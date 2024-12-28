Air Jordans Were the Iconic Brand For Years, But These 10 Up-and-Coming Shoes Might Be Better Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

When a still young and upstart Nike, best known for its track & field shoes, signed a young basketball talent out of North Carolina, little did they know where the world would take them. The Air Jordan shoe, now among the world’s most popular, sold more than 4 million pairs in its first year. Nike had originally hoped to sell just 100,000 in the first year, so sales were far beyond expectations.

Currently accounting for around 55% of the retro basketball shoe market, it’s clear that Jordan shoes remain the dominant brand long after his retirement. However, this isn’t to say that, even because of its popularity, the Air Jordan shoe is still the best basketball shoe. With so many different options from shoe brands, new and old, there are plenty of up-and-coming shoes that might be better.

10. Curry Fox 1

W. Scott McGill / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Blue/Orange

Technology: UA Flow cushioning technology

Sizes: M7.5/W9 – M14/W15.5

The First Curry Brand Shoe

Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com

As soon as Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox stepped onto the court wearing the Curry Fox 1, the Air Jordan world knew a new competitor had arrived. The first signature athlete and shoe from the Curry brand with Under Armor, this is an up-and-coming shoe in every possible way. The Curry Fox 1 offers a unique style unlike anything else on the market while offering the same cushioning and protection that has made the Air Jordan brand so beloved.

9. Nike Sabrina 2

naito29 / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular/lower

Colorway: Design your own, 12 different colorways

Technology: Air Zoom cushioning, Cushlon foam

Sizes: W5/M3.5 – W19.5/M18

The Three Pointer

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Sabrina Ionescu, one of the most talented WNBA players of all time, has long deserved her shoe and championship. Thankfully, she now has both, and the Sabrina 2 draws inspiration from the Nike Kobe 5, offering something both kids and adults can love. This shoe is about maintaining traction on the court, with a responsive level of movement that draws from the Cushlon foam to help your feet feel young and fresh even in the last few minutes of the game.

8. Nike Book 1

naito29 / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Orange (limited edition), multiple other colors

Technology: Air Zoom cushioning

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

A New Partnership

Bignai / Shutterstock.com

The first shoe released from Nike’s partnership with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker, there is just something awesome about the unique colors Nike has been releasing. From Forrest Gump-style Christmas colors to the limited edition orange, the shoe offers a “supersmooth upper and speedy, yet cushioned ride” that Book can use to try and take his team (finally) to the promised land of the NBA finals.

7. Adidas AE 1 Low

naito29 / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Silver pebble, blue burst, lucid lime, iron metallic

Technology: Light Boost, Generative Support Wing

Sizes: M4/W5 – M19/W20

Anthony Edwards Is The Next Big Thing

naito29 / Shutterstock.com

If Anthony Edwards is the next giant basketball talent, so are his shoes, the Adidas AE 1 Low. This up-and-coming brand is still relatively new, especially considering the age of the Air Jordan brand. Still, these shoes have been infused with groundbreaking technology to help Edwards stay light-footed when it’s the fourth quarter, and the game is on the line.

6. Nike Giannis Freak 6

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Orange, red/black, black green, white/black, black/turquoise

Technology: Air Zoom cushioning, additional traction

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

Made for Giannis

Venn-Photo / Shutterstock.com

Specifically made with Giannis Antetokounmpo in mind, this shoe has been widely praised for helping the “Greek Freak” play even better. The traction on the Freak 6 sole is second to none, allowing for greater mobility on the court, which means even the least coordinated teammates in the gym can stop on a dime. The Air Zoom cushioning is where it’s at, as it’ll keep you comfortable for all four quarters.

5. Jordan Tatum 3

MKfoto / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Upper

Colorway: Multiple colors, including platinum tint/particle grey and anthracite/orange pearl

Technology: Air Zoom cushioning, Cushlon Foam

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

The NBA Champ

aamaliay / Shutterstock.com

Fresh off his 2023-2024 NBA Championship, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is back with a fan-favorite shoe and colorway. Launched in October 2024, Tatum’s third signature shoe is one of the lightest on this list. This means speed, lots of speed, and plenty of foam to help you feel lightweight enough to move around the court for four quarters without fatiguing your legs.

4. Lebron XXII “Tunnel Vision”

SeventyFour / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Multiple

Technology: Air Zoom cushioning, saddle wings

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

Keeping Lebron Young

J2XZ13 / Shutterstock.com

While it’s hard to call anything Lebron James wears “up and coming,” his newest shoe with the Lebron XXII “Tunnel Vision” is an up-and-comer. This newest show has been designed to limit the wear and tear on Lebron’s legs during the game with Air Zoom cushioning. Nike added a plastic plate in the midsole to provide extra stability as Lebron drives to the rim for a game-winner.

3. Jordan Luka 3

Master1305 / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular

Colorway: Bright colors everywhere

Technology: IsoPlate

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

The “Other” Jordan

Carlos Neri / Shutterstock.com

Don’t confuse the Jordan Luka 3 shoe with the iconic Air Jordan brand, as this is something else entirely. What it lacks in unique technology allows it to stand out as a shoe made for everyone. Online reviews praise the traction it provides on the court, while the padding helps you feel comfortable running up and down without tiring. Just know you’re still paying for the Jordan name.

2. Nike G.T. Jump 2

ARVD73 / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Upper

Colorway: Multiple colors including purple, green, black/gray, black/teal, and more

Technology: Air Zoom Bags, Nike React foam heel

Sizes: M3.5/W5 – M18/W19.5

One of Nike’s Best

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

With cushioning measuring 35.6mm at its highest, the Nike G.T. Jump 2 is ideal for anyone who wants to be taller. This shoe is meant for vertical takeoff, with Nike React foam heel technology to help cushion the landing as you return to Earth. There is just something about this shoe that stands out, even if it is a little heavier, which makes it less ideal for the guard position and more for forwards and centers.

1. Adidas Harden Vol. 8

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

Fit: Regular fit

Colorway: White, red, yellow, black, purple, gray

Technology: Full-length JETBOOST

Sizes: M4/W5 – M20/W21

Signature James Harden

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Still one of basketball’s most dominant ball handlers, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 basketball shoe is the up-and-coming favorite. Built with Adidas’ BOOST and Lightstrike midsole, you get something with these shoes performance-wise that even Air Jordan can’t handle. Best of all, they look different from anything else someone on the court is wearing, so you can add your personality to these shoes.

