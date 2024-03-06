You'll Spend the Most Time Stuck In Traffic In These States

No doubt most people would agree that sitting in traffic is one of the least fun things to do. And it has costs — it increases air pollution levels, increases gas expenses, and of course, increases our idle time spent behind the wheel. It has also been shown that stop-and-go traffic can increase car accidents. Of course, congestion is not uniform nationwide.

To find the state with the worst traffic congestion in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed libertarian Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, which provides data for 2020. The report includes a congestion measure from Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s 2021 Urban Mobility Report. The measure, annual hours of delay per auto commuter, evaluates “the extra travel time endured throughout the year by auto commuters who make trips during the peak period” in urbanized areas. States are ranked here from least amount of time delayed sitting in peak-hour congestion to most time delayed. As it highly correlates to traffic congestion, we also added population density per square mile of land of each state from the Census Bureau.

Nationwide, commuters spent an average of 27.04 hours driving in congested traffic in urbanized areas in 2020. Among the 50 states, annual hours of delay range from 6.5 in Wyoming to a whopping 48 in New Jersey. New Jersey is also the most densely-populated state with nearly 1,300 people per square mile. The next most densely-populated state, Rhode Island, ranks fifth on the list with commuters spending 32.7 hours a year in traffic congestion. Massachusetts ranks third in both congestion and population density.

The congestion problem is naturally primarily concentrated in major cities, and states that have larger metropolitan areas tend to rank lower on the list. So while commuters in six states spent fewer than 10 hours sitting in peak-hour congestion, and commuters in 31 other states spent less than 30 hours, commuters in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts spent more than 40 hours of delay per year in traffic congestion. (Also see: This State Has the Worst Highways in America.)