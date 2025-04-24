Tesla Europe Sales Collapse 30% in March jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to research firm JATO Dynamics, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) sales across 28 European nations decreased by 30% in March to 27,828. The pace of the decline was slightly less than in the first quarter, when Tesla’s sales dropped 38% to 53,237. Volkswagen led battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales for the quarter with 65,679 units, up 157%.

The same research showed 240,891 BEVs registered in the first quarter. That gave BEVs an impressive 17% of all new cars registered across the 28 countries. Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics commented: “March was a momentous month for BEV registrations in Europe indicating that the positive response we are seeing to the continually broadening offer is finally having a real impact on the overall market.”

Two models primarily drove VW’s March BEV success. Sales of the ID.4 were up 57% to 7,675. Sales of the ID.7 rose 986% to 7,438.

These are the top 10 selling BEVs in Europe in March:

Volkswagen (65,679)

Tesla (53,237)

BMW (46,557)

Audi (34,739)

Renault (31,880)

Kia (28,950)

Mercedes (28,375)

Skoda (26,579)

Peugeot (24,397)

Volvo (22,810)

