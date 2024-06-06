Cars and Drivers

Cities With the Most EV Charging Stations per Capita

Fahroni / iStock via Getty Images
Melly Alazraki
Published:

There are 77,179 public alternative fuel stations nationwide, and of those, 67,454 are electric. Charging stations are catching up to the estimated 145,000 fueling outlets nationwide, though realistically they likely don’t need to entirely catch up even if everybody begins driving an electric vehicle.

And we’re still far off from that scenario. These days, as car review site Edmunds notes, electric cars account for a mere 1% of all registered vehicles on the road in the U.S. (according to Experian Automotive). Another reason there may always be a lower need for EV stations is that most owners charge their vehicles at home, something that gasoline-powered vehicle owners cannot do.

Still, with the growing use of EVs, knowing that you have options in terms of charging is always good.

To determine the cities with the most EV charging stations per capita, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on alternative fueling station locations from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Cities were ranked based on the number of public electric vehicle charging stations within their boundaries per 10,000 residents as of March 2024. City boundaries are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023. Supplemental data on population and median household income are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Only cities with at least 50,000 residents were considered.

While the total cost of ownership — including fuel savings and possible incentives — may be cheaper for EVs, the initial outlay is higher as EVs tend to be more expensive than comparable combustion engine vehicles. It may therefore not be surprising to find that many of the cities on the list are quite affluent, where EV ownership may be higher. In fact, in 42, median household income is higher than the national median. (Also see, 2022: See the Top 10 EV Brands Right Now.)

Also, 33 of the 50 cities on the list are on the West Coast, with 23 in California alone — and quite a few in and around Silicon Valley. Again, this is likely not surprising considering that the top markets for EVs are in the West. In fact, “eight of America’s 10 top EV markets touch the West Coast, according to S&P Global Mobility,” notes Kelley Blue Book. The furthest east city in the top 10 is Denver. This may change if in East Coast cities — many of which are built with tall buildings where charging is difficult — charging trees (high-powered electric curbside “trees”) become available.

Why This Matters

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
One of the reasons the EV market flourishes more in West Coast cities may be related to the ability to charge vehicles — at home and while on the road. While there are some cities in the Northeast and South that have quite a bit charging stations per capita, West Coast cities have considerably more. The market for EV may increase in the east with better charging availability.

50. Lenexa, KS

1/2 Lenexa Chamber of Commerce... by Tyler Silvest
1/2 Lenexa Chamber of Commerce... (CC BY 2.0) by Tyler Silvest
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.1 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 41
  • Median household income, 2022: $101,074
  • Total population, 2022: 57,497

49. Novato, CA

Source: Roger Webb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 39
  • Median household income, 2022: $110,948
  • Total population, 2022: 53,055

48. Sunnyvale, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 114
  • Median household income, 2022: $174,506
  • Total population, 2022: 154,573

47. Miami Beach, FL

Source: LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 61
  • Median household income, 2022: $65,116
  • Total population, 2022: 82,400

46. Olympia, WA

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 41
  • Median household income, 2022: $73,851
  • Total population, 2022: 55,151

45. Salt Lake City, UT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 150
  • Median household income, 2022: $72,357
  • Total population, 2022: 201,269

44. Dublin, CA

Source: yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 53
  • Median household income, 2022: $191,039
  • Total population, 2022: 71,068

43. Daytona Beach, FL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.5 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 55
  • Median household income, 2022: $47,608
  • Total population, 2022: 73,329

42. Boston, MA

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.6 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 505
  • Median household income, 2022: $89,212
  • Total population, 2022: 665,945

41. Draper, UT

Source: Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 39
  • Median household income, 2022: $126,041
  • Total population, 2022: 50,635

40. Grand Junction, CO

Source: Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 51
  • Median household income, 2022: $62,993
  • Total population, 2022: 65,918

39. Santa Barbara, CA

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 7.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 70
  • Median household income, 2022: $98,346
  • Total population, 2022: 88,640

38. Bethesda, MD

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.0 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 53
  • Median household income, 2022: $185,546
  • Total population, 2022: 66,316

37. Fullerton, CA

Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.0 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 114
  • Median household income, 2022: $99,279
  • Total population, 2022: 142,280

36. Seattle, WA

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.2 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 603
  • Median household income, 2022: $116,068
  • Total population, 2022: 734,603

35. Napa, CA

Source: Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.3 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 66
  • Median household income, 2022: $100,273
  • Total population, 2022: 79,233

34. Overland Park, KS

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 165
  • Median household income, 2022: $100,876
  • Total population, 2022: 196,676

33. Alpharetta, GA

Source: rodclementphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.5 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 56
  • Median household income, 2022: $141,402
  • Total population, 2022: 65,884

32. Orange, CA

Orange, California by Ken Lund
Orange, California (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 120
  • Median household income, 2022: $109,335
  • Total population, 2022: 138,728

31. Taylorsville, UT

Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... by Ken Lund
Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 52
  • Median household income, 2022: $81,417
  • Total population, 2022: 59,729

30. Murray, UT

Source: walencienne / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.8 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 44
  • Median household income, 2022: $81,693
  • Total population, 2022: 50,041

29. Albany, NY

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.8 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 88
  • Median household income, 2022: $54,736
  • Total population, 2022: 99,692

28. Atlanta, GA

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 439
  • Median household income, 2022: $77,655
  • Total population, 2022: 494,838

27. Lehi, UT

Source: Renphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 8.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 69
  • Median household income, 2022: $117,243
  • Total population, 2022: 77,110

26. Pleasanton, CA

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.0 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 71
  • Median household income, 2022: $181,639
  • Total population, 2022: 78,691

25. Burbank, CA

Source: Junkyardsparkle / Wikimedia Commons
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.2 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 98
  • Median household income, 2022: $91,455
  • Total population, 2022: 106,389

24. Milpitas, CA

Source: Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.2 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 73
  • Median household income, 2022: $166,769
  • Total population, 2022: 79,092

23. Walnut Creek, CA

Source: Tomsmith585 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.3 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 65
  • Median household income, 2022: $129,971
  • Total population, 2022: 69,809

22. Arlington, VA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 221
  • Median household income, 2022: $137,387
  • Total population, 2022: 235,845

21. East Hartford, CT

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 48
  • Median household income, 2022: $64,244
  • Total population, 2022: 50,942

20. Costa Mesa, CA

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.5 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 106
  • Median household income, 2022: $104,981
  • Total population, 2022: 111,490

19. Mountain View, CA

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.6 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 79
  • Median household income, 2022: $174,156
  • Total population, 2022: 82,132

18. Kansas City, MO

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 502
  • Median household income, 2022: $65,256
  • Total population, 2022: 505,958

17. Columbia, MD

Source: Powerhawk5k / Wikimedia Commons
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 9.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 106
  • Median household income, 2022: $124,537
  • Total population, 2022: 106,600

16. Reston, VA

Reston, Virginia by Rictor Norton & David Allen
Reston, Virginia (CC BY 2.0) by Rictor Norton & David Allen
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 10.1 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 63
  • Median household income, 2022: $135,503
  • Total population, 2022: 62,339

15. San Rafael, CA

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.3 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 69
  • Median household income, 2022: $113,839
  • Total population, 2022: 60,891

14. Brookhaven, GA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 65
  • Median household income, 2022: $114,570
  • Total population, 2022: 56,848

13. Waltham, MA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.6 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 75
  • Median household income, 2022: $113,443
  • Total population, 2022: 64,711

12. San Mateo, CA

Source: SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 11.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 122
  • Median household income, 2022: $149,152
  • Total population, 2022: 104,165

11. Newport Beach, CA

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 13.3 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 113
  • Median household income, 2022: $149,471
  • Total population, 2022: 85,159

10. Cupertino, CA

Source: Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 15.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 95
  • Median household income, 2022: $223,667
  • Total population, 2022: 59,763

9. Boulder, CO

Boulder, Colorado by szeke
Boulder, Colorado (BY-SA 2.0) by szeke
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 16.8 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 179
  • Median household income, 2022: $80,243
  • Total population, 2022: 106,598

8. Bellevue, WA

Source: gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 18.7 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 281
  • Median household income, 2022: $149,551
  • Total population, 2022: 150,606

7. Redwood City, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.0 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 166
  • Median household income, 2022: $145,620
  • Total population, 2022: 83,077

6. Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica by Pedro Szekely
Santa Monica (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pedro Szekely
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 188
  • Median household income, 2022: $106,797
  • Total population, 2022: 92,168

5. Cambridge, MA

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 20.9 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 246
  • Median household income, 2022: $121,539
  • Total population, 2022: 117,962

4. Irvine, CA

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 21.8 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 664
  • Median household income, 2022: $122,948
  • Total population, 2022: 304,527

3. Palo Alto, CA

Source: NNehring / iStock via Getty Images
  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.0 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 190
  • Median household income, 2022: $214,118
  • Total population, 2022: 67,901

2. South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco Sign Hill SFO
Source: huangcolin / Shutterstock.com

  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.1 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 184
  • Median household income, 2022: $127,062
  • Total population, 2022: 65,596

1. Santa Clara, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

  • Public EV charging stations, March 2024: 28.4 per 10,000 residents
  • Total EV charging stations, March 2024: 364
  • Median household income, 2022: $165,352
  • Total population, 2022: 128,058

ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now  (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.
Read more: Cars and Drivers, electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging station, EV, EV charging, ev charging station, palo alto, San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, santa clara, silicon valley, south san francisco

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Bad News for Elon Musk

Mustang Mach-E Sales Surge

This Is America's Least Reliable Car Brand