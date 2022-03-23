States Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.

Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as a car or ATV. Some experts attribute the rising rates of vehicle theft to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to vehicles sitting unattended and unused for longer stretches than usual. Here is a look at the 10 most stolen cars in America.

Adjusting for population, the national motor vehicle theft rate stands at 246 incidents for every 100,000 people, up 25 incidents per 100,000 over the previous year. All but 10 states also reported rising rates of vehicle theft, and in some, the surge was many times higher than the national increase.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where vehicle theft is rising fastest. States are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of motor vehicle thefts reported for every 100,000 people.

Depending on the state, the year-over-year change in vehicle theft ranges from a decline of 87 incidents per 100,000 people to a spike of 147 per 100,000. Though there are exceptions, a majority of states reporting the largest year-over-year increase in motor vehicle theft also have a higher than average motor theft rate overall, and vice-versa.

Vehicle theft accounts for about 13% of all property crime – a category that also includes burglary and larceny theft. Though most states reported rising rates of vehicle theft, the overall property crime rate fell in all but 11 states. Here is a look at the cities where property crime is soaring.

