This Is the Worst City to Drive in Your State

Between accidents and traffic congestion, driving can be both dangerous and frustrating

But the many downsides of driving are far more commonplace in certain major cities

Whether they realize it or not, driving or riding in a car is the most dangerous act millions of Americans regularly engage in. Government statistics show that Americans traveling in a passenger vehicle are about 18 times more likely to have a fatal accident than those traveling by rail. Fatality rates for passenger vehicles are also 135 times higher than they are for buses, and 540 times higher than for commercial aircraft.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there were over 39,200 deadly auto accidents nationwide in 2022, resulting in an estimated 42,514 fatalities. Even for the most cautious drivers, accidents — fatal or otherwise — can be unavoidable, as other motorists on the road may be distracted or impaired by drugs or alcohol. Drunk driving alone results in an average of 37 deaths every day in the United States.

While driving comes with inherent risks, most Americans will never be involved in a fatal accident. Still, driving can come with a number of other hazards and inconveniences, which, while less severe than an accident, are far more common.

Automobiles are among the biggest investments most Americans will ever make. With the average transaction price for a new car hitting $48,644 in June 2024, vehicles are a prime target for theft — and according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an average of two vehicles are stolen every minute nationwide. (Here is a look at the 10 most stolen cars in the United States.)

Additionally, Americans have been driving more in recent years than ever before, and more cars on the road means more congestion. A recent report from INRIX, a transportation analytics company, found that the typical American driver lost 42 hours to traffic delays in 2023.

The drawbacks and risks associated with driving are especially pronounced in certain U.S. cities. Using metro area level data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst city for drivers in every state. We ranked every major metro area within each state using an equally weighted index of four measures: the motor vehicle fatality rate, the alcohol-related roadway fatality rate, the motor vehicle theft rate, and the average commute time as a proxy for traffic delays.

Data sources include the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the NICB, and the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute

It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the metro area listed in these states ranks as the worst by default only. (Here is a look at the states with the worst traffic.)

Why It Matters

Driving is the standard mode of transportation in the United States. While personal vehicles have several advantages over alternative options, the freedom and convenience motor vehicles offer also come with some significant downsides. These downsides are far more common in some parts of the country than in others.

Alabama: Mobile

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 171.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (165.9 per 100,000 statewide)

171.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (165.9 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 36.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (30.2 per 100,000 statewide)

36.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (30.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 270.1 per 100,000 people (209.2 per 100,000 statewide)

270.1 per 100,000 people (209.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,152 (10,616 statewide)

1,152 (10,616 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 27.1 minutes (25.4 minutes statewide)

27.1 minutes (25.4 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 12

Alaska: Anchorage

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 85.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (90.2 per 100,000 statewide)

85.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (90.2 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 18.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.5 per 100,000 statewide)

18.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.5 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 341.6 per 100,000 people (245.6 per 100,000 statewide)

341.6 per 100,000 people (245.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,368 (1,802 statewide)

1,368 (1,802 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.2 minutes (19.4 minutes statewide)

23.2 minutes (19.4 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 2

Arizona: Flagstaff

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 172.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (108.1 per 100,000 statewide)

172.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (108.1 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 44.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.3 per 100,000 statewide)

44.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.3 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 124.3 per 100,000 people (294.8 per 100,000 statewide)

124.3 per 100,000 people (294.8 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 179 (21,694 statewide)

179 (21,694 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 19.6 minutes (24.9 minutes statewide)

19.6 minutes (24.9 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 7

Arkansas: Hot Springs

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 194.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (160.1 per 100,000 statewide)

194.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (160.1 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 26.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (28.6 per 100,000 statewide)

26.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (28.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 370.7 per 100,000 people (269.8 per 100,000 statewide)

370.7 per 100,000 people (269.8 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 371 (8,216 statewide)

371 (8,216 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 21.9 minutes (22.4 minutes statewide)

21.9 minutes (22.4 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 6

California: Bakersfield

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 155.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (84.8 per 100,000 statewide)

155.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (84.8 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 37.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.2 per 100,000 statewide)

37.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 1,072.4 per 100,000 people (520.2 per 100,000 statewide)

1,072.4 per 100,000 people (520.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 9,824 (203,018 statewide)

9,824 (203,018 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.5 minutes (28.3 minutes statewide)

24.5 minutes (28.3 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 26

Colorado: Pueblo

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 141.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (87.8 per 100,000 statewide)

141.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (87.8 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 33.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.8 per 100,000 statewide)

33.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.8 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 1,086.4 per 100,000 people (731.3 per 100,000 statewide)

1,086.4 per 100,000 people (731.3 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,842 (42,706 statewide)

1,842 (42,706 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.7 minutes (25.0 minutes statewide)

24.7 minutes (25.0 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 7

Connecticut: New Haven-Milford

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 72.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (65.5 per 100,000 statewide)

72.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (65.5 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 14.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.2 per 100,000 statewide)

14.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 315.1 per 100,000 people (195.5 per 100,000 statewide)

315.1 per 100,000 people (195.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 2,740 (7,091 statewide)

2,740 (7,091 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 25.9 minutes (26.8 minutes statewide)

25.9 minutes (26.8 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 4

Delaware: Dover

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 127.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (101.1 per 100,000 statewide)

127.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (101.1 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 21.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.6 per 100,000 statewide)

21.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 214.5 per 100,000 people (184.5 per 100,000 statewide)

214.5 per 100,000 people (184.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 401 (1,879 statewide)

401 (1,879 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 27.2 minutes (26.1 minutes statewide)

27.2 minutes (26.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 1

Florida: Sebring

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 190.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (114.7 per 100,000 statewide)

190.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (114.7 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 34.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.7 per 100,000 statewide)

34.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.7 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 189.4 per 100,000 people (206.9 per 100,000 statewide)

189.4 per 100,000 people (206.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 200 (46,020 statewide)

200 (46,020 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 26.0 minutes (28.0 minutes statewide)

26.0 minutes (28.0 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 22

Georgia: Macon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 165.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.6 per 100,000 statewide)

165.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.6 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 29.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.1 per 100,000 statewide)

29.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 455.7 per 100,000 people (243.9 per 100,000 statewide)

455.7 per 100,000 people (243.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,066 (26,612 statewide)

1,066 (26,612 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 25.0 minutes (28.2 minutes statewide)

25.0 minutes (28.2 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 14

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

7Michael / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 90.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (62.8 per 100,000 statewide)

90.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (62.8 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 28.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.2 per 100,000 statewide)

28.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 0.0 per 100,000 people (183.2 per 100,000 statewide)

0.0 per 100,000 people (183.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 0 (2,639 statewide)

0 (2,639 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.1 minutes (26.1 minutes statewide)

23.1 minutes (26.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 2

Idaho: Twin Falls

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 155.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (103.0 per 100,000 statewide)

155.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (103.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 33.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.3 per 100,000 statewide)

33.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.3 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 107.6 per 100,000 people (91.1 per 100,000 statewide)

107.6 per 100,000 people (91.1 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 128 (1,766 statewide)

128 (1,766 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 18.4 minutes (22.1 minutes statewide)

18.4 minutes (22.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 6

Illinois: Kankakee

gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 133.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (76.3 per 100,000 statewide)

133.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (76.3 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 39.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (15.0 per 100,000 statewide)

39.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (15.0 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 98.0 per 100,000 people (307.6 per 100,000 statewide)

98.0 per 100,000 people (307.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 104 (38,699 statewide)

104 (38,699 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.3 minutes (27.9 minutes statewide)

24.3 minutes (27.9 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 10

Indiana: Kokomo

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 158.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (105.1 per 100,000 statewide)

158.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (105.1 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 35.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.7 per 100,000 statewide)

35.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.7 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 131.6 per 100,000 people (226.0 per 100,000 statewide)

131.6 per 100,000 people (226.0 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 110 (15,440 statewide)

110 (15,440 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 21.6 minutes (24.1 minutes statewide)

21.6 minutes (24.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 12

Iowa: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 75.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (93.9 per 100,000 statewide)

75.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (93.9 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 13.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.6 per 100,000 statewide)

13.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 351.9 per 100,000 people (168.1 per 100,000 statewide)

351.9 per 100,000 people (168.1 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,335 (5,379 statewide)

1,335 (5,379 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 20.1 minutes (19.7 minutes statewide)

20.1 minutes (19.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 8

Kansas: Topeka

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 131.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.3 per 100,000 statewide)

131.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.3 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 20.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.4 per 100,000 statewide)

20.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 382.7 per 100,000 people (292.4 per 100,000 statewide)

382.7 per 100,000 people (292.4 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 887 (8,588 statewide)

887 (8,588 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 21.0 minutes (19.6 minutes statewide)

21.0 minutes (19.6 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 4

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 164.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (146.0 per 100,000 statewide)

164.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (146.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 28.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (26.6 per 100,000 statewide)

28.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (26.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 142.7 per 100,000 people (226.4 per 100,000 statewide)

142.7 per 100,000 people (226.4 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 224 (10,217 statewide)

224 (10,217 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.7 minutes (24.1 minutes statewide)

24.7 minutes (24.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 5

Louisiana: Hammond

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 189.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (147.6 per 100,000 statewide)

189.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (147.6 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 41.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (32.4 per 100,000 statewide)

41.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (32.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 231.3 per 100,000 people (297.1 per 100,000 statewide)

231.3 per 100,000 people (297.1 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 317 (13,638 statewide)

317 (13,638 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 30.7 minutes (25.6 minutes statewide)

30.7 minutes (25.6 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 9

Maine: Bangor

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 108.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (92.9 per 100,000 statewide)

108.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (92.9 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 23.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.0 per 100,000 statewide)

23.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (23.0 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 80.7 per 100,000 people (68.1 per 100,000 statewide)

80.7 per 100,000 people (68.1 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 124 (944 statewide)

124 (944 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.1 minutes (24.7 minutes statewide)

23.1 minutes (24.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

Maryland: California-Lexington Park

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 107.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (74.2 per 100,000 statewide)

107.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (74.2 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 33.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.9 per 100,000 statewide)

33.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (14.9 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 74.9 per 100,000 people (260.9 per 100,000 statewide)

74.9 per 100,000 people (260.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 86 (16,086 statewide)

86 (16,086 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 28.7 minutes (30.8 minutes statewide)

28.7 minutes (30.8 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 5

Massachusetts: Worcester

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 59.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (46.7 per 100,000 statewide)

59.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (46.7 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 13.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (9.2 per 100,000 statewide)

13.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (9.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 77.4 per 100,000 people (101.5 per 100,000 statewide)

77.4 per 100,000 people (101.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 759 (7,084 statewide)

759 (7,084 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 28.2 minutes (28.6 minutes statewide)

28.2 minutes (28.6 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 5

Michigan: Monroe

csfotoimages / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 111.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (83.2 per 100,000 statewide)

111.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (83.2 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 35.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.1 per 100,000 statewide)

35.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (18.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 120.8 per 100,000 people (256.7 per 100,000 statewide)

120.8 per 100,000 people (256.7 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 188 (25,753 statewide)

188 (25,753 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 25.7 minutes (24.2 minutes statewide)

25.7 minutes (24.2 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 14

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 47.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (64.4 per 100,000 statewide)

47.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (64.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 9.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (12.1 per 100,000 statewide)

9.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (12.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 417.7 per 100,000 people (311.9 per 100,000 statewide)

417.7 per 100,000 people (311.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 15,429 (17,832 statewide)

15,429 (17,832 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.0 minutes (22.8 minutes statewide)

24.0 minutes (22.8 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 5

Mississippi: Jackson

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 176.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (214.0 per 100,000 statewide)

176.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (214.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (26.6 per 100,000 statewide)

20.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (26.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 302.8 per 100,000 people (209.2 per 100,000 statewide)

302.8 per 100,000 people (209.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,766 (6,150 statewide)

1,766 (6,150 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.7 minutes (25.5 minutes statewide)

24.7 minutes (25.5 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

Missouri: St. Louis

f11photo/Shutterstock

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 106.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (126.4 per 100,000 statewide)

106.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (126.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 22.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (25.4 per 100,000 statewide)

22.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (25.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 537.7 per 100,000 people (482.6 per 100,000 statewide)

537.7 per 100,000 people (482.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 15,063 (29,815 statewide)

15,063 (29,815 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.8 minutes (23.7 minutes statewide)

24.8 minutes (23.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 8

Montana: Billings

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 118.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (138.0 per 100,000 statewide)

118.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (138.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 34.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (47.6 per 100,000 statewide)

34.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (47.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 447.9 per 100,000 people (223.7 per 100,000 statewide)

447.9 per 100,000 people (223.7 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 852 (2,512 statewide)

852 (2,512 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 20.2 minutes (19.0 minutes statewide)

20.2 minutes (19.0 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 84.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (106.8 per 100,000 statewide)

84.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (106.8 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 18.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (24.3 per 100,000 statewide)

18.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (24.3 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 388.6 per 100,000 people (257.0 per 100,000 statewide)

388.6 per 100,000 people (257.0 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 3,795 (5,058 statewide)

3,795 (5,058 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 20.4 minutes (18.8 minutes statewide)

20.4 minutes (18.8 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

Nevada: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

hanker81 / Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 80.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (88.6 per 100,000 statewide)

80.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (88.6 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 13.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.7 per 100,000 statewide)

13.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.7 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 561.8 per 100,000 people (480.8 per 100,000 statewide)

561.8 per 100,000 people (480.8 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 13,051 (15,279 statewide)

13,051 (15,279 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.6 minutes (24.5 minutes statewide)

24.6 minutes (24.5 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 55.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (65.6 per 100,000 statewide)

55.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (65.6 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 11.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.3 per 100,000 statewide)

11.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (16.3 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 72.7 per 100,000 people (53.8 per 100,000 statewide)

72.7 per 100,000 people (53.8 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 310 (750 statewide)

310 (750 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 26.9 minutes (26.7 minutes statewide)

26.9 minutes (26.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 1

New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 152.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (54.4 per 100,000 statewide)

152.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (54.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 27.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (8.8 per 100,000 statewide)

27.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (8.8 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 113.6 per 100,000 people (174.5 per 100,000 statewide)

113.6 per 100,000 people (174.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 172 (16,165 statewide)

172 (16,165 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 25.5 minutes (30.3 minutes statewide)

25.5 minutes (30.3 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 4

New Mexico: Farmington

Shoppy22 / Shutterstock.com

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 291.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (153.5 per 100,000 statewide)

291.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (153.5 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 70.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (33.7 per 100,000 statewide)

70.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (33.7 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 190.2 per 100,000 people (540.6 per 100,000 statewide)

190.2 per 100,000 people (540.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 229 (11,424 statewide)

229 (11,424 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 25.7 minutes (23.7 minutes statewide)

25.7 minutes (23.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 4

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 40.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (46.9 per 100,000 statewide)

40.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (46.9 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 4.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (6.1 per 100,000 statewide)

4.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (6.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 160.5 per 100,000 people (143.9 per 100,000 statewide)

160.5 per 100,000 people (143.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 31,479 (28,323 statewide)

31,479 (28,323 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 35.8 minutes (33.0 minutes statewide)

35.8 minutes (33.0 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 12

North Carolina: Rocky Mount

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 210.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (119.5 per 100,000 statewide)

210.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (119.5 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 51.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.1 per 100,000 statewide)

51.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 147.8 per 100,000 people (220.4 per 100,000 statewide)

147.8 per 100,000 people (220.4 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 213 (23,576 statewide)

213 (23,576 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 24.7 minutes (25.1 minutes statewide)

24.7 minutes (25.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 15

North Dakota: Bismarck

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 89.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.4 per 100,000 statewide)

89.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (117.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 19.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (35.2 per 100,000 statewide)

19.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (35.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 206.9 per 100,000 people (224.6 per 100,000 statewide)

206.9 per 100,000 people (224.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 279 (1,750 statewide)

279 (1,750 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 18.4 minutes (18.3 minutes statewide)

18.4 minutes (18.3 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 3

Ohio: Springfield

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 134.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (88.2 per 100,000 statewide)

134.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (88.2 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 19.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.4 per 100,000 statewide)

19.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 275.2 per 100,000 people (258.3 per 100,000 statewide)

275.2 per 100,000 people (258.3 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 371 (30,361 statewide)

371 (30,361 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 21.5 minutes (23.5 minutes statewide)

21.5 minutes (23.5 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 11

Oklahoma: Tulsa

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 114.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (146.9 per 100,000 statewide)

114.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (146.9 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 21.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (27.2 per 100,000 statewide)

21.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (27.2 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 417.2 per 100,000 people (298.7 per 100,000 statewide)

417.2 per 100,000 people (298.7 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 4,314 (12,007 statewide)

4,314 (12,007 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 21.9 minutes (22.7 minutes statewide)

21.9 minutes (22.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 4

Oregon: Grants Pass

Joseph Novak from Canton, Mich., USA / Wikimedia Commons

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 191.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (92.7 per 100,000 statewide)

191.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (92.7 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 61.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.1 per 100,000 statewide)

61.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 396.7 per 100,000 people (540.9 per 100,000 statewide)

396.7 per 100,000 people (540.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 348 (22,934 statewide)

348 (22,934 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 22.5 minutes (22.8 minutes statewide)

22.5 minutes (22.8 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 8

Pennsylvania: East Stroudsburg

Alex Potemkin / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 113.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (77.4 per 100,000 statewide)

113.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (77.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 19.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.4 per 100,000 statewide)

19.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 65.8 per 100,000 people (172.7 per 100,000 statewide)

65.8 per 100,000 people (172.7 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 110 (22,407 statewide)

110 (22,407 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 36.2 minutes (26.4 minutes statewide)

36.2 minutes (26.4 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 18

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 57.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (51.2 per 100,000 statewide)

57.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (51.2 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 13.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.8 per 100,000 statewide)

13.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.8 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 149.8 per 100,000 people (164.2 per 100,000 statewide)

149.8 per 100,000 people (164.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 2,508 (1,796 statewide)

2,508 (1,796 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 26.4 minutes (25.4 minutes statewide)

26.4 minutes (25.4 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 1

South Carolina: Florence

felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 224.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (158.5 per 100,000 statewide)

224.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (158.5 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 62.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (38.4 per 100,000 statewide)

62.4 per 100,000 people 15 and older (38.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 358.6 per 100,000 people (290.5 per 100,000 statewide)

358.6 per 100,000 people (290.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 714 (15,345 statewide)

714 (15,345 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 20.7 minutes (25.6 minutes statewide)

20.7 minutes (25.6 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 8

South Dakota: Rapid City

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 111.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (136.4 per 100,000 statewide)

111.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (136.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 25.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (30.6 per 100,000 statewide)

25.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (30.6 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 397.5 per 100,000 people (248.3 per 100,000 statewide)

397.5 per 100,000 people (248.3 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 577 (2,259 statewide)

577 (2,259 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 19.3 minutes (18.2 minutes statewide)

19.3 minutes (18.2 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 2

Tennessee: Memphis

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 161.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (128.0 per 100,000 statewide)

161.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (128.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 21.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (22.1 per 100,000 statewide)

21.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (22.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 845.7 per 100,000 people (337.9 per 100,000 statewide)

845.7 per 100,000 people (337.9 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 11,267 (23,830 statewide)

11,267 (23,830 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.9 minutes (25.5 minutes statewide)

23.9 minutes (25.5 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 10

Texas: Odessa

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 298.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (109.4 per 100,000 statewide)

298.1 per 100,000 people 15 and older (109.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 76.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.8 per 100,000 statewide)

76.0 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.8 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 430.2 per 100,000 people (350.1 per 100,000 statewide)

430.2 per 100,000 people (350.1 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 692 (105,133 statewide)

692 (105,133 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.9 minutes (26.7 minutes statewide)

23.9 minutes (26.7 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 25

Utah: Salt Lake City

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 69.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (69.8 per 100,000 statewide)

69.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (69.8 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 10.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (11.1 per 100,000 statewide)

10.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (11.1 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 379.0 per 100,000 people (209.5 per 100,000 statewide)

379.0 per 100,000 people (209.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 4,799 (7,082 statewide)

4,799 (7,082 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 22.8 minutes (21.6 minutes statewide)

22.8 minutes (21.6 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 5

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 52.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (73.0 per 100,000 statewide)

52.9 per 100,000 people 15 and older (73.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 12.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.7 per 100,000 statewide)

12.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (19.7 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 268.6 per 100,000 people (160.6 per 100,000 statewide)

268.6 per 100,000 people (160.6 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 611 (1,039 statewide)

611 (1,039 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 22.1 minutes (23.2 minutes statewide)

22.1 minutes (23.2 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 1

Virginia: Winchester

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 120.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (82.0 per 100,000 statewide)

120.2 per 100,000 people 15 and older (82.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 28.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.4 per 100,000 statewide)

28.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (17.4 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 62.8 per 100,000 people (164.2 per 100,000 statewide)

62.8 per 100,000 people (164.2 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 92 (14,256 statewide)

92 (14,256 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 30.6 minutes (27.1 minutes statewide)

30.6 minutes (27.1 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 9

Washington: Yakima

mightyohm / Flickr

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 141.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (66.1 per 100,000 statewide)

141.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (66.1 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 33.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.9 per 100,000 statewide)

33.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (13.9 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 532.7 per 100,000 people (603.5 per 100,000 statewide)

532.7 per 100,000 people (603.5 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 1,369 (46,990 statewide)

1,369 (46,990 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 19.6 minutes (26.3 minutes statewide)

19.6 minutes (26.3 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 11

West Virginia: Charleston

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 145.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (136.0 per 100,000 statewide)

145.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (136.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 19.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (24.5 per 100,000 statewide)

19.7 per 100,000 people 15 and older (24.5 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 208.8 per 100,000 people (115.3 per 100,000 statewide)

208.8 per 100,000 people (115.3 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 526 (2,046 statewide)

526 (2,046 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 26.4 minutes (26.9 minutes statewide)

26.4 minutes (26.9 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 7

Wisconsin: Janesville-Beloit

LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 95.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (84.4 per 100,000 statewide)

95.6 per 100,000 people 15 and older (84.4 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 36.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.8 per 100,000 statewide)

36.3 per 100,000 people 15 and older (21.8 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 140.8 per 100,000 people (198.7 per 100,000 statewide)

140.8 per 100,000 people (198.7 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 231 (11,709 statewide)

231 (11,709 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 23.9 minutes (22.2 minutes statewide)

23.9 minutes (22.2 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 12

Wyoming: Cheyenne

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle fatality rate: 119.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (155.0 per 100,000 statewide)

119.5 per 100,000 people 15 and older (155.0 per 100,000 statewide) Alcohol-related driving death rate: 26.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (41.5 per 100,000 statewide)

26.8 per 100,000 people 15 and older (41.5 per 100,000 statewide) Vehicle theft rate in 2022: 283.0 per 100,000 people (132.4 per 100,000 statewide)

283.0 per 100,000 people (132.4 per 100,000 statewide) Total vehicle thefts reported in 2022: 285 (770 statewide)

285 (770 statewide) Avg. commute time in 2022: : 16.3 minutes (18.0 minutes statewide)

16.3 minutes (18.0 minutes statewide) Metro areas considered in state: 2

