I Always Dreamed of Driving a Jaguar, But These 8 Factors Changed My Mind

In the post-war period of the 20th century, Jaguar gained a reputation as a stellar, if quirky, luxury vehicle. Its high performance and sleek design helped Jaguar grow into one of the most recognizable British automakers. It denoted prestige and luxury, plus classic little features like the pouncing Jaguar emblem. Plus, features in blockbuster movies helped make it a global brand. However, the years haven’t been good to Jaguar. You may have always dreamed of driving a jaguar, but some factors might change your mind.

After being acquired by Ford in 1990, then joining forces with Land Rover in 2000, Jaguar’s ratings have dropped slowly but surely. Be it the look of a luxury car but the feel of a cheap sedan, systemic issues with electricity, or an increasingly small network, the brand has suffered. They are expensive but unreliable, fast but prone to error, and have dropped in quality since the mid-80s. The idea of owning this British brand may seem appealing, but the reality of owning one often falls short. Let’s explore 8 reasons why the juice isn’t worth the squeeze when it comes to Jaguars.

Reliability

Jaguars may be beautiful cars, sleek and elegant, but that beauty doesn’t necessarily translate to reliable vehicles. Be it perennial problems with transmissions or something else, Jaguars rank consistently average in terms of reliability. Consumer Reports, an industry standard publication, rates Jaguar’s reliability at two out of five.

Issues with reliability have dogged Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC for a long time. According to J.D. Power, Jaguar’s vehicle reliability ranks consistently below average in terms of industry standards. While scores increased slightly for the 2019 model Jaguars, the brand still has a long way to go.

Maintenance and Electrical

That lack of reliability extends to Jaguar’s electrical systems. Many owners report constant problems with their car’s electrical wiring. It seems that the wiring inside many Jaguar models corrodes quicker than usual, leading to blown fuses, flickering lights, and even burning smells.

To make matters worse, Jaguars suffer from systemic electrical issues. These cars are notorious for battery drain. Thanks to faulty alternators, current drain even when the car is off, and the aforementioned faulty wiring, Jaguars face constant electrical problems. Some new Jaguar owners witness all the error lights on their dash engage the first time they turn their car on.

Weather Issues

England is notorious for its bad weather and constant rain. Jaguar’s headquarters are located in Coventry, England, so you’d think its cars could handle rain, sleet, or snow. Sadly, this is not the case. Cold and rainy weather seems to affect Jaguars consistently. These problems manifest most often in the vehicles’ poor electrical systems.

Many Jaguars are rear-wheel drive, which doesn’t translate well to bad weather. Plus, Jaguar vehicles are often designed to be supercharged. High-performance engines require ideal temperatures to run well. Jaguar models like the Jaguar XF, for example, face constant problems starting up in bad weather. If it manages to start, rest assured that the XF will drain more fuel than usual while driving.

Expensive Repairs

When most people buy a luxury, high-end vehicle, they know what they’re getting. What they don’t know, however, is how much the upkeep for their new luxury car will cost them annually. Basic Jaguar models like the Jaguar XE cost around $40,000. That’s a pretty penny, but so is yearly maintenance, which can cost upwards of $1,500.

If you manage to keep your Jaguar up and running for a decade or two, you could easily spend the car’s value just on simple maintenance like brake pad replacement, oil change, and tire realignment. If you run into more serious problems, Jaguar parts have exorbitant costs. In fact, Jaguar brand parts often cost considerably more than third-party alternatives.

Design Limitations

When it comes to Jaguars, looks can be deceiving. They’re sold as luxury cars, and the company’s marketing makes the vehicles look flashy, but many owners have reported underwhelming or disappointing features. Interior paneling is often plastic, buttons feel cheap, and trim even peels. Even if it feels expensive, the interior features can be confusing and require a steep learning curve.

That feeling of cheapness extends to Jaguar exteriors. Old Jaguars seem prone to rust, while new Jaguar models have paint problems, especially if exposed to the sun for extended periods. Furthermore, many users report rattling panels when driving, water leaks in the interior, and scratches when washed incorrectly.

Price and Network

No matter how you slice it, Jaguars cost a fair amount of money. Even the automaker’s most basic models will run you upwards of $40,000. You may be willing to drop some serious cash on a luxury car, but many rival automakers sell vehicles with equivalent prices but far better handling, performance, and durability.

Even if you’re willing to make the jump to Jaguar, it can be difficult to find a certified dealer. The automaker has far fewer certified dealerships than rival luxury brands like Mercedes or Lexus. It’s not getting better, either. As Jaguar attempts to reinvent itself, it’s cutting dealers. In England, for example, the company has eliminated 75% of its dealers, so good luck finding a place to buy one.

“Fancy” Features

We already touched on the deceptively cheap features of modern Jaguar vehicles, but there are even more factors to mention. For one, Jaguar wheels seem to degrade pretty quickly. High-performance vehicles often suffer from this problem, but Jaguars are particularly prone to quick wear and tear.

Even if you manage to avoid peeling paint or rattling trim like other Jaguar owners, you will be faced with prohibitive insurance costs. Luxury cars require higher insurance rates as a rule. Factor in Jaguar’s notorious unreliability and need for constant repairs, and you get insurance rates that aren’t worth the price.

Ticket to Ride

As the saying goes, driving a new car off the dealership lot makes it depreciate in value. All cars depreciate, but Jaguar remains one of the most notoriously depreciating vehicles. One report suggests that the Jaguar i-Pace EV model loses over 70% of its original value within five years.

Unless you are a true fan of Jaguar’s automotive history, you’re probably buying its vehicle as a status symbol. You’re paying for Jaguar’s image of luxury. But with so many problems facing these vehicles, you’re better off getting a different luxury car for the same price but with far fewer issues. Your driving will thank you.