Special Report

The Republican Stronghold That Strongly Opposes Offshore Drilling

Thinkstock
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • Public support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has fell from 59.2% of all Americans in 2022 to 52.4% in 2024.

  • Opposition to offshore drilling is even prevalent in some of the most Republican counties.

  • The red counties with the highest opposition to marine drilling are coastal areas where environmental impacts could hurt tourism.

  • Do oil and gas have a place in your portfolio? Click here to talk to a financial advisor.

Over the past several years, public support for offshore drilling has faltered. While 59.2% of Americans supported drilling for oil off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share had fallen to 52.4%.

While support for offshore drilling is strongly correlated with political affiliation, opposition to drilling offshore for oil and natural gas has permeated into some of reddest parts of the country. Several traditionally Republican municipalities have passed resolutions opposing offshore drilling, particularly in coastal regions where the environmental impacts could have impacts on tourism. Nationwide, there are 62 Republican counties — where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 — in which at least 50% of the population also opposes expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas in the United States. In the Republican county with the strongest opposition, the percentage of adults against drilling outranks most Democratic counties. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling.

To identify the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on 2024 election results and  and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of adults who answered that they “somewhat support” or “strongly support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on city population are from the Census Bureau and are for 2023, while data on FEMA risk level are based on National Risk Index estimates for 2023.

40. Lewis and Clark County, MT

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.8%
  • Median household income: $74,543
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Helena, Helena Valley Southeast, Helena Valley West Central, Helena Valley Northwest, Helena Valley Northeast, East Helena, Helena West Side

39. Escambia County, FL

Circa 1937 Florida farm, Lake Yale Shores, Grand Island Fla. Demolished 2014 by C.S. Conner &amp; Family Photography
Circa 1937 Florida farm, Lake Yale Shores, Grand Island Fla. Demolished 2014 (BY-SA 2.0) by C.S. Conner &amp; Family Photography
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.9%
  • Median household income: $65,715
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Bellview, Brent, Ensley, West Pensacola, Myrtle Grove

38. Conejos County, CO

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.3%
  • Median household income: $47,209
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Sanford, Manassa, La Jara, Antonito, Romeo, Capulin, Conejos

37. Kittitas County, WA

Claudia Cooper / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%
  • Median household income: $69,928
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Kittitas, Roslyn, South Cle Elum, Snoqualmie Pass, Easton

36. Fresno County, CA

StellaMc / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%
  • Median household income: $71,434
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Coalinga, Kerman

35. Benton County, WA

Washington Road by Joe Shlabotnik
Washington Road (BY 2.0) by Joe Shlabotnik
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.0%
  • Median household income: $87,316
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Prosser, Finley, Benton City

34. Chelan County, WA

White dog and Lake Washington tree roots by Wonderlane
White dog and Lake Washington tree roots (BY 2.0) by Wonderlane
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.2%
  • Median household income: $78,306
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Wenatchee, Chelan, Sunnyslope, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Manson, South Wenatchee

33. Morris County, NJ

Morris County Route 651 - New ... by Doug Kerr
Morris County Route 651 - New ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.2%
  • Median household income: $134,929
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Morristown, Dover, Madison, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Budd Lake

32. Wheeler County, OR

Mount Hood from Oregon Highway 35 by dph1110
Mount Hood from Oregon Highway 35 (BY 2.0) by dph1110
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 71.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.4%
  • Median household income: $51,250
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Fossil, Mitchell, Spray

31. St. Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County, Florida | Beachside homes in the Fort Pierce area on South Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Florida, USA.
Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
  • Median household income: $69,027
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Lakewood Park, Indian River Estates, Fort Pierce North, River Park, White City

30. Wahkiakum County, WA

&#039;Earth laughs in flowers&#039; [EXPLORED] by Jitabebe
&#039;Earth laughs in flowers&#039; [EXPLORED] (BY 2.0) by Jitabebe
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
  • Median household income: $57,091
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Puget Island, East Cathlamet, Cathlamet, Lower Elochoman, Rosburg, Skamokawa Valley, Grays River

29. Dallas County, IA

Iowa Blacktop 7-13 by inkknife_2000 (11.5 million views)
Iowa Blacktop 7-13 (BY-SA 2.0) by inkknife_2000 (11.5 million views)
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.6%
  • Median household income: $102,349
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Waukee, Perry, Adel, Granger, Dallas Center, Van Meter, Woodward

28. Latah County, ID

knowlesgallery / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.9%
  • Median household income: $65,179
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Moscow, Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick

27. Curry County, OR

Oregon Country Fairgrounds by dsgetch
Oregon Country Fairgrounds (BY 2.0) by dsgetch
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.2%
  • Median household income: $64,769
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Brookings, Gold Beach, Harbor, Port Orford, Nesika Beach, Langlois, Pistol River

26. Weber County, UT

Ntsimp, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 60.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.0%
  • Median household income: $87,083
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Ogden, Roy, North Ogden, West Haven, South Ogden, Pleasant View, Riverdale

25. Keweenaw County, MI

Meijer Gardens October 2014 25 (Michigan&#039;s Farm Garden) by Michael Barera
Meijer Gardens October 2014 25 (Michigan&#039;s Farm Garden) (BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Barera
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%
  • Median household income: $53,893
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Eagle Harbor, Copper Harbor, Ahmeek, Eagle River

24. Klickitat County, WA

LoweStock / iStock / Getty Images Plus

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.2%
  • Median household income: $70,400
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Goldendale, White Salmon, Dallesport, Bingen, Trout Lake, Wishram, Klickitat

23. Wallowa County, OR

discoveroregon / Flickr

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 66.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.9%
  • Median household income: $65,559
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa, Lostine, Wallowa Lake

22. Sarasota County, FL

KarolinaBorkowski / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.7%
  • Median household income: $80,633
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: North Port, Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, South Venice, Fruitville, Sarasota Springs

21. Wasco County, OR

Home Detour by Ian Sane
Home Detour (BY 2.0) by Ian Sane
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.8%
  • Median household income: $63,602
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: The Dalles, Chenoweth, Dufur, Mosier, Pine Hollow, Maupin, Rowena

20. Osceola County, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.3%
  • Median household income: $68,711
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Four Corners, Buenaventura Lakes, Celebration, Campbell, Yeehaw Junction

19. Park County, CO

Success zander fishing. Happy fisherman with big walleye fish trophy at lake by FedBul
Success zander fishing. Happy fisherman with big walleye fish trophy at lake (Shutterstock.com) by FedBul
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%
  • Median household income: $95,450
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Fairplay, Alma, Guffey

18. Douglas County, CO

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.9%
  • Median household income: $145,737
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Pines, The Pinery, Stonegate

17. Mariposa County, CA

Mariposa, California by Ken Luu043fd
Mariposa, California (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Luu043fd
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.3%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.9%
  • Median household income: $65,378
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Yosemite Valley, Lake Don Pedro, Mariposa, Greeley Hill, Catheys Valley, El Portal, Bootjack

16. El Dorado County, CA

tupungato / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%
  • Median household income: $106,190
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: El Dorado Hills, South Lake Tahoe, Cameron Park, Diamond Springs, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Auburn Lake Trails

15. Walla Walla County, WA

Walla Walla, Washington | Small City in Washington State
JohnnyH5 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
  • Median household income: $72,212
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Walla Walla, College Place, Burbank, Garrett, Walla Walla East, Waitsburg, Touchet

14. Carver County, MN

Carver County Justice Center, ... by Tony Webster
Carver County Justice Center, ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tony Webster
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%
  • Median household income: $123,144
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Victoria, Carver, Watertown, Norwood Young America

13. Okanogan County, WA

blmoregon / Flickr

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%
  • Median household income: $60,293
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville, Coulee Dam, Twisp, Malott

12. El Paso County, CO

kenlund / Flickr
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.7%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.1%
  • Median household income: $87,470
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Colorado Springs, Security-Widefield, Fountain, Cimarron Hills, Fort Carson, Black Forest, Monument

11. Monmouth County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.6%
  • Median household income: $122,727
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: Long Branch, Tinton Falls, Asbury Park, West Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Robertsville

10. Placer County, CA

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.1%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.9%
  • Median household income: $114,678
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, North Auburn, Auburn, Loomis

9. Mineral County, CO

Creede, Colorado by Jeffrey Beall
Creede, Colorado (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeffrey Beall
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.2%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.5%
  • Median household income: $52,455
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: City of Creede

8. Polk County, OR

Sam Beebe, Ecotrust / Wikimedia Commons

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
  • Median household income: $81,318
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grand Ronde, Falls City, Fort Hill, Rickreall

7. Monroe County, FL

Flavio Vallenari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.6%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%
  • Median household income: $82,430
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: Key West, Key Largo, Marathon, Islamorada, Village of Islands, Stock Island, Big Pine Key, Big Coppitt Key

6. Hillsborough County, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.8%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%
  • Median household income: $75,011
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very high
  • Largest cities: Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Town ‘n’ Country, University, Plant City, Valrico

5. Spokane County, WA

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%
  • Median household income: $73,513
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
  • Largest cities: Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Fairwood, Mead

4. Miami-Dade County, FL

Late afternoon light, Miami-Da... by Sharon Hahn Darlin
Late afternoon light, Miami-Da... (CC BY 2.0) by Sharon Hahn Darlin
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%
  • Median household income: $68,694
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very high
  • Largest cities: Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Beach, Homestead, Kendall, Doral

3. Ada County, ID

Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... by Charles Knowles
Fair rides at sunset in Boise ... (CC BY 2.0) by Charles Knowles
  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%
  • Median household income: $88,907
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
  • Largest cities: Boise City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Hidden Springs

2. Hinsdale County, CO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 57.9%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.1%
  • Median household income: $64,327
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
  • Largest cities: Lake City, Piedra, Cathedral

1. Pinellas County, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

  • Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%
  • Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%
  • Median household income: $70,293
  • FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
  • Largest cities: St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Dunedin, East Lake

Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
  2. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
  3. Choose Your  Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.

Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)

 
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

The Countries Where Economic Uncertainty Is Rising Fastest

U.S. Vacation Hot Spots Getting Flooded With New Residents

Even The Largest Oil And Gas Hubs Oppose Drilling In The Arctic
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice