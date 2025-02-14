I Almost Bought a BMW, but These 20 Red Flags Scared Me Off pwmotion / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While buying a BMW might feel like purchasing “The Ultimate Driving Machine,” there is a better-than-good reason to avoid this brand. While BMWs undoubtedly look good and perform well in movies and video games, there is more to the story than good looks and Hollywood magic.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: BMW has a long reputation as a premium car brand that is full of luxury touches.

The challenge is that BMW vehicles are prone to various electrical and mechanical problems.

The cost of a BMW doesn’t always match the driving experience.

If you are looking for a new vehicle and want something luxurious, there is every reason to look at a BMW. This company has unsurprisingly made its name in the parking lots of country clubs and fancy houses. However, while a BMW might look good in a driveaway, the price of parts is one of the biggest reasons you might want to skip this brand forever.

20. Older BMWs

One of the biggest red flags when buying a BMW is the idea of buying a used one. This list of concerns will highlight why you should stay away from a used BMW, especially if you drive a lot, putting pressure on vehicle components.

19. Ride Quality

This is a bit of a mixed bag, as some people love BMW ride quality with sportier suspensions, but for those who don’t, BMW is a definite vehicle brand to avoid. If you have any experience with potholes, you know that driving a BMW is something you’ll be feeling for days.

18. Extended Warranty Cost

Prepare yourself for sticker shock if you ever need a BMW extended warranty. Depending on the age of the vehicle and the coverage you want, the cost can run into the five-figure mark.

17. Not For Towing

While BMW vehicles can certainly handle some limited towing, they are not the vehicle or brand you want if towing a camper or another vehicle is something you regularly need. The X5 and X7 have limited towing power compared to their main rivals, which is a definite reason to avoid them.

16. Run-Flat Tires

The idea that you have run-flat tires is a great idea, at least in practice, but the downside is that if you need to make a tire swap for any reason, it’s more expensive than traditional tires. These tires have thinner sidewalls, so they don’t have the lifespan of traditional tires, so you can expect costs to occur.

15. Stay Away From Dirt

BMW loves to show off its vehicles in commercials while driving in all kinds of road conditions, but anyone looking for a vehicle that can handle on-road and off-road equally should stay away. If you want something luxurious that handles off-road driving, go with Land Rover.

14. Dealership Experience

While many BMW dealerships like to consider themselves the cream of the crop, there have been far too many instances of high-pressure sales tactics. As soon as a potential customer has a negative experience at a dealership while attempting to buy a BMW, it can sour them on the whole brand.

13. Ultimate Driving Machine

This may be a tagline that has won BMW customers over the decades, but brands like Mercedes and Audi have closed the gap. There isn’t much room for BMW to claim it’s the only actual performance luxury machine on the road anymore.

12. Few Standard Features

Unlike competitors like Hyundai, Kia, and Toyota, BMW’s standard list of features is moving in the wrong direction. It feels very much like BMW is looking to add extra packages wherever possible. If you compare the BMW X5 to the Kia Telluride, the latter comes with far more standard features at a smaller price tag.

11. BMW Subscriptions

This is just a crazy one, as BMW has begun to charge subscription fees for some vehicle features. Initially offered for things like heated seats, BMW walked this decision back, but this doesn’t mean all of its subscription features are gone, and the mere thought of paying any subscription should not sit well with potential BMW owners.

10. Overpriced Everything

One of the primary reasons against owning any BMW is just how expensive the options are for every vehicle. Whether it’s features like advanced safety systems, upgraded leather, sound systems, or any features often standard on brands like Kia or Hyundai, BMW vehicles can cost you thousands, which are already priced twice as much as these other brands.

9. Rude BMW Owners

This is a difficult one, but BMW owners have a nasty reputation for being rude and inconsiderate toward others. Of course, this is a blanket statement about BMW owners, but the few bad apples have ruined that of the “good” BMW owners who just wanted a nice car with luxury touches.

8. Oil Leaking

If there is one mechanical thing to watch out for while you have a BMW in your driveway, oil leaks. Historically, BMW and oil leaks have gone hand-in-hand, requiring you to regularly attend maintenance appointments to ensure no signs indicate an oil leak may be a real threat.

7. Difficult Technology

When you buy an expensive car, you are likely doing so because it’s leading the industry in updated technology. The downside is that as much as BMW likes to tout its advanced technology, it’s unreliable too often just to be random. BMW’s iDrive infotainment experience is often the center of many complaints about BMW technology.

6. Questionable Reliability

This is another concern that hopefully doesn’t pop up until after a few years of ownership, but BMW’s long-term reliability is questionable. When you consider that less expensive brands like Subaru are praised for long-term reliability, it begs the question as to why BMW can’t resolve many of the issues plaguing its vehicles.

5. Pricey Parts

This will be a universal argument against buying BMW, but as expensive as maintenance is, the costs are a big part of the reason. Whether it’s something small or big, there is a better-than-good question about whether you’ll feel like you’ll need to pull a second mortgage on your house to cover the cost of a BMW repair bill.

4. Electrical Problems

Passionate BMW owners might argue this one, but there is little debate over this car company’s poor reputation for electrical problems. The hope is that this issue won’t rear its ugly head for a few years after buying new, but even that isn’t universally true. The bottom line is that electrical problems can happen more frequently with BMW than with many other luxury brands.

3. High Maintenance Costs

Unfortunately, with an expensive sticker price on a BMW comes equally costly maintenance costs. You can expect significantly higher expenses with routine maintenance, even as basic as an oil change or rotating tires, than vehicles like Toyota or Honda.

2. High Insurance Premiums

As with most luxury brands, insuring a BMW comes with a premium due to how expensive they are if and when they need to be fixed. This is especially true with any comprehensive coverage plan often recommended for high-end vehicles. Ultimately, you’ll have a higher car payment with a BMW and bigger insurance costs.

1. Quick Depreciation

Everyone knows that vehicles lose some value immediately after you drive them off a lot, but luxury vehicles like BMW lose value a lot faster than non-luxury brands. The last thing you want is to drive a BMW for a few years to trade it in to receive sticker shock, as your high-end BMW is only worth a fraction of what you originally purchased it for.

