That Used Car You Sold? It Might Be Driving Around One of These Countries

American products, big or small, are hot commodities around the globe. This demand holds especially true for American cars. Even if they are manufactured across the globe before landing stateside, used American cars fetch a pretty penny in other places. If you recently sold your car and wonder where it ended up, it very well might be in one of several countries.

The American car export market operates in a bit of a grey area. This means sales occur through channels not contained within the automaker’s official distribution systems. Sometimes, middlemen facilitate these sales through third-party channels. More rarely, used cars are sold to other countries on a personal basis. These backwater paths can produce some interesting situations. One Texas plumber got quite a surprise in 2014 when he saw his old truck used in a propaganda video put out by the extremist group Ansar al-Deen Front in Syria. Suffice it to say, through auctions, middlemen, and back-channels, used American cars can end up in the unlikeliest of places.

This grey market is big business. In 2024, the United States exported $59.2 billion worth of used cars around the globe, making it the country’s 6th most exported product. Besides falling into the wrong hands, these used cars have deleterious effects on the environment. A 2020 United Nations Environment Programme cited used car exports as a major contributor to global pollution. Nevertheless, demand persists for American cars, no matter the condition. Let’s explore which countries are the biggest buyers of used American cars.

Key Points In 2024 alone, the United States exported $59.2 billion worth of used cars. The United States exported 933,435 used vehicles in 2021, with numbers varying by the year. Many countries export more cars; American used car exports accounted for only 18% of the world’s total. Canada imports the most American cars of any nation, spending $15.5 billion on them in 2024. Georgia has an outsized car influence over its region since Russia buys cars from it to comply with sanctions.

Canada

The fact that Canada is the top used American car export market should be no surprise considering it shares a border with the Red, White, and Blue. Last year (2024), Canada spent a whopping $15.5 billion on used American cars. Canada spends so much on American used cars that it’s rarely factored into online lists of top importers.

United Arab Emirates

For the past decade, the United Arab Emirates has been one of the top export markets for used American cars. In 2021 alone, the United Arab Emirates bought 109,715 used vehicles from the United States. It’s such a big business that a host of services have sprung up to facilitate used car imports, often charging fees of around a thousand dollars to get them across the Atlantic.

Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing countries in Africa. It’s also one of the biggest buyers of used American cars. It was the second-largest importer of American vehicles in 2018, shipping in 82,267 units. Recent White House announcements surrounding tariffs suggest that used American cars in Nigeria will become even more costly. Factor in tariffs surrounding import-export-import dynamics, and prices will likely rise even higher.

Georgia

The country of Georgia is the third-largest importer of used American cars, but not all of them stay there. 59,481 vehicles were imported to George in 2018, but many found a home in Russia. That’s because sanctions instigated Russia to close its car plants. Georgia takes cars in any condition, fixes them up, and sends them off. This has proved pretty successful for the country; selling used cars remains its second-largest export business.

Mexico

Much like Canada to the north, Mexico shares a large border with the United States. Surprisingly, they don’t import many used cars, but enough to put them in fifth place. In 2018, for example, Mexico imported 52,490 used American vehicles. Even still, this business is worth around $4.6 billion per year.

Jordan

Despite having a population smaller than the city of Tokyo, Jordan is a big fan of American cars. They imported 47,214 vehicles from the United States in 2018. For personal shipments, some resources suggest it costs about $2,000 to get a used car there, with a travel time between 4-6 weeks.

Ukraine

Ukraine may be embroiled in a bloody conflict with Russia, but its appetite for American vehicles hasn’t faltered. In 2018, the country bought 34,817 vehicles from the United States. Within two years, however, the number of imported American cars jumped considerably to 106,489.

Cambodia

Cambodia is a relatively tiny country in Southeast Asia, but it imports a considerable number of American used cars. In 2018 alone, the country shipped in 31,167 used vehicles from the United States, and it’s only growing. Annual imports of cars reached $13 million worth in 2022, resulting in a 43% increase year-over-year.

Dominican Republic

Like Cambodia, the Dominican Republic is a pretty small country. That said, it sits in the top ten of US used car importers. In 2018, the country brought in 27,083 used American cars. By 2021, the number jumped to 38,121.

Oman

Year over year, US cars remain the most valuable import to Oman. In 2021, the country imported 33,123 cars from the United States. By 2023, US car imports to Oman were worth $515 million.

Guatemala

In terms of used American car imports, Guatemala is not far behind Oman. In 2021, the country imported 29,209 vehicles from the United States. Like the country of Georgia, Guatemala makes a considerable sum importing used cars, fixing them up, and selling them across Central America.

Lithuania

The small Baltic European country of Lithuania likes American cars. In 2021, the country imported 29,030 vehicles. By 2024, however, this business became worth $84.91 million. Not bad for a country with a population under three million.

Germany

Germany is one of the biggest and most prosperous countries in Europe. However, it imported only 28,517 used American vehicles in 2021. Unlike other countries on this list, Germany doesn’t need to import many cars, considering they have a thriving automotive industry. In 2023 alone, Germany’s car industry generated 564.2 billion euros in revenue.

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands may not import many used American cars, but it has strict rules on the books for cars that come through its border. Two years ago, the government enacted legislative changes to restrict the importation of used vehicles from 2016 to 2023. Only classic cars and vehicles for agriculture or construction that are more than eight years old are allowed.

Ghana

Every year, over 100,000 used cars are imported into Ghana, many of which come from the United States. In fact, over 90% of the cars on Ghanaian roads are used and imported. In 2023, this industry was worth $265 million.

