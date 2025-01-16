I Used to Only Wear Levi's, but These 10 Denim Brands Are Better Matveev Aleksandr / Shutterstock.com

One name generally comes to mind when you think about the best denim and jeans in the world. In fact, this name is most commonly associated with the origin of denim and jeans as pants. Rest assured that Levi’s is still among the most popular denim brands you can purchase today, having already accomplished significant moments in the industry, such as the introduction of the button fly.

There are some excellent denim alternatives to Levi’s.

Brands like Madewell and True Religion offer premium denim compared to Levi’s.

However, the reality is that while Levi’s might be the original denim name, its quality and style have long been surpassed by any number of strong alternatives. Whether for fashion purposes or just because you want denim pants that fit your body, looking at better jeans is okay. The good news is that denim comes in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to find plenty of Levi’s competitors at varying prices.

10. Lee

Product type: Casualwear denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Classic, loose, regular, relaxed, slim

Levi’s Biggest Competitor

It wouldn’t be a list of Levi’s competitors if Lee didn’t at least get a mention. The brand that introduced the zipper fly to denim pants and the beloved overall outfit, Lee has long been a leader in denim workwear but has transitioned to more casualwear denim over the last few decades. The thing is, Lee’s efforts have worked as the brand’s reputation has gone from bottom-of-the-barrel denim quality to trendy.

9. Diesel

Product type: Fashionable denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Bootcut, regular, relaxed, skinny, slim, straight, tapered

Luxury Denim Everything

As two denim brands, Diesel and Levi’s couldn’t appear to be further apart at first glance, but as Levi’s has attempted to make its way into a more fashionable name, it has looked to brands like Diesel for inspiration. Diesel brands have long been a fashion statement thanks to the right front pocket label ensuring everyone knows you are wearing an expensive and trendy piece of denim that you bought off the rack at a high-class store like Bloomingdale’s.

8. Calvin Klein

Product type: Designer denim

Availability: Worldwide (110 countries)

Fit: 90s, skinny, slim, standard straight fit

The Original Designer Denim

Somehow, Calvin Klein denim jeans have done the impossible for a fashion brand and stood the test of time against the likes of Levi’s, Wrangler, and Lee. The brand’s popularity began in the 1980s with its denim line, and today, it can be found in more than 110 countries, earning well over $3 billion in revenue annually. There’s just something about the Calvin Klein name that makes you feel good about the quality.

7. Uniqlo

Product type: Casual-wear denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Wide, slim, straight, skinny, tall, unisex

Stretchy and Comfortable

If you make a beeline right for Uniqlo’s best-selling EZY jeans on its website, you will find a comfortable and stretchy pair of denim pants that you’ll want 10 pairs of. While Levi’s gives off a mighty everyday vibe, you get a casual-wear feel with Uniqlo that is unique to its brand. Best of all, Uniqlo pants are priced so as not to be so expensive that they are unaffordable for most people, as pricing starts at around $50 per pair.

6. Carhartt

Product type: Workwear denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Rugged flex, loose fit, slim fit, tapered, straight

The Work Brand

Carhartt is riding a strong wave of customer sentiment as of late as a popular workwear brand. No one will excuse Carhartt with a more fashionable brand that you would wear to the club, and that’s okay. You are not likely to find a more durable and comfortable denim with the trust of a brand name that has been around since the late 1800s. There’s a reason why Carhartt is found at construction sites and ranches, and it’s not because it just looks good.

5. A.P.C.

Product type: Trendy denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: high-rise waist (women), wide-leg, low-rise waist (men), baggy

The Fashion Brand

Founded in 1987, A.P.C. has come a long way in the denim world and is now one of those brands that sets the trends instead of following them seasonally. Standing for Atelier de Production et de Creation, there is no question that A.P.C. denim will cost you far more than a pair of Levi’s, but the type of cotton used here feels like it will last for all time. It might even be truthful to say that A.P.C. uses some of the best denim of any Levi’s competitor.

4. True Religion

Product type: Fashionable denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Skinny, bootcut, slim, straight, super skinny, slouchy skinny

Premium Denim Everything

As a fashion-focused brand, True Religion jeans are made with premium denim that rivals and surpasses Levi’s material. While True Religion has had multiple challenges, including several bankruptcies, the brand emerged from its latest challenges in 2020 better than ever with fashion-friendly jeans that emphasize unique rear-pocket designs that make True Religion better for a night out than the office, especially at their price point.

3. American Eagle

Product type: Everyday denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fit: Slim, straight, skinny, or relaxed fit, stretchy

Best Stretchy Fit

You might consider American Eagle jeans a direct competitor to Levi’s at first glance, but once you put on a pair, you won’t ever return. The overall comfort of American Eagle jeans, with its stretchy denim across all kinds of fit, is a home run. As sizing varies over Levi’s, you must try a few different sizes to find what works best. Once you do, you’ll buy American Eagle jeans every time from now on.

2. Madewell

Product type: Trendy, workwear denim

Availability: US, worldwide

Fits: Wide-leg, straight-leg, baggy + relaxed, flare + bootcut, slim + skinny

The Younger J.Crew

Initially founded in 1937, when J.Crew purchased the Madewell brand in 2004, it created a unit targeting younger people than its leading brand. In this case, it has succeeded in a big way as Madewell is highly regarded as a mall fashion brand that excels with stretchy denim and a comfortable fit you can wear to work or during a casual night out with friends. Best of all, Madewell jeans are reasonably priced, with most options between $50 and $100 on sale, and are better quality than those of its parent company.

1. Wrangler

Product type: Everyday denim

Availability: Worldwide

Fits: Cowboy cut, boot cut, straight, relaxed, work, western, relaxed

The Casual Denim Brand

Wrangler is that name if you’re searching for a jeans brand not named Levi’s that is the best in the world at casual wear. Wranglers generally fit wider and have higher pockets. Still, because they are often associated with work, the brand uses thicker and more comfortable denim to ensure it can withstand more physically demanding tasks. For durability reasons alone, Wrangler is the name anyone looking to change from Levi’s should look for.

