States Where Your Car is Most Likely To Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.

Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as a car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle. Some experts attribute the rising rates of vehicle theft to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to vehicles sitting unattended and unused for longer than usual. Additionally, vehicle theft is often committed for monetary gain, and the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and left many Americans struggling financially.

While motorists nationwide now face a greater risk of vehicle theft than they have in many years, in some parts of the country, car owners are far more likely to be victims of car theft than in others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where your car is most likely to be stolen. States are ranked by the number of motor vehicle thefts reported for every 100,000 people.

Depending on the state, motor vehicle theft rates range from as low as 42 incidents per 100,000 people to as high as 524 per 100,000. Nationwide, the vehicle theft rate stands at 246 per 100,000. States with the lowest vehicle theft rates are located mostly in the Northeast, while states with the highest rates are disproportionately concentrated in the West. Here is a look at the 10 most stolen cars in America.

