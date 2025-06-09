The Republican Stronghold That Strongly Opposes Offshore Drilling Thinkstock

Key Points Public support for offshore drilling off the U.S. coast has fell from 59.2% of all Americans in 2022 to 52.4% in 2024.

Opposition to offshore drilling is even prevalent in some of the most Republican counties.

The red counties with the highest opposition to marine drilling are coastal areas where environmental impacts could hurt tourism.

Over the past several years, public support for offshore drilling has faltered. While 59.2% of Americans supported drilling for oil off the U.S. coast in 2022, by 2024 that share had fallen to 52.4%.

While support for offshore drilling is strongly correlated with political affiliation, opposition to drilling offshore for oil and natural gas has permeated into some of reddest parts of the country. Several traditionally Republican municipalities have passed resolutions opposing offshore drilling, particularly in coastal regions where the environmental impacts could have impacts on tourism. Nationwide, there are 62 Republican counties — where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 — in which at least 50% of the population also opposes expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas in the United States. In the Republican county with the strongest opposition, the percentage of adults against drilling outranks most Democratic counties. A closer look at the data reveals the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling.

To identify the Republican counties most opposed to offshore drilling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on 2024 election results and and climate opinion from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties where Trump won at least 50% of votes in 2024 were ranked based on the percentage of adults who answered that they “somewhat support” or “strongly support” policies aimed at expanding offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the U.S. coast in a 2024 survey. Supplemental data on the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Data on city population are from the Census Bureau and are for 2023, while data on FEMA risk level are based on National Risk Index estimates for 2023.

40. Lewis and Clark County, MT

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.3%

51.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.1%

51.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.8%

42.8% Median household income: $74,543

$74,543 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Helena, Helena Valley Southeast, Helena Valley West Central, Helena Valley Northwest, Helena Valley Northeast, East Helena, Helena West Side

39. Escambia County, FL

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%

51.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%

59.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $65,715

$65,715 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Bellview, Brent, Ensley, West Pensacola, Myrtle Grove

38. Conejos County, CO

arinahabich / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.4%

51.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%

57.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $47,209

$47,209 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Sanford, Manassa, La Jara, Antonito, Romeo, Capulin, Conejos

37. Kittitas County, WA

Claudia Cooper / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%

51.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.7%

55.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $69,928

$69,928 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Kittitas, Roslyn, South Cle Elum, Snoqualmie Pass, Easton

36. Fresno County, CA

StellaMc / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%

51.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%

50.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%

23.9% Median household income: $71,434

$71,434 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Coalinga, Kerman

35. Benton County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.5%

51.5% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.6%

59.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.0%

33.0% Median household income: $87,316

$87,316 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Prosser, Finley, Benton City

34. Chelan County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.6%

51.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.4%

53.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.2%

30.2% Median household income: $78,306

$78,306 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Wenatchee, Chelan, Sunnyslope, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Manson, South Wenatchee

33. Morris County, NJ

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%

51.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%

50.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 57.2%

57.2% Median household income: $134,929

$134,929 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Morristown, Dover, Madison, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Budd Lake

32. Wheeler County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%

51.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 71.4%

71.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.4%

20.4% Median household income: $51,250

$51,250 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Fossil, Mitchell, Spray

31. St. Lucie County, FL

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.7%

51.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.2%

54.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $69,027

$69,027 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Lakewood Park, Indian River Estates, Fort Pierce North, River Park, White City

30. Wahkiakum County, WA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.8%

51.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 57.5%

57.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $57,091

$57,091 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Puget Island, East Cathlamet, Cathlamet, Lower Elochoman, Rosburg, Skamokawa Valley, Grays River

29. Dallas County, IA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 51.9%

51.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%

51.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.6%

51.6% Median household income: $102,349

$102,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Waukee, Perry, Adel, Granger, Dallas Center, Van Meter, Woodward

28. Latah County, ID

knowlesgallery / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%

52.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.2%

52.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.9%

44.9% Median household income: $65,179

$65,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Moscow, Genesee, Troy, Potlatch, Juliaetta, Deary, Kendrick

27. Curry County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.1%

52.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%

56.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.2%

24.2% Median household income: $64,769

$64,769 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Brookings, Gold Beach, Harbor, Port Orford, Nesika Beach, Langlois, Pistol River

26. Weber County, UT

Ntsimp, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%

52.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 60.3%

60.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.0%

28.0% Median household income: $87,083

$87,083 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Ogden, Roy, North Ogden, West Haven, South Ogden, Pleasant View, Riverdale

25. Keweenaw County, MI

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.2%

52.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.6%

55.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.6%

43.6% Median household income: $53,893

$53,893 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Eagle Harbor, Copper Harbor, Ahmeek, Eagle River

24. Klickitat County, WA

LoweStock / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%

52.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.1%

53.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.2%

31.2% Median household income: $70,400

$70,400 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Goldendale, White Salmon, Dallesport, Bingen, Trout Lake, Wishram, Klickitat

23. Wallowa County, OR

discoveroregon / Flickr

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.3%

52.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 66.2%

66.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.9%

36.9% Median household income: $65,559

$65,559 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa, Lostine, Wallowa Lake

22. Sarasota County, FL

KarolinaBorkowski / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%

52.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.7%

58.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.7%

39.7% Median household income: $80,633

$80,633 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: North Port, Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, South Venice, Fruitville, Sarasota Springs

21. Wasco County, OR

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.6%

52.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.2%

51.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $63,602

$63,602 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: The Dalles, Chenoweth, Dufur, Mosier, Pine Hollow, Maupin, Rowena

20. Osceola County, FL

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.7%

52.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.2%

50.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $68,711

$68,711 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Four Corners, Buenaventura Lakes, Celebration, Campbell, Yeehaw Junction

19. Park County, CO

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 52.9%

52.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.7%

56.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%

38.8% Median household income: $95,450

$95,450 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Fairplay, Alma, Guffey

18. Douglas County, CO

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.1%

53.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.3%

52.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 60.9%

60.9% Median household income: $145,737

$145,737 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Castle Pines, The Pinery, Stonegate

17. Mariposa County, CA

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.3%

53.3% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 59.2%

59.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.9%

30.9% Median household income: $65,378

$65,378 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Yosemite Valley, Lake Don Pedro, Mariposa, Greeley Hill, Catheys Valley, El Portal, Bootjack

16. El Dorado County, CA

tupungato / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.4%

53.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.6%

54.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%

38.8% Median household income: $106,190

$106,190 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: El Dorado Hills, South Lake Tahoe, Cameron Park, Diamond Springs, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Auburn Lake Trails

15. Walla Walla County, WA

JohnnyH5 / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.6%

53.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.7%

52.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $72,212

$72,212 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Walla Walla, College Place, Burbank, Garrett, Walla Walla East, Waitsburg, Touchet

14. Carver County, MN

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 53.8%

53.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.7%

51.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%

50.5% Median household income: $123,144

$123,144 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Victoria, Carver, Watertown, Norwood Young America

13. Okanogan County, WA

blmoregon / Flickr

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.6%

54.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 56.0%

56.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%

24.0% Median household income: $60,293

$60,293 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville, Coulee Dam, Twisp, Malott

12. El Paso County, CO

kenlund / Flickr

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.7%

54.7% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.6%

53.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.1%

41.1% Median household income: $87,470

$87,470 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Colorado Springs, Security-Widefield, Fountain, Cimarron Hills, Fort Carson, Black Forest, Monument

11. Monmouth County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 54.8%

54.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%

54.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.6%

50.6% Median household income: $122,727

$122,727 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Long Branch, Tinton Falls, Asbury Park, West Freehold, Eatontown, Red Bank, Robertsville

10. Placer County, CA

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.1%

55.1% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.8%

52.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.9%

42.9% Median household income: $114,678

$114,678 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Granite Bay, North Auburn, Auburn, Loomis

9. Mineral County, CO

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.2%

55.2% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%

55.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.5%

54.5% Median household income: $52,455

$52,455 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: City of Creede

8. Polk County, OR

Sam Beebe, Ecotrust / Wikimedia Commons

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.4%

55.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.4%

50.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.6%

30.6% Median household income: $81,318

$81,318 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Dallas, Monmouth, Independence, Grand Ronde, Falls City, Fort Hill, Rickreall

7. Monroe County, FL

Flavio Vallenari / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.6%

55.6% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 58.8%

58.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.8%

37.8% Median household income: $82,430

$82,430 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: Key West, Key Largo, Marathon, Islamorada, Village of Islands, Stock Island, Big Pine Key, Big Coppitt Key

6. Hillsborough County, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.8%

55.8% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 50.9%

50.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.2%

37.2% Median household income: $75,011

$75,011 FEMA disaster risk level: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Town ‘n’ Country, University, Plant City, Valrico

5. Spokane County, WA

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 55.9%

55.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 51.0%

51.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.1%

32.1% Median household income: $73,513

$73,513 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively low

Relatively low Largest cities: Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Fairwood, Mead

4. Miami-Dade County, FL

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%

56.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 55.4%

55.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.2%

33.2% Median household income: $68,694

$68,694 FEMA disaster risk level: Very high

Very high Largest cities: Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Beach, Homestead, Kendall, Doral

3. Ada County, ID

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 56.0%

56.0% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 53.8%

53.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%

43.9% Median household income: $88,907

$88,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively moderate

Relatively moderate Largest cities: Boise City, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Hidden Springs

2. Hinsdale County, CO

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 57.9%

57.9% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 54.8%

54.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.1%

47.1% Median household income: $64,327

$64,327 FEMA disaster risk level: Very low

Very low Largest cities: Lake City, Piedra, Cathedral

1. Pinellas County, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Adults who oppose offshore drilling off the U.S. coast: 62.4%

62.4% Adults who voted for Trump in 2024: 52.1%

52.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $70,293

$70,293 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively high

Relatively high Largest cities: St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Dunedin, East Lake

