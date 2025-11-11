S&P 500
6,823.60
-0.24%
Dow Jones
47,705.80
+0.65%
Nasdaq 100
25,437.50
-0.78%
Russell 2000
2,454.08
-0.21%
FTSE 100
9,915.80
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
51,011.80
-0.66%
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Investing

Tesla China Sales Hit 3-Year Low

Quick Read

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) sales in China have fallen to their lowest in three years.
  • Yet, poor sales there and in other global markets have not hurt Tesla stock.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Tesla China Sales Hit 3-Year Low

© RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) sales in China dropped to 26,006 in October, the lowest total in three years. That is down almost 38% from the same period of last year.

There was a silver lining for Tesla. The China Passenger Car Association reported that exports of Tesla’s China-made cars rose to a two-year high of 35,491.

Tesla’s market share in China slipped to 3.2%, also a three-year low. Its competition has grown rapidly, led by Chinese giant BYD. By some estimates, there are 100 electric vehicle (EV) companies in China, many of which will not survive. In the meantime, the brutal competition has created a price war.

Tesla already has problems in the world’s two other largest car markets. In most months this year, EU registrations (the way the European Union measures sales) have declined by high double-digit percentages in some nations. Local companies, including Volkswagen, the EU’s largest car manufacturer, have gained EV sales. Tesla’s trouble may be due in part to CEO Elon Musk offering opinions about local elections.

Tesla also faces a U.S. problem. In the third quarter of this year, its EV market share fell to less than 45%. That was down from 80% at its peak, according to some estimates.

Just like in Europe, legacy car companies, including Ford and GM, have added market share.

Yet, poor sales across the three large global markets have not hurt Tesla shares. They are up almost 250% in the past five years. Its market cap of $1.5 trillion makes it the world’s 10th most valuable company.

Musk has convinced investors to overlook poor sales. He claims that Tesla is no longer primarily a car company, but rather an artificial intelligence and robotics company. Based on his robot and robotaxi plans, this should soon be clear.

Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Tesla Hit Mexican Wall
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 13, 2025

Tesla Hit Mexican Wall

As if Tesla (NASDAQ TSLA) did not have enough problems with the US and EU, the cars it manufactures in…
Tesla Shares Surge Back to Where They Started the Year
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 15, 2025

Tesla Shares Surge Back to Where They Started the Year

Tesla shares are nearly back to where they began the year. However, the EV maker still faces weak sales and…
Tesla’s China Collapse
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 4, 2025

Tesla’s China Collapse

Tesla’s share of the U.S. EV market has dropped, and it is in seventh place in China, the world’s largest…
Tesla Needs to Escape EV Price Wars
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 2, 2025

Tesla Needs to Escape EV Price Wars

EV price wars have begun in China, and Tesla will have to cut prices to hold its market share. It…
Tesla Sales Drop 67% in France
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 3, 2025

Tesla Sales Drop 67% in France

Tesla car sales in May were sharply lower in France and other European countries. That is a sign of a…
Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 28, 2025

Tesla Loses Big to BYD in Europe

Chinese EV giant BYD outsold Tesla in the European Union in July. Tesla’s stock has declined by 13% this year.
Tesla Stock Rises Nearly 300-Fold Since IPO
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 29, 2025

Tesla Stock Rises Nearly 300-Fold Since IPO

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) IPO was on June 29, 2010. An $10,000 investment that day would be worth $3 million today.…
Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 30, 2025

Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run

In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
Tesla Shares Recover All Their 2025 Losses
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 10, 2025

Tesla Shares Recover All Their 2025 Losses

Tesla stock has recovered and is now up 8% year to date. The sales decline may have bottomed, and it…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,252,998
+$1.51
+9.87%
$16.76
Viatris
VTRS Vol: 2,532,551
+$0.58
+5.70%
$10.75
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 3,361,088
+$3.04
+5.54%
$57.88
Nike
NKE Vol: 8,410,895
+$2.39
+3.93%
$63.19
EOG Resources
EOG Vol: 1,964,773
+$3.91
+3.67%
$110.48

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,529,254
-$1.55
4.70%
$31.30
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE Vol: 7,327,916
-$0.99
4.15%
$22.89
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 12,540,639
-$9.39
3.71%
$243.92
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 84,474,857
-$7.26
3.65%
$191.79
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,460,890
-$6.64
3.53%
$181.64