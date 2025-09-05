Is Apple Stock a Buy Before Its Sept. 9 "Awe-Dropping" Event? Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Apple ’s (AAPL) “Awe-Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series and AI-driven features to counter perceptions of stagnation.

’s (AAPL) “Awe-Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series and AI-driven features to counter perceptions of stagnation. The company has lagged in AI and faced criticism for iterative product updates, impacting its stock performance.

The event’s bold branding raises hopes for a transformative reveal, but whether it justifies buying AAPL depends on its ability to drive growth.

Can Apple Redefine Its Future?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be holding an event on Sept. 9 that it has boldly named “Awe-Dropping.” The announcement is sparking high expectations for transformative product reveals, including the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watches, and potentially game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) features.

After missing the early AI wave and facing criticism for iterative rather than revolutionary product updates, Apple is under pressure to shift the narrative. The company’s lag in AI innovation and challenges in key markets like China have dented its stock performance.

With the “Awe-Dropping” label, Apple is signaling a bold leap forward, possibly with an ultra-thin iPhone 17 “Air” and enhanced Apple Intelligence. Could this event reignite investor enthusiasm and reverse Apple’s underperformance?

As anticipation builds, the critical question for investors is whether these expected reveals make AAPL stock a buy before the event.

A Laggard Among the Magnificent Seven

Apple has struggled to keep pace with the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks in 2025, posting a year-to-date loss of 4.7%, making it the second-worst performer after Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 16% decline.

In contrast, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) have surged 19.9% and 21.9%, respectively, driven by AI advancements. Over the past month, however, Apple’s stock gained 18.2%, making it the second-best performer among the group, trailing only Alphabet, which benefited from a favorable antitrust ruling.

The iPhone 16, launched in September 2024, saw mixed sales results. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone 16 models captured 68% of U.S. iPhone sales in Q4 2024, slightly up from 65% for the iPhone 15 the prior year.

However, first-weekend pre-order sales for the iPhone 16 series dropped 12.7% year-over-year to 37 million units, with weaker demand for Pro models due to delayed Apple Intelligence features and competition in China.

Challenges Weighing on a Rebound

Apple faced significant headwinds in 2024 and 2025. Tariff pressures are projected to cost $1.1 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, impacting margins due to reliance on global supply chains. The iPhone 15 launch in 2023 underperformed, with CIRP reporting a 67% share of total iPhone sales in June 2024, down from 79% for the iPhone 14 the prior year.

The iPhone 16, while showing strength in base model sales (21% of Q4 2024 sales, up from 15% for iPhone 15), saw weaker Pro model demand, with Pro and Pro Max sales dropping to 38% from 45% year-over-year.

Intense competition in China, where iPhone’s market share fell to 14% in last year’s third quarter — and a temporary Indonesian sales ban due to local content disputes — further hurt sentiment. Moreover, Apple’s delayed AI rollout, with key features like Siri 2.0 pushed to 2026, also led to a $75 billion market value drop during its WWDC 2025 keynote.

What Analysts Expect from Sept. 9

Analysts are optimistic about the “Awe-Dropping” event, expecting the iPhone 17 series, including a sleek 5.5mm-thick iPhone 17 “Air,” to drive a potential “super cycle.” This model may appeal to budget-conscious consumers, though with trade-offs like a single-lens camera.

New Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 are anticipated to feature advanced health monitoring and satellite connectivity. iOS 26 updates, including Live Translation and enhanced visual intelligence, aim to bolster Apple Intelligence.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan project iPhone revenue growth of 5% in fiscal 2025 and 7% in 2026, driven by 300 million devices due for upgrades. However, BofA Securities warns of a possible “sell-the-news” dip if the event underwhelms.

Key Takeaways

The Sept. 9 event could catalyze Apple’s stock if the iPhone 17 and AI enhancements deliver. A successful iPhone 17 Air launch could trigger a significant upgrade cycle, boosting revenue. However, risks include a potential post-event dip and ongoing tariff pressures. Apple’s valuation, at 30 times forward earnings and 8.7X sales, is steep compared to peers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 3.7 times sales.

With a “Moderate Buy” consensus, long-term investors may find Apple’s ecosystem compelling, but waiting for a post-event dip could offer a better entry point.

