: 235,845

21. East Hartford, CT

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.4 per 10,000 residents

9.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 48

48 Median household income, 2022: $64,244

$64,244 Total population, 2022: 50,942

20. Costa Mesa, CA

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.5 per 10,000 residents

9.5 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 106

106 Median household income, 2022: $104,981

$104,981 Total population, 2022: 111,490

19. Mountain View, CA

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.6 per 10,000 residents

9.6 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 79

79 Median household income, 2022: $174,156

$174,156 Total population, 2022: 82,132

18. Kansas City, MO

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.9 per 10,000 residents

9.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 502

502 Median household income, 2022: $65,256

$65,256 Total population, 2022: 505,958

17. Columbia, MD

Source: Powerhawk5k / Wikimedia Commons

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.9 per 10,000 residents

9.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 106

106 Median household income, 2022: $124,537

$124,537 Total population, 2022: 106,600

16. Reston, VA

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 10.1 per 10,000 residents

10.1 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 63

63 Median household income, 2022: $135,503

$135,503 Total population, 2022: 62,339

15. San Rafael, CA

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.3 per 10,000 residents

11.3 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 69

69 Median household income, 2022: $113,839

$113,839 Total population, 2022: 60,891

14. Brookhaven, GA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.4 per 10,000 residents

11.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 65

65 Median household income, 2022: $114,570

$114,570 Total population, 2022: 56,848

13. Waltham, MA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.6 per 10,000 residents

11.6 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 75

75 Median household income, 2022: $113,443

$113,443 Total population, 2022: 64,711

12. San Mateo, CA

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.7 per 10,000 residents

11.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 122

122 Median household income, 2022: $149,152

$149,152 Total population, 2022: 104,165

11. Newport Beach, CA

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 13.3 per 10,000 residents

13.3 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 113

113 Median household income, 2022: $149,471

$149,471 Total population, 2022: 85,159

10. Cupertino, CA

Source: Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 15.9 per 10,000 residents

15.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 95

95 Median household income, 2022: $223,667

$223,667 Total population, 2022: 59,763

9. Boulder, CO

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 16.8 per 10,000 residents

16.8 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 179

179 Median household income, 2022: $80,243

$80,243 Total population, 2022: 106,598

8. Bellevue, WA

Source: gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 18.7 per 10,000 residents

18.7 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 281

281 Median household income, 2022: $149,551

$149,551 Total population, 2022: 150,606

7. Redwood City, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.0 per 10,000 residents

20.0 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 166

166 Median household income, 2022: $145,620

$145,620 Total population, 2022: 83,077

6. Santa Monica, CA

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.4 per 10,000 residents

20.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 188

188 Median household income, 2022: $106,797

$106,797 Total population, 2022: 92,168

5. Cambridge, MA

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.9 per 10,000 residents

20.9 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 246

246 Median household income, 2022: $121,539

$121,539 Total population, 2022: 117,962

4. Irvine, CA

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 21.8 per 10,000 residents

21.8 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 664

664 Median household income, 2022: $122,948

$122,948 Total population, 2022: 304,527

3. Palo Alto, CA

Source: NNehring / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.0 per 10,000 residents

28.0 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 190

190 Median household income, 2022: $214,118

$214,118 Total population, 2022: 67,901

2. South San Francisco, CA

Source: huangcolin / Shutterstock.com

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.1 per 10,000 residents

28.1 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 184

184 Median household income, 2022: $127,062

$127,062 Total population, 2022: 65,596

1. Santa Clara, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.4 per 10,000 residents

28.4 per 10,000 residents Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 364

364 Median household income, 2022: $165,352

$165,352 Total population, 2022: 128,058

One of the reasons the EV market flourishes more in West Coast cities may be related to the ability to charge vehicles — at home and while on the road. While there are some cities in the Northeast and South that have quite a bit charging stations per capita, West Coast cities have considerably more. The market for EV may increase in the east with better charging availability.