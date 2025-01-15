My Spouse Wanted a Jeep Wrangler, but These 20 Red Flags Scared Us Off Robert Hradil / Getty Images

While it might be a wildly popular SUV with a strong history, the Jeep Wrangler is a far from perfect vehicle. It had a strong introduction to the world as one of the vehicles that helped power the war effort in World War II by allowing officers to go back and forth from the front lines through all kinds of terrain.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points The Jeep Wrangler is a popular SUV thanks to its off-road capabilities.

Unfortunately, the Wrangler is also a disappointing SUV compared to more modern vehicles.

Between cramped rear seating and too much road noise, there is something to be said about avoiding the Jeep Wrangler for most people.

Today, the Jeep has undoubtedly taken advantage of a heavy consumer swing toward favoring SUVs. Of course, as is the case with any vehicle, the Jeep Wrangler is far from perfect, and there is no doubt that you can find plenty of reasons why owning one might be something you want to avoid in favor of more exciting alternatives in the SUV market.

20. Better Options Available

The reality is that if you want most of what the Jeep Wrangler offers as far as being an off-road powerhouse, plenty of competitors are out in the world. This includes the Land Rover Defender if you want more luxury or the Toyota 4Runner or Ford Bronco if you want something similarly priced.

19. Icy Road Disappointment

While the Jeep might be an SUV in name, try driving a Jeep Wrangler on an icy road and see what happens. The lighter rear end and high center of gravity will play havoc when trying to get around an icy highway during the winter months.

18. Soft Top Security Concerns

If you pick up the Jeep Wrangler with a soft top, there are security concerns to be aware of. Unlike a hard top, a soft top is easier to break into, so you need to be mindful of what kind of valuables you leave in a jeep, and insurance companies may charge more.

17. Poor Resale Value

The Jeep Wrangler has often had a reasonably strong resale value, but this is only true for stock vehicles. If you add third-party customizations, the resale value can be far more problematic as it becomes a niche vehicle that only attracts a certain number of potential buyers.

16. Lack of Side Mirrors

It might be cool to take the doors off a Jeep Wrangler during the summer or if you live in a warm weather area. Just know that you don’t have any side mirrors when you do so, which feels like a ridiculous omission by Jeep. Reducing safety features feels like a big miss if you intend to give owners this option.

15. Cramped Rear Seating

Having a family and an SUV go hand-in-hand is one of the major reasons the SUV has grown so popular. However, even with four doors and rear seating, the Jeep Wrangler offers a very cramped experience for anyone but younger children. You basically have to be content with potential safety concerns.

14. Too Few Dealer Customizations

Unfortunately, the Jeep Wrangler dealership experience isn’t known for having many customization options. Yes, there are different models and packages, but they often fall short of the same number of options you might find with similarly priced SUVs.

13. Not A Daily Driver

Because of all of the reasons noted on this list, it’s fair to say that the Jeep Wrangler isn’t an ideal daily driver for most people. Instead, it could be a second car for someone who wants to use it for weekend outdoor entertainment or a beach vehicle.

12. No Advanced Tech

Someone buying a new vehicle often looks for new and advanced technology, which the Jeep Wrangler lacks. Jeep has never been super concerned about infotainment experiences, so if it’s important to you, look elsewhere.

11. Costly Insurance

Insurance companies are not fools, so they know Jeep Wrangler owners are a bit more adventurous with their vehicles. As a result, insurance costs can be higher than traditional SUVs due to the likelihood that the car will be used for off-road activities.

10. Limited Towing Capacity

Buying an SUV might be something you consider due to the potential of having a substantial towing capacity. However, the Jeep Wrangler would not be the right vehicle in this case as it has limited towing capacity at best. While you can tow with a Wrangler, you will have a definite towing disadvantage compared to similarly priced competitors.

9. Modifications Are Expensive

There is something to be said about the Jeep Wrangler, which has an incredible third-party market to help customize the vehicle to your liking. The problem is that you can go down a steep money pit with expensive modifications like a lift kit or specialized tires, making it even more costly.

8. Bland Design

For an extended period, the Jeep Wrangler design felt cool and hip, and it was a car that people talked about as having something of an “it” factor with its design. The opposite is now true, as the exterior design of the Jeep Wrangler feels incredibly outdated. Modern SUVs are looking to be sleeker and more modern looking, an idea Jeep has yet to wrap its head around entirely.

7. Uncomfortable Seating

While many Wrangler owners like personalizing their seats to make them more comfortable, the standard Jeep seats are awful. The idea with this vehicle is not to be comfortable but to be rugged and ready for going off-road, so comfort is a secondary or even a third-tier priority. This is unfortunate because you’re likely doing more driving where comfort will be more beneficial than ruggedness.

6. Safety Concerns

There has been a considerable effort to improve safety with SUVs over the last few decades, and in many ways, they are now as safe, if not safer, than many similarly priced sedans. The Jeep Wrangler still lags a bit behind in safety with poor crash-test ratings, especially with rollover hazards, as the vehicle’s design leads to a high center of gravity.

5. Maintenance Costs

Unfortunately, the Jeep Wrangler is notorious for having mechanical issues long after the expired warranty. As a result, high maintenance costs are something every Wrangler owner might want to get familiar with, and not for the right reasons.

4. Fuel Efficiency

The good news is that SUVs have improved fuel efficiency over the last decade, but the Jeep Wrangler still lags. If you buy this vehicle, at least the non-electric one, and like to road trip or have a long work commute, expect frequent and expensive gas fill-ups.

3. Road Noise

The boxy design of the Jeep Wrangler has unsurprisingly led to more road noise than buyers might otherwise be okay with. While no one will argue that the Jeep Wrangler is aerodynamic, there is undoubtedly something that can be done to reduce the amount of road noise in future designs.

2. Poor Road Driving

Nobody will argue that the Jeep Wrangler is a comfortable vehicle to drive on the road. There are dozens of SUVs, like Lexus, that might make driving on the road feel at ease, which is why you buy a specific vehicle. The Wrangler is not that vehicle, as it feels very clunky overall.

1. Limited Cargo Space

Many people buy an SUV because they want increased cargo space that you might find over a traditional sedan or smaller vehicle. The challenge is that the Jeep Wrangler has limited cargo space, especially if you’re driving the two-door model, which only offers 12.9 cubic feet with seats up. The four-door model only offers 31.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats up.

