The Republican Stronghold That Strongly Opposes Offshore Drilling

Key Points
-
Public support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has fell from 59.2% of all Americans in 2022 to 52.4% in 2024.
-
Opposition to offshore drilling is even prevalent in some of the most Republican counties.
-
The red counties with the highest opposition to marine drilling are coastal areas where environmental impacts could hurt tourism.
-
Do oil and gas have a place in your portfolio? Click here to talk to a financial advisor.
Over the past several years, public support for offshore drilling has faltered. While 59.2% of Americans supported drilling for oil off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share had fallen to 52.4%.
While support for offshore drilling is strongly correlated with political affiliation, opposition to drilling offshore for oil and natural gas has permeated into some of reddest parts of the country. Several traditionally Republican municipalities have passed resolutions opposing offshore drilling, particularly in coastal regions where the environmental impacts could have impacts on tourism. Nationwide, there are 62 Republican counties — where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 — in which at least 50% of the population also opposes expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas in the United States. In the Republican county with the strongest opposition, the percentage of adults against drilling outranks most Democratic counties. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling.
To identify the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on 2024 election results and and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of adults who answered that they “somewhat support” or “strongly support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on city population are from the Census Bureau and are for 2023, while data on FEMA risk level are based on National Risk Index estimates for 2023.
40. Lewis and Clark County, MT
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.8%
- Median household income: $74,543
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Helena, Helena Valley Southeast, Helena Valley West Central, Helena Valley Northwest, Helena Valley Northeast, East Helena, Helena West Side
39. Escambia County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.9%
- Median household income: $65,715
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Bellview, Brent, Ensley, West Pensacola, Myrtle Grove
38. Conejos County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.3%
- Median household income: $47,209
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Sanford, Manassa, La Jara, Antonito, Romeo, Capulin, Conejos
37. Kittitas County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%
- Median household income: $69,928
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Kittitas, Roslyn, South Cle Elum, Snoqualmie Pass, Easton
36. Fresno County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%
- Median household income: $71,434
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Coalinga, Kerman
35. Benton County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.0%
- Median household income: $87,316
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Prosser, Finley, Benton City
34. Chelan County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.2%
- Median household income: $78,306
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Wenatchee, Chelan, Sunnyslope, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Manson, South Wenatchee
33. Morris County, NJ
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.2%
- Median household income: $134,929
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Morristown, Dover, Madison, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Budd Lake
32. Wheeler County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 71.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.4%
- Median household income: $51,250
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Fossil, Mitchell, Spray
31. St. Lucie County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
- Median household income: $69,027
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Lakewood Park, Indian River Estates, Fort Pierce North, River Park, White City
30. Wahkiakum County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%
- Median household income: $57,091
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Puget Island, East Cathlamet, Cathlamet, Lower Elochoman, Rosburg, Skamokawa Valley, Grays River
29. Dallas County, IA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.6%
- Median household income: $102,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Waukee, Perry, Adel, Granger, Dallas Center, Van Meter, Woodward
28. Latah County, ID
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.9%
- Median household income: $65,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Moscow, Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick
27. Curry County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.2%
- Median household income: $64,769
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Brookings, Gold Beach, Harbor, Port Orford, Nesika Beach, Langlois, Pistol River
26. Weber County, UT
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 60.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.0%
- Median household income: $87,083
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Ogden, Roy, North Ogden, West Haven, South Ogden, Pleasant View, Riverdale
25. Keweenaw County, MI
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%
- Median household income: $53,893
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Eagle Harbor, Copper Harbor, Ahmeek, Eagle River
24. Klickitat County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.2%
- Median household income: $70,400
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Goldendale, White Salmon, Dallesport, Bingen, Trout Lake, Wishram, Klickitat
23. Wallowa County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 66.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.9%
- Median household income: $65,559
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa, Lostine, Wallowa Lake
22. Sarasota County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.7%
- Median household income: $80,633
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: North Port, Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, South Venice, Fruitville, Sarasota Springs
21. Wasco County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.8%
- Median household income: $63,602
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: The Dalles, Chenoweth, Dufur, Mosier, Pine Hollow, Maupin, Rowena
20. Osceola County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.3%
- Median household income: $68,711
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Four Corners, Buenaventura Lakes, Celebration, Campbell, Yeehaw Junction
19. Park County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%
- Median household income: $95,450
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Fairplay, Alma, Guffey
18. Douglas County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.9%
- Median household income: $145,737
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Pines, The Pinery, Stonegate
17. Mariposa County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.3%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.9%
- Median household income: $65,378
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Yosemite Valley, Lake Don Pedro, Mariposa, Greeley Hill, Catheys Valley, El Portal, Bootjack
16. El Dorado County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%
- Median household income: $106,190
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: El Dorado Hills, South Lake Tahoe, Cameron Park, Diamond Springs, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Auburn Lake Trails
15. Walla Walla County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%
- Median household income: $72,212
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Walla Walla, College Place, Burbank, Garrett, Walla Walla East, Waitsburg, Touchet
14. Carver County, MN
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%
- Median household income: $123,144
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Victoria, Carver, Watertown, Norwood Young America
13. Okanogan County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%
- Median household income: $60,293
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville, Coulee Dam, Twisp, Malott
12. El Paso County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.7%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.1%
- Median household income: $87,470
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Colorado Springs, Security-Widefield, Fountain, Cimarron Hills, Fort Carson, Black Forest, Monument
11. Monmouth County, NJ
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.6%
- Median household income: $122,727
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Long Branch, Tinton Falls, Asbury Park, West Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Robertsville
10. Placer County, CA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.1%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.9%
- Median household income: $114,678
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, North Auburn, Auburn, Loomis
9. Mineral County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.2%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.5%
- Median household income: $52,455
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: City of Creede
8. Polk County, OR
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%
- Median household income: $81,318
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grand Ronde, Falls City, Fort Hill, Rickreall
7. Monroe County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.6%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%
- Median household income: $82,430
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: Key West, Key Largo, Marathon, Islamorada, Village of Islands, Stock Island, Big Pine Key, Big Coppitt Key
6. Hillsborough County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.8%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%
- Median household income: $75,011
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very high
- Largest cities: Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Town ‘n’ Country, University, Plant City, Valrico
5. Spokane County, WA
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%
- Median household income: $73,513
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low
- Largest cities: Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Fairwood, Mead
4. Miami-Dade County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%
- Median household income: $68,694
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very high
- Largest cities: Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Beach, Homestead, Kendall, Doral
3. Ada County, ID
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%
- Median household income: $88,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate
- Largest cities: Boise City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Hidden Springs
2. Hinsdale County, CO
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 57.9%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.1%
- Median household income: $64,327
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very low
- Largest cities: Lake City, Piedra, Cathedral
1. Pinellas County, FL
- Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%
- Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%
- Median household income: $70,293
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high
- Largest cities: St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Dunedin, East Lake
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.